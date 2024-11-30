Cyber Monday golf deals are starting now — 47 deals I'd buy with my own money

The build to Cyber Monday 2024 has officially started. The best Cyber Monday golf deals are officially rolling in, with some high-quality discounts to be had. I love deal hunting, so getting the opportunity to dig around the internet for golf goodies has been a dream come true.

Sure, I've spent a lot of time finding these Cyber Monday golf deals (and a lot of money buying several of them for myself), but it's worth it because I want to help you prepare for your best golf season ever with the golf club, shoes, apparel and accessory deals you need.

Of course, golf isn't for everyone. If you're not a golfer and not shopping for golf gifts for a loved one, check out our best Cyber Monday deals page for discounts across all categories.

Editor's Choice

Cyber Monday golf deals

Cyber Monday golf shoe and apparel deals

Pins & Aces deals abound: Save on many products (plus use code Future20 to save on full-price stuff). Pins & Aces is one of my favorite boutique golf brands for headcovers, apparel, ball markers and other fabulous accessories. Right now, as we inch towards Cyber Monday, the trendy brand has tons of products on sale. One that stands out is the Golfer Gift Pack for $39. You get a hat, accessory holder and ball marker, all valued at $69.

Save 30% at Bad Birdie on clothes, hats and more

In the world of boutique golf brands, you can't find a more stylish and comfortable brand than Bad Birdie. You can get the company's $78 polos for $55, $98 quarter zips for $69 and more. There are great deals for men and women, so get to shopping.

Callaway Men's Heritage Golf Hat: was $29 now $10 at Golf Galaxy US As someone who owns a massive collection of hundreds of golf hats, I can assure you that a nice hat won't improve your golf game. It will make you look a bit cooler on the course and keep the sun out of your eyes, though. Golf Galaxy's Cyber Monday sale makes this Callaway hat simple and affordable. You can't go wrong with a comfy, one-size-fits-all hat for $10.

Puma Lightweight Golf QTR Zip: was $75 now $27 at PGA TOUR Superstore Puma makes some of the best golf apparel in terms of quality and comfort. I have quite a few Puma polos and Q-Zips, and they are some of my favorite clothing items. If you want a piece of outerwear that isn't too warm but will help cut the wind on those fall days, snag this deal.

Under Armour Drive Storm SweaterFleece: was $80 now $56 at Golf Galaxy US If you live in the northern portion of the U.S., like me, you know that time of the year is coming when you must decide whether to take the winter off or suck it up and play in the cold. You must layer up to get through the rounds if you choose the latter. This Under Armour Drive Storm SweaterFleece 1/2 zip will help you get out there and play all through the fall and winter.

FootJoy Pro/SL Golf Shoes: was $169 now $67 at Golf Galaxy US FootJoy golf shoes are consistently regarded as the most comfortable and best-performing on the market year after year. I've worn FootJoy shoes since I started golfing and can't imagine using anything else. This sneaker-style model has excellent reviews, is available in most popular sizes and is more than $100 off. You can't go wrong with a deal like that.

FootJoy HyperFlex Carbon Golf Shoes: was $199 now $99 at Golf Galaxy US These shoes look unreasonably comfortable. They're highly rated for comfort and performance, so you can rely on them to carry you through your rounds. If you want a shoe that'll feel like wearing socks, these are the ones to get, especially with this hefty discount. All sizes except 10.5 and 12 are available but don't wait because your size could sell out at this price.

Nike Air Max 1 '86 OG G: was $160 now $99 at PGA TOUR Superstore If you want a pair of golf shoes that don't look like golf shoes, this pair of Nike Air Max 1 '86 OG G golf shoes is for you. They look like a stylish pair of Nike sneakers, and they're $60 off right now. They come in every size except 14, so you can get them in the size that works for you.

Cyber Monday golf club deals

Ping Glide Forged Pro Raw Wedge: was $199 now $99 at PGA TOUR Superstore Outside of Vokey, Ping Glide are some of the best wedges you can get. The Glide Forged Pro Raw wedges are beautiful and will develop that natural patina we love (which will also give you some extra spin around the greens). With $100 off, this is the perfect time to get a new wedge and improve your short game.

