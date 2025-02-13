Brooklinen's epic Presidents' Day sale is live — 5 bedding and bath deals I'd shop right now

Brooklinen's Presidents' Day sale just launched — which makes now the perfect time to upgrade your bedding for less. For a limited time, you can save up to 25% off all bedding at Brooklinen. And if you bundle the brand's high-quality sheet sets, the savings could reach up to a whopping 50% off.



Investing in quality bedding that suits your sleep style can make all the difference to the quality and duration of your slumber. Personally, I've been testing out Brooklinen's bedding — pillows, sheets and a duvet — for about a month now, and my solid 8 hours of catching Z's each night confirms this logic.

Below, I've listed all of my favorite Brooklinen bedding and bath deals, as well as the best silk sleep mask I've ever used that's now just $28. Take a look at all the best items to shop from the Brooklinen Presidents' Day sale. For more ways to save, check out our guide to early Presidents' Day sales.

Best Brooklinen Deals

Brooklinen Mulberry Silk Eyemask: was $35 now $28 at Brooklinen I don't know about you but I cannot sleep without a sleep mask! At this point it's probably just become a security blanket but I believe blocking out any and all light helps me sleep more soundly. I have been using this Brooklinen Mulberry Silk Eyemask for about five years now and other than the fact that the color is a little worn out from wearing and washing, it's still in great condition. It offers the perfect amount of elasticity and is also machine washable. I've tried several other brands of sleep masks over the years but nothing compares to this breathable, soft and cool to the touch mask. If there's one thing I can't sleep without, it's this.

Brooklinen Marlow Pillow: was $49 now $36 at Brooklinen One of Brooklinen's top-rated pillows, the Marlow, is designed to suit all sleepers, including those prone to sleeping hot. Its fill is crafted from 80% cooling infused memory foam and 20% polyester fibers. I've been sleeping on this pillow for a few weeks now, and I really love how supportive-yet-cushioned it feels under my head and neck. Another cool feature is that you can adjust the loft with the zippers depending on whether you sleep on your back, side or stomach.

Brooklinen Classic Bed and Bath Bundle: was $243 now $159 at Brooklinen Make things simple for yourself and stock up on both sheets and towels in one shot. This popular bedding and bath bundle allows you to pick your favorite core sheet set in the color and size of your choosing and pair it with bath towels and hand towels. The bundle starts at just $159 but price varies depending on the sizes and colors you choose.

Brooklinen Down Comforter (Full/Queen): was $299 now $224 at Brooklinen This is a great comforter option if you sleep hot, thanks to the excellent temperature regulating properties of natural down. The Brooklinen Down Comforter (Full/Queen) is made from Downmark certified, ethically sourced 100% Hutterite down and encased in a luxuