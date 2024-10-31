Early Amazon devices Black Friday sale — save up to 60% on Fire TV Stick, Fire Tablet, Echo Show and more

Amazon is skipping Halloween and diving straight into the holiday season. Although Black Friday is still a few weeks out, Amazon just unveiled a massive list of early Black Friday deals that you can shop right now with devices that are near or at all-time price lows.

My favorite deals this morning are on Amazon's own devices which are up to 60% off right now. Similar to Prime Day, most of these Amazon device deals include a free smart bulb, which makes today's sale that much sweeter. If you're looking to upgrade your TV this holiday season, Amazon also has smart TVs on sale from $69. Yes, that's a price I've seen before, but the sale includes a new price cut on Panasonic's new OLED TVs.

Below are all of the best Black Friday Amazon deals you can shop right now starting from $12. For more ways to save, make sure to check out our guide to this week's best Amazon promo codes.

Amazon Black Friday deals 2024

Best Amazon deals

Kasa Smart Plug Ultra Mini w/ Energy Monitoring: was $19 now $12 @ Amazon

Named one of our best smart plugs in 2024, Kasa's compact smart plug plays nice with the two major smart home platforms Amazon Alexa and Google Home. This seamless integration provides routines, easy touch controls, and voice commands. You can use it to schedule your existing appliances like lamps, fans, or even your coffee maker to turn on at certain times or in response to other smart home devices

Echo Pop w/ Bulb: was $64 now $17 @ Amazon

This is the most affordable Alexa speaker Amazon sells, and it’s now been slashed to an even lower price. In our Echo Pop review, we were impressed by the speaker's sound for its small size. It lacks the temperature and motion sensors of the Echo Dot, but the Echo Pop still allows you to set timers, control your other smart home devices and more.

Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2023): was $59 now $39 @ Amazon

The current-gen Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2023) sports an upgraded 2GHz processor and faster Wi-Fi 6E tri-band support. You also get Dolby Vision/HDR10/HDR10+/HLG support on the video front and Dolby Digital Plus/Dolby Atmos support on the audio side. In our Fire TV Stick 4K Max review, we said it's a good streaming stick at a decent price if you use Alexa a lot, but it becomes a better bargain when it's on sale.

Kasa Smart Plug Power Strip: was $79 now $42 @ Amazon

Named one of our best smart plugs in 2024, this surge protector combines six smart plugs into one space-saving strip (with three USB ports to boot). You can control each connected device individually using the Kasa app, Alexa or Google Assistant or buttons on the device itself. Plus you can monitor energy usage.

Echo Dot (5th Gen) w/ Bulb: was $63 now $49 @ Amazon

The 5th-Gen Echo Dot is one of the best Alexa speakers you can buy in terms of value. It features crisp, full sound with built-in Eero for better Wi-Fi coverage. There's also a room temperature sensor that can initiate certain Alexa smart home routines when your climate gets too cold or hot.

Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen): was $103 now $49 @ Amazon

The best smallest smart display is now bundled with a free smart bulb. We've found that the Echo Show 5 makes for a great bedside companion and also works great on a desk, so you can see and control all your smart home devices from one central hub.

Ring Battery Doorbell: was $100 now $59 @ Amazon

Ring upgraded its entry-level doorbell with Head-to-Toe 1080p video for extra vertical coverage. This lets you see packages and people standing closer to the door. While it's stuck with a built-in battery and has a basic HD resolution compared to the rest of the lineup, its 1080p camera is plenty enough to see who's at your door and the size of the packages being dropped off.

Echo Dot Bundle Jack Skellington Shell: was $89 now $62 @ Amazon

You don't want to miss this limited edition Echo Dot that features a Jack Skellington shell from Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas. The 5th Gen Echo Dot is one of the best value Alexa speakers you can buy. It features a crisp, full sound with built-in Eero Wi-Fi. Plus, the mouth on Jack Skellington's face lights up with the light ring from your Echo Dot.

TV sale: deals from $69 @ Amazon

Amazon has smart TVs on sale for as low as $69. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 1080p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger sets. These are among the cheapest TVs we've seen from Amazon.

Amazon Fire HD 10: was $139 now $74 @ Amazon

This is the sweet spot of Amazon Fire tablets, giving you a 10.1-inch screen driven by an octa-core CPU with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage space. It does come with lockscreen ads, but you can pay $89 for the tablet with no ads.

Echo Spot 2024: was $93 now $79 @ Amazon

The new Echo Spot (2024) is a cross between the Echo Dot and Echo Show. It lacks a camera, but sports a small basic LCD that displays the time, weather, album cover art, and smart home controls. In our Amazon Echo Spot review, we said it sits somewhere between the Echo Dot with Clock and the Echo Show 5, offering a good middle ground for those who want a smart speaker for their bedside with limited distractions. It's now bundled with a free Smart Bulb.