Cobra LTDx Max Driver: was $499 now $179 at PGA TOUR Superstore The Cobra LTDx is a couple of years old but still a fantastic driver, especially at $179. In terms of discount, this is one of the best deals we've seen this Cyber Monday for golf. Get ready for the next golf season with a new driver — other than practicing, it might be the best way to improve your game.

Newton Driver shaft: was $275 now $220 at newtongolfco.com Newton shafts are widely regarded as some of the best on the market. I actually just switched to one in my driver (the same one linked here). While I haven't taken it to the course yet, I have to say it looks fantastic, and it feels excellent doing practice swings outside. With 20% off, it's the perfect time to give your driver the shaft it deserves.

Ping G430 Hybrid: was $299 now $239 at PGA TOUR Superstore A hybrid is like a mix of iron and fairway wood. They tend to be a little easier to hit due to the shape of the head. They don't travel as far — a 3 hybrid won't go the same distance as a 3 wood — but for many players, the extra playability if worth the tradeoff. With the Ping G430 being on sale for $239, this is an excellent time to try a hybrid in your golf bag.

Odyssey Tri-Hot 5K One CH Putter: was $399 now $239 at Golf Galaxy US I've played with several Odyssey putters and love the soft feel of the White Hot insert that you get on the Tri-Hot 5K One CH Putter. If you're looking to buy some extra confidence on the green this Cyber Monday, this is a good place to start.

Cobra Aerojet Driver: was $549 now $249 at PGA TOUR Superstore Cobra makes some of the most underrated drivers on the market. The Aerojet is among the best drivers the company has ever released, and it's on sale for a crazy price of $249. This deal was so good that I broke down and bought this driver for myself in a 9-degree, stiff flex option.

Ping G430 Max Fairway Wood: was $349 now $269 at PGA TOUR Superstore A fairway wood isn't the easiest club to hit off the turf, but once you get used to them, the extra distance they offer over irons or hybrids is a game-changer. Right now, the Ping G430 is one of the leading clubs in the wood space, and you can get one for $80 off on Cyber Monday.

Cobra Golf 3D Printed GRANDSPORT Putter: was $349 now $262 at Amazon Cobra 3D prints putters, which is crazy to think about. This blade putter has been well-received by golf players, and it's pretty affordable with this Cyber Monday deal. If you're looking to clean up your putting game and aren't ready to spend $400+ on a Scorry Cameron putter, this a good alternative.

TaylorMade SIM2 MAX Driver: was $449 now $299 at Amazon This driver has been on my radar since I got my hands on the SIM2 Max irons, and at $299, it's time to take one home finally. It's currently sitting in my cart at Amazon, and you might want to do the same if you want a forgiving driver at a reasonable price. This driver is all about helping you build club spe ed, which will get you ripping bombs down the fairway more quickly.

TaylorMade Stealth 2 Driver: was $599 now $349 at PGA TOUR Superstore The TaylorMade Stealth 2 driver was one of the most popular drivers on the market during its release year, and it's still a great club. With the $349 Cyber Monday golf deal, it's 100% worth picking up if you want a forgiving driver that'll offer great distance off the tee.

Ping G430 MAX Driver: was $549 now $399 at PGA TOUR Superstore The Ping G430 Max is regarded as one of the most forgiving drivers released in 2024, and it's currently $150 off. You don't always see top-of-the-line, current-model clubs discounted by this much, so if you're the type of golfer looking for the latest and greatest, this is an excellent deal to consider. You can get it right- or left-handed, in 9, 10.5 or 12-degree lofts with various shafts (some high-end shafts cost more) with all the popular flexes.

TaylorMade Qi10 MAX Driver: was $699 now $497 at Amazon If you tune into any pro golf event, you'll see Qi10 drivers in use by several of the top players. They won't have the Max version featured here, as they don't need their clubs to be as forgiving. For the rest of us, the Qi10 Max offers much of the same power as the pros' version but with more margin for error on off-center hits. With $200 off, it's a fantastic deal.

