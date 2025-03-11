Lego sets crash as low as $7 in Amazon's massive sale — 15 deals I'm shopping now

Some of the best Lego sets around are seeing epic discounts

Two Lego sunflowers
(Image credit: Amazon)
Spring is here, and with it comes some great new discounts in Amazon's Lego sale! Sure, flowers are beautiful, but they also make me sneeze. If you have allergies you'll want to pick up these Lego Sunflowers on sale for $9 at Amazon. This simple build is pretty, cheers up a room and best of all, pollen is not included.

Or, if you want to let your creativity fly, you can grab this Lego Classic Large Creative Brick Box on sale for $31. It's packed with 790 pieces in a selection of 33 different colors. Check out all my favorite Lego deals below. Plus, don't miss this Amazon deal on the new iPad Air M3.

Best Lego deals

Lego Star Wars Captain Rex Y-Wing Microfighter
Lego Star Wars Captain Rex Y-Wing Microfighter: was $12 now $7 at Amazon

This fun little 99-piece kit features Captain Rex from Clone Wars along with a miniature-size Y-Wing fighter that has two stud shooters, so you (or your kid) can really pretend to be battling the separatists.

View Deal
Lego Sunflowers
Lego Sunflowers: was $14 now $9 at Amazon

Add a little sunshine to your day with these pretty Lego sunflowers. This simple build is great for pretty much any age or skill level. Plus, you can display them however you like in a vase or amongst real blooms.

View Deal
Lego Creator 3 in 1 Aircraft Race Plane
Lego Creator 3 in 1 Aircraft Race Plane: was $14 now $11 at Amazon

Which aircraft is king of the skies? With this set you can build your choice of either an airplane, fighter jet or helicopter. There's also a stand to show off your chosen model in style.

View Deal
Lego Creator 3 in 1 Flowers in Watering Can Building Set
Lego Creator 3 in 1 Flowers in Watering Can Building Set: was $29 now $23 at Amazon

This Lego set is a great toy for young gardeners, or anybody who wants a pretty display piece. It comes with pieces to build one of three models, either a watering can, a pair of songbirds or a rain boot.

View Deal
Lego City Fire Rescue Boat
Lego City Fire Rescue Boat: was $29 now $23 at Amazon

This Fire Rescue Boat is a super fun addition to your Lego City collection. It comes with a fire rescue boat and a small dinghy in order to recreate all kinds of daring escapades at sea. But what's even better? These models both float on water.

View Deal
Lego Classic Large Creative Brick Box
Lego Classic Large Creative Brick Box: was $59 now $31 at Amazon

This Lego Classic Large Creative Brick Box if you want the freedom to build anything you can imagine. It contains a bumper set of 790 pieces in a selection of 33 different colors, and includes special pieces like doors, wheels, and eyes to create houses, vehicles and animals.

View Deal
Lego Speed Champions BMW M4 GT3 & BMW M Hybrid V8 Race Cars
Lego Speed Champions BMW M4 GT3 & BMW M Hybrid V8 Race Cars: was $44 now $35 at Amazon

This awesome set gets you two buildable BMW model cars, so you can see which of your minifigures is the fastest. The BMW M4 GT3 and BMW M Hybrid V8 have been recreated in brick form, and they've never looked better.

View Deal
Lego Architecture Paris Model
Lego Architecture Paris Model: was $49 now $41 at Amazon

Right now you can save big on this iconic Lego Architecture Paris Model set. You'll be able to bring the iconic French skyline to your living room, or wherever you choose. It comes with enough bricks to build recreations of the Eiffel Tower, the Arc de Triomphe, the Louvre and more.

View Deal
Lego Icons Wildflower Bouquet
Lego Icons Wildflower Bouquet: was $59 now $47 at Amazon

The Lego Icons Wildflower Bouquet comes with 16 individual stems with optional length adjustments, letting you to tailor the height of the flowers to your liking. Plus, it's one of the most colorful options from the Lego Botanicals Collection.

View Deal
Lego Spring Festival Good Fortune Building Set
Lego Spring Festival Good Fortune Building Set: was $89 now $58 at Amazon

This Lego Spring Festival set makes a truly gorgeous display piece. It's packed with iconography that will bring good fortune, including a vase of red fruit and a red and gold scroll decorated with a character that reads 'spring.' There's also a fan that can be decorated in your choice of two different designs.

View Deal
Lego Star Wars The Mandalorian Helmet
Lego Star Wars The Mandalorian Helmet: was $69 now $58 at Amazon

This is the way. The Star Wars The Mandalorian Helmet plays an iconic role in the Disney Plus series, and now you can build a stylish 584-piece Lego replica of it at home.

View Deal
Lego Star Wars R2-D2 Building Set
Lego Star Wars R2-D2 Building Set: was $99 now $81 at Amazon

Who wouldn't want their own Droid on display? Right now you can get a small but still appreciated discount on this Lego Star Wars R2-D2 Building Set. It stands 9-inches high and comes with an information plaque, making it a great display piece.

View Deal
Lego Art Hokusai The Great Wave
Lego Art Hokusai The Great Wave: was $99 now $84 at Amazon

Bring one of the most recognizable pieces of Japanese art ever made home with this piece of Lego Art depicting Katsushika Hokusai's original woodblock print showcasing Japan's Mount Fuji behind a huge crashing wave of water.

View Deal
Lego Icons Tranquil Garden Creative Building Set
Lego Icons Tranquil Garden Creative Building Set: was $109 now $87 at Amazon

And now for your moment of Zen. Recreate a tranquil Japanese garden in Lego form, complete with a pavilion, arched bridge, stream, koi carp, lotus flowers, trees, rocks and stone lanterns.

View Deal
Lego Icons Back to The Future Time Machine
Lego Icons Back to The Future Time Machine: was $199 now $160 at Amazon

Great Scott, is this a good deal! The Back to the Future DeLorean set is now on sale. Not only do you get the famous time machine, but you get two minifigs (Marty and Doc), as well as the Mr. Fusion attachment, hover conversion and the hoverboard and box of plutonium.

View Deal
Millie Davis-Williams
Millie Davis-Williams

Millie is a Deals Editor at Tom's Guide specializing in deals content. She also covers the latest tech news and and creates how-to articles about everything from phones, streaming devices, and headphones to apps and video games. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, gaming on her Nintendo Switch and creating digital art.

