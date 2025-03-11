Lego sets crash as low as $7 in Amazon's massive sale — 15 deals I'm shopping now
Some of the best Lego sets around are seeing epic discounts
Spring is here, and with it comes some great new discounts in Amazon's Lego sale! Sure, flowers are beautiful, but they also make me sneeze. If you have allergies you'll want to pick up these Lego Sunflowers on sale for $9 at Amazon. This simple build is pretty, cheers up a room and best of all, pollen is not included.
Or, if you want to let your creativity fly, you can grab this Lego Classic Large Creative Brick Box on sale for $31. It's packed with 790 pieces in a selection of 33 different colors. Check out all my favorite Lego deals below. Plus, don't miss this Amazon deal on the new iPad Air M3.
Best Lego deals
This fun little 99-piece kit features Captain Rex from Clone Wars along with a miniature-size Y-Wing fighter that has two stud shooters, so you (or your kid) can really pretend to be battling the separatists.
Add a little sunshine to your day with these pretty Lego sunflowers. This simple build is great for pretty much any age or skill level. Plus, you can display them however you like in a vase or amongst real blooms.
Which aircraft is king of the skies? With this set you can build your choice of either an airplane, fighter jet or helicopter. There's also a stand to show off your chosen model in style.
This Lego set is a great toy for young gardeners, or anybody who wants a pretty display piece. It comes with pieces to build one of three models, either a watering can, a pair of songbirds or a rain boot.
This Fire Rescue Boat is a super fun addition to your Lego City collection. It comes with a fire rescue boat and a small dinghy in order to recreate all kinds of daring escapades at sea. But what's even better? These models both float on water.
This Lego Classic Large Creative Brick Box if you want the freedom to build anything you can imagine. It contains a bumper set of 790 pieces in a selection of 33 different colors, and includes special pieces like doors, wheels, and eyes to create houses, vehicles and animals.
This awesome set gets you two buildable BMW model cars, so you can see which of your minifigures is the fastest. The BMW M4 GT3 and BMW M Hybrid V8 have been recreated in brick form, and they've never looked better.
Right now you can save big on this iconic Lego Architecture Paris Model set. You'll be able to bring the iconic French skyline to your living room, or wherever you choose. It comes with enough bricks to build recreations of the Eiffel Tower, the Arc de Triomphe, the Louvre and more.
The Lego Icons Wildflower Bouquet comes with 16 individual stems with optional length adjustments, letting you to tailor the height of the flowers to your liking. Plus, it's one of the most colorful options from the Lego Botanicals Collection.
This Lego Spring Festival set makes a truly gorgeous display piece. It's packed with iconography that will bring good fortune, including a vase of red fruit and a red and gold scroll decorated with a character that reads 'spring.' There's also a fan that can be decorated in your choice of two different designs.
This is the way. The Star Wars The Mandalorian Helmet plays an iconic role in the Disney Plus series, and now you can build a stylish 584-piece Lego replica of it at home.
Who wouldn't want their own Droid on display? Right now you can get a small but still appreciated discount on this Lego Star Wars R2-D2 Building Set. It stands 9-inches high and comes with an information plaque, making it a great display piece.
Bring one of the most recognizable pieces of Japanese art ever made home with this piece of Lego Art depicting Katsushika Hokusai's original woodblock print showcasing Japan's Mount Fuji behind a huge crashing wave of water.
And now for your moment of Zen. Recreate a tranquil Japanese garden in Lego form, complete with a pavilion, arched bridge, stream, koi carp, lotus flowers, trees, rocks and stone lanterns.
Great Scott, is this a good deal! The Back to the Future DeLorean set is now on sale. Not only do you get the famous time machine, but you get two minifigs (Marty and Doc), as well as the Mr. Fusion attachment, hover conversion and the hoverboard and box of plutonium.