TaylorMade SIM2 Max Irons: was $799 now $599 at Golf Galaxy US These are my irons. I use them every time I golf, and I love them. They're forgiving when I mess up my shots (and I do, all the time) while offering enough flexibility to hit different shot shapes when needed. You can snag senior, regular and stiff flex to get to the right clubs. This iron set has 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9 irons. It also has the pitching and approach wedges. That's seven clubs with $200 off — it's like getting two for free.

Cobra FLY-XL 13-Piece Women's Set: was $899 now $599 at PGA TOUR Superstore This golf set for women comes with everything you need to get out on the course. And they're not entry-level clubs, so they'll be usable through the first few years of skill development. While it's only right-handed, you can snag the set at regular length or petite, so short female golfers can enjoy the fun.

Cyber Monday Golf ball deals

Vice golf balls: was from $19 / dozen now from $14 / dozen @ Vice Golf I love Vice Golf balls because they offer similar quality to the more expensive TP5 and Pro V1 models but at a lower cost. And with the company's Cyber Monday Sale, you can get a dozen balls for as little as $14, just over $1 per ball. If you want the more expensive Pro or Pro+, you can snag them for $28, which is still ridiculous when they usually cost $39. Important to note is that you need to buy six dozen to get the full discount.

Wilson Staff Zip Golf Balls (Two Dozen): was $34 now $26 at Amazon It's not every day you get a chance to get golf balls for just over $1 per ball without going with used or refurbished balls. However, Amazon has two dozen Wilson Staff Zip Golf Balls discounted as part of its Cyber Monday golf deals, which will run you right around that price. They're solid balls, too, with positive ratings from more than 2,000 reviewers.

Titleist Dozen Pro V1x (Mint): was $39 now $29 at lostgolfballs.com Used golf balls are a great way to get the high-end balls your game needs without spending over $50 on a dozen balls. You need to get them from a reliable retailer, and there's none more upfront with their quality than Lost Golf Balls. Make sure to use code BF25 to save an extra 25%.

Bridgestone Tour B RX 2018 Golf Balls: was $44 now $29 at PGA TOUR Superstore Bridgestone makes one of the most underrated golf balls on the market, especially on the higher-end side. This model is a couple of years old, but it's just as good as ever. This ball is all about distance, so if you have a mid-swing speed, this is a great choice, especially at this price.

Maxfli Tour X Golf Balls (48 Pack): was $160 now $109 at Golf Galaxy US Maxfli makes an underrated golf ball, especially the company's high-end model. You can save a ton of money buying a large box right now, with 48 balls going for $109. For a little over $2 per ball, you can get a high-end model that'll generate solid spin and distance on the course. If you're sick of the Pro-V1s and TP5s of the world, give these a shot and see if you like them (and use the money saved to fund your next round).

Cyber Monday golf accessory deals

GoSports Golf Practice Hitting Net: was $79 now $67 at Amazon This is the golf net I use in my outdoor simulator setup, and it does the job perfectly. It's sturdy, large enough to catch errant shots and light enough to move around the yard if needed. More importantly, with this Black Friday deal, it's affordable.

Mythinglogic Golf Storage Garage Organizer: was $124 now $93 at Amazon I just put this in my cart because I've been looking for a way to organize my clubs in my basement. Currently, the bags hang out along the side with the legs out. Having this will let me keep the bags, my shoes and lots of other stuff neat and tidy so I can get out to the course more quickly. And with 25% off, it's a no-brainer in terms of the price.

SuperSpeed Swing speed trainer: was $229 now $129 at PGA TOUR Superstore The SuperSpeed swing trainer has been shown to help golfers repeatedly increase their swing speed. Whether it's a YouTube golfer testing them or a casual player offering testimonials, the results are there. That is, of course, if you're willing to spend the money and put the work in. The money part has been taken care of with this massive Cyber Monday deal has taken care of the money part, but the work is up to you.

KVV 3 Wheel Golf Push Cart: was $189 now $143 at Amazon A push cart makes walking the golf course a much more enjoyable experience. Carrying your bag leads to shoulder and back pain. This push cart from KVV is on sale for $143, which is cheap for a 3-wheel model. Don't wait on this one, as this deal probably won't last.

