Lego sets crash as low as $7 in Amazon's massive sale — 15 deals I'm shopping now

Spring is here, and with it comes some great new discounts in Amazon's Lego sale! Sure, flowers are beautiful, but they also make me sneeze. If you have allergies you'll want to pick up these Lego Sunflowers on sale for $9 at Amazon. This simple build is pretty, cheers up a room and best of all, pollen is not included.

Or, if you want to let your creativity fly, you can grab this Lego Classic Large Creative Brick Box on sale for $31. It's packed with 790 pieces in a selection of 33 different colors. Check out all my favorite Lego deals below. Plus, don't miss this Amazon deal on the new iPad Air M3.

Best Lego deals

Lego Sunflowers: was $14 now $9 at Amazon Add a little sunshine to your day with these pretty Lego sunflowers. This simple build is great for pretty much any age or skill level. Plus, you can display them however you like in a vase or amongst real blooms.

Lego City Fire Rescue Boat: was $29 now $23 at Amazon This Fire Rescue Boat is a super fun addition to your Lego City collection. It comes with a fire rescue boat and a small dinghy in order to recreate all kinds of daring escapades at sea. But what's even better? These models both float on water.

Lego Classic Large Creative Brick Box: was $59 now $31 at Amazon This Lego Classic Large Creative Brick Box if you want the freedom to build anything you can imagine. It contains a bumper set of 790 pieces in a selection of 33 different colors, and includes special pieces like doors, wheels, and eyes to create houses, vehicles and animals.

Lego Architecture Paris Model: was $49 now $41 at Amazon Right now you can save big on this iconic Lego Architecture Paris Model set. You'll be able to bring the iconic French skyline to your living room, or wherever you choose. It comes with enough bricks to build recreations of the Eiffel Tower, the Arc de Triomphe, the Louvre and more.

Lego Icons Wildflower Bouquet: was $59 now $47 at Amazon The Lego Icons Wildflower Bouquet comes with 16 individual stems with optional length adjustments, letting you to tailor the height of the flowers to your liking. Plus, it's one of the most colorful options from the Lego Botanicals Collection.

Lego Spring Festival Good Fortune Building Set: was $89 now $58 at Amazon This Lego Spring Festival set makes a truly gorgeous display piece. It's packed with iconography that will bring good fortune, including a vase of red fruit and a red and gold scroll decorated with a character that reads 'spring.' There's also a fan that can be decorated in your choice of two different designs.

Lego Star Wars R2-D2 Building Set: was $99 now $81 at Amazon Who wouldn't want their own Droid on display? Right now you can get a small but still appreciated discount on this Lego Star Wars R2-D2 Building Set. It stands 9-inches high and comes with an information plaque, making it a great display piece.

Lego Art Hokusai The Great Wave: was $99 now $84 at Amazon Bring one of the most recognizable pieces of Japanese art ever made home with this piece of Lego Art depicting Katsushika Hokusai's original woodblock print showcasing Japan's Mount Fuji behind a huge crashing wave of water.