Dyson Presidents' Day sales are here — 9 deals I'd get now starting from $249
Dyson vacuums and hair tools are discounted for Presidents' Day
Dyson vacuums and hair styling tools are some of the best on the market, offering powerful performance, sleek designs, and cutting-edge technology. Right now, thanks to Presidents' Day deals, you can save big on even the most popular Dyson products.
For example, you can save $150 on the Dyson V12 Detect Slim direct from Dyson as part of the brand's Winter Sale event. Amazon has a number of Dyson Presidents' Day deals as well, such as the Dyson V8 cordless vacuum cleaner on sale for $349.
Not only are some the best vacuum cleaners we've tested hundreds of dollars off during this sales event, multiple Dyson hair tools are discounted, too. The limited-edition colorway of the Dyson Airstrait is $100 off — a rare sale on a product that straightens hair from wet to dry.
For even more ways to save, be sure to check out our Dyson promo codes. Otherwise, see more of the best Dyson Presidents' Day deals below.
Presidents' Day Dyson deals
If you act fast, you can take advantage of this $150 saving on the Dyson V7. It packs plenty for this price, including up to 40 mins runtime, a Combination Tool which converts it to a handheld design and a 2-year warranty. Plus, at less than six pounds, it’s lightweight and maneuverable.
Designed to be super light, this cordless vac promises up to 40 minutes of suction power, three settings and a handy LCD. Its powerful motor head can quickly suck up dirt, dust and pet hair from all types of flooring and it also comes with a crevice tool, combination nozzle and wall-mounted storage bracket.
The Dyson V8 Absolute gets you up to 40 minutes of fade-free power. It also comes with two cleaning heads, the Hair Screw Tool (to pick up long hair without tangles), and two additional attachments. We also like that it features HEPA filtration and an additional cleaner head for hard floors.
The Airstrait uses precisely controlled airflow to straighten hair from wet, eliminating the need for pre-drying. With multiple heat and airflow settings, it caters to various hair types and desired styles. The limited-edition Onyx Black/Gold colorway is $100 at Dyson.com now.
If you’re after a powerful cordless stick vacuum at a fair price, this V11 does the job. With its lightweight design, it’s easy to maneuver around the home. The LCD screen displays three cleaning modes, maintenance alerts, and remaining run time — up to 60 minutes. And if you have pets, the anti-tangle brush will tackle stubborn hair.
The Dyson Airwrap is pretty well known in the hair and beauty space, as it does literally everything you'd expect from a multi-styler. It curls, it smoothes, it shapes and it dries — all without the risk of major heat damage to your hair. At $100 off, I'd suggest snagging yours now.
The V12 brings some impressive features to the table, particularly its laser dust detection that reveals particles you didn't even know were there. The slimmer design makes it easer to maneuver than previous model, and it's notably lighter for those whole-house cleaning sessions. Perfect if you want Dyson's latest tech and enhanced dust detection.