Garmin Approach S12: was $199 now $149 at Amazon Garmin's entry-level golf watch is reduced by 25% in Amazon's Cyber Monday sale and while it's not as rich in features as the Approach S42 or S70, it will still help you get from tee to green. More than 42,000 courses are preloaded on the watch, which offers up to 30 hours of GPS battery life to see you through several rounds.

Blue Tees Series 2 Pro+ Rangefinder: was $219 now $149 at PGA TOUR Superstore A rangefinder is a game-changer on the course for locking in precise distances to the pin. Sure, your smartwatch can tell you where the front, center and back of the green are, but a rangefinder gives you the precise number. This one from Blue Tees has quickly risen in popularity at its $219 price. At $149, there's even more reason to grab it with its clear display, slope support and water resistance.

Bushnell Wingman View GPS Speaker: was $199 now $149 at PGA TOUR Superstore This has to be the most extraordinary Bluetooth speaker you'll ever see on a golf course. It plays your music, podcasts and whatever else you're listening to on the course. Still, it also has a screen that shows you the distance to the middle, front and back of the green using Bushnell's powerful GPS technology. And if you can't look at the screen for some reason, it'll also tell you the distance audibly.

Callaway 300 Pro Laser Rangefinder: was $299 now $169 at Amazon The Callaway 300 Pro Laser Rangefinder offers a highly accurate way to judge distances on the course, with its precise slope measurement feature helping you to take into account inclines and declines when estimating distances. It's almost half price in the Amazon sale thanks to this Cyber Monday deal.

Garmin Approach S42: was $299 now $199 at PGA TOUR Superstore The Garmin Approach S42 doesn't have the same features as the more expensive S70, but it does more than enough for most golfers on the course. Whether you want distances to the front, center and back of the green or an easy way to keep score, this affordable watch can do it all. With $100 off, you can't beat it.

Blue Tees Player Pack: was $399 now $299 at PGA TOUR Superstore The Blue Tees Players pack is one of the best values in golf accessories. You get the high-end S3 Max Rangefinder, the Player magnetic speaker and the Mag Hub to keep everything in place. With $100 off the regular price, this is a must-grab deal if you don't have a rangefinder and high-quality on-course speaker.

Rapsodo Mobile Launch Monitor: was $499 now $249 at PGA TOUR Superstore You don't get a chance to get a launch monitor for $299 too often. This one leverages the power of your phone and a full suite of trackers to tell you all the critical information about your shot. I've used the more expensive MLM2PRO, and it works great, so I have no problem recommending this one.

Bushnell Tour V5 SHIFT Rangefinder: was $399 now $279 at PGA TOUR Superstore In the world of rangefinders, Bushnell is one of the best brands on the market. Their devices come with a hefty price, but you can get the Tour V5 SHIFT for $120 off for Cyber Monday. It can work with slope or be tournament-legal without it — whatever you need. It also has a super strong magnet for attaching it to your golf cart.

Garmin Approach R10: was $599 now $499 at PGA TOUR Superstore I love the Garmin Approach R10 launch monitor. From a pure value perspective, it's one of the best you can get. In my Approach R10 review, I called it "a budget-friendly golfing dream," after using it for a few more months, I stand by that statement. With a good deal like this, you can't go wrong if you're looking to save money and build a backyard or affordable indoor simulator.

Garmin Approach S70 47mm GPS Watch: was $699 now $599 at PGA TOUR Superstore The Garmin Approach S70 is the pinnacle of golf smartwatches. It has many features that will help you make good decisions on the course. This watch does everything from precise distances to visual looks at the holt you're playing. It's not cheap, but with a $100 discount for the build to Cyber Monday, it's a deal that's worth picking up if you're serious about taking your golf game to the next level.

Cyber Monday golf bag deals

Callaway Fairway 14 Golf Bag: was $279 now $187 at Amazon Callaway makes many good golf products; its bags are consistently among the top-rated options. This bag offers 14 dividers to keep each club in its place, plenty of pockets for storage and all the other bells and whistles you'd expect from a high-end golf bag.