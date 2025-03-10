Epic Skechers sale at Amazon is live — 15 deals I'm shopping from $24 on sneakers, sandals and more
Spring is approaching, which means it's time to get outdoors! If you need some new footwear to match the season, you're in luck thanks to this Skechers sale at Amazon. A bunch of comfortable sneakers, sandals and more have been slashed in price, so now's the time to buy.
For starters, the Skechers Go Run Lite Sneaker is on sale for $49 at Amazon. We rank these as the best Skechers for running thanks to their lightweight, energetic feel underfoot. For this price, they're a great starter shoe for beginner runners.
Best Skechers deals
Skechers Plus-Peace and Love Ballet Flat (Women's): was $42 now from $24 @ Amazon
This simple, slip-on shoe is easy to wear thanks to the stretchy canvas material they're made with. They fit snugly and are a bit more narrow overall than a typical slipper to hug your foot sans socks.
Skechers Bulger Zenwick (Men's): was $65 now from $25 @ Amazon
These Skechers are impressively comfortable thanks to their slip-on design, Air Cooled Memory Foam soles and supportive Goga Mat Arch. They even have a faux fur lining for added coziness.
Skechers Go Walk Flex Sunset Rose Slip-ins (Women's): was $80 now from $26 @ Amazon
These Skechers slip-ins are now on sale for an epic starting price, so make sure to snag them if your size is available. These shoes are super easy to wear with energetic ULTRA GO cushioning to keep you light on your feet. Plus, they have a pretty flower print panel around the back.
Skechers Foamies Arch Fit Cali Breeze 2.0 (Women's): was $50 now from $31 @ Amazon
Looking to save on a comfortable and secure sandal? You can't go wrong with this Skechers slide sandal that features a lightweight upper with adjustable buckle straps, a contoured cushioned footbed and podiatrist-certified arch support.
Skechers Bobs B Cute Shoe (Women's): was $50 now from $32 @ Amazon
Step into style and comfort with the Skechers Women's Bobs B Cute Shoe, featuring a Memory Foam cushioned insole for unbeatable comfort. Made from 100% vegan materials and machine washable for easy care, these shoes are perfect for everyday wear.
Skechers Creston-Garvis Moccasin (Men's): was $55 now from $38 @ Amazon
You can add these Skechers moccasins to your wardrobe starting from just $38. These are awesome thanks to their soft faux fur lining and they have a relaxed fit that means they're super easy to wear.
Skechers Reggae Slim Simply Stretch Sandal (Women's): was $55 now from $39 @ Amazon
Get ready for warm weather with this deal on the Skechers Reggae Slim Simply Stretch Sandal. These are super comfortable thanks to their stretchy straps and cushioned footbed. Plus, they're machine washable if they ever get dirty.
Skechers Bobs Squad Waves-Still Wading Sneaker (Women's): was $55 now from $40 @ Amazon
These Skechers look eye-catching thanks to their chunky sole and Skechers logo on the outside. However, they're also super comfortable thanks to their Skechers Memory Foam cushioned comfort insole. Reviewers assure that they're great to wear even if you're on your feet all day.
Skechers Slade-Breyer Sneaker (Men's): was $65 now from $41 @ Amazon
These Skechers sneakers have a smart, sleek look thanks to the faux leather panel across their upper. However, they're packed with Skechers' signature comfort tech with an Air-Cooled Memory Foam insole, Goga Mat Arch cushioning and Charcoal infused insole.
Skechers Cleo Point-Gleam N Glow Ballet Flat (Women's): was $55 now from $41 @ Amazon
These Skechers ballet flats are now on sale from $41 at Amazon. Their knitted stretch upper makes them extremely comfortable to wear and they have a touch of added sparkle thanks to the gems embedded across the top.
Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins Ultra Flex 3.0 (Women's): was $92 now from $47 @ Amazon
The Skechers Ultra Flex 3.0 slip-ons are our choice for the most versatile Skechers sneaker. As you'd expect, they're lightweight and comfortable with pillowy soft midsoles and Air-Cooled Memory Foam. In our Skechers Hands Free Ultra Flex 3.0 Brilliant Path review, we said they're great for casual wear, but we don't recommend them for high-impact exercise.
Skechers Go Run Lite (Men's): was $75 now from $49 @ Amazon
We rank these shoes as the best Skechers for novice runners. These extremely light and breathable shoes are supportive, durable and come in at an affordable price point. However, we noted in our Skechers Go Run Lite review that you'll eventually want to upgrade to a shoe that is engineered for running longer distances if you do get serious about the sport.
Skechers Dazzling Haze Slip Ins (Women's): was $75 now from $49 @ Amazon
These are the best Skechers slip-ins we've tested, so they're the ones to get if you want a super easy way to put your shoes on. They're lightweight, stretchy and breathable. In our Skechers Slip Ins Dazzling Haze review, we said they're perfect for low-impact activities like walking, light resistance training and dance cardio.
Skechers Glide-Step-Tranquility Slip-ins (Women's): was $85 now from $74 @ Amazon
These Skechers have a unique design that makes them great for walking. Their segmented outsole means they're super flexible and have added traction, so they'll match your foot's movements while keeping you steady. Plus, they have an Air-Cooled Memory Foam sole.
Skechers Max Cushioning Glide Step Caledonia Slip-ins Sneaker (Women's): was $100 now from $74 @ Amazon
I'm a big fan of these Skechers' clean look and chunky soles. But they're not just stylish; they're designed for runners. They have an Air-Cooled Goga Mat insole to keep your feet cool and comfortable, an ULTRA GO midsole to keep you light on your feet and a super cushioned comfort feel underfoot.