Echo (4th Gen): was $113 now $99 @ Amazon

The 4th-gen Amazon Echo is the best smart speaker you can find for less than $100. Its full 3-inch woofer and dual-firing 0.8-inch tweeters work together to make it one of the best-sounding speakers for the price. In addition to its new orb-like shape, it packs a host of new features — such as a built-in Zigbee hub — that makes the new Echo the foundation of your smart home devices.

Echo Show 8 (3rd Gen): was $163 now $99 @ Amazon

The Echo Show 8 is the best smart display for most people. Its sharp 13MP lens has a wide-angle lens that can center you when you're on video calls. Combining speedy performance, improved speakers and a dedicated smart home hub for Matter and Zigbee devices, this is our favorite smart display Amazon has made yet.

Ring Battery Doorbell Plus: was $149 now $99 @ Amazon

The Battery Doorbell Plus is a step up from the entry-level option above with sharper head-to-toe 1536p video and a removable battery. In our Ring Battery Doorbell Plus review, we found it delivered an excellent squared video that shows what's happening closer to your front door and was easy to install with an impressively long-lasting battery life. When it's time to recharge, you don't need a tool to unmount the entire doorbell—just push a quick-release tab to drop the battery out and then slide it back in when you're done.

Fire TV Soundbar: was $119 now $99 @ Amazon

The Fire TV Soundbar is a great cheap option to boost your Fire TV's audio. It supports DTS Virtual:X and Dolby Audio, plus Bluetooth connectivity so it won't hog a valuable HDMI port. There's no Dolby Atmos, but for this price it's not too bad.

Amazon Fire Max 11: was $229 now $139 @ Amazon

The Fire Max 11 is the best Amazon Fire tablet you can buy, and right now it's nearly $100 off. It sports a bright 11-inch 2K screen, a 2.2GHz octa-core Mediatek MT8188J CPU, 4GB RAM, and 64GB of storage. In my Fire Max 11 review I called it Amazon's best Fire tablet yet, and now's a great time to get one at a good discount.

Ring Video Doorbell w/ Echo Show 5: was $189 now $149 @ Amazon

This deal combines the Ring Video Doorbell with the Echo Show 5. Both the satin and bronze colorways are available at this price. With the included Echo Show 5, you’ve got a home hub through which you can view and talk to your visitors.

Amazon 40" 2-Series Fire TV: was $249 now $169 @ Amazon

If you don't need 4K resolution, this 2-Series is a budget smart TV with 1080p resolution and support for HDR 10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Audio. The included Fire TV Alexa Voice Remote lets you find your favorite content, get sports scores, control smart home devices, and more with the sound of your voice. This is a Prime member only deal.

Insignia 55" F30 4K Fire TV: was $349 now $239 @ Amazon

The Insignia F30 (2024) is one of the cheapest 4K TVs you can buy. In our Insignia F30 Fire TV review, we called it one of the best bargain TVs around. This 4K TV features HDR10 support, DTS Studio Sound, an Alexa-enabled voice remote, and three HDMI ports. Plus, as a Fire TV, you've got easy access to all the streaming apps you could want.

Amazon 4-Series 43" Fire 4K TV: was $369 now $279 @ Amazon

Amazon's 4-Series of Fire TVs are a less expensive option to the Omni Series. However, they still offer features like HDR support (HDR10/HLG) and Alexa integration (via the remote control). Plus, it operates on Amazon's Fire OS, which makes streaming your favorite apps easier than ever.

Amazon 65" Omni 4K QLED TV: was $799 now $699 @ Amazon

This Fire TV sports a QLED display, which gives it a wider color gamut and uptick in brightness/contrast. In our Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED review, we said the TV is a solid pick for anyone who wants to stick within Amazon’s ecosystem. It features, HDR10/HLG/HDR10+ Adaptive/Dolby Vision IQ support, full array local dimming, and four HDMI ports (one HDMI 2.1 with eARC). You also get Alexa support baked in.

Panasonic 55" W95A Mini-LED TV: was $1,299 now $1,199 @ Amazon

Released mere months ago, the new Panasonic W95A is a real looker. It leverages a 144Hz refresh rate on a design that features two HDMI 2.1 ports and AMD FreeSync compatibility. It also comes equipped with the range of HDR certifications and it even has an ATSC 3.0 tuner so you're NextGenTV ready. Note: It's been $200 cheaper, so if you can wait I'd recommend holding off till the price drops a bit further.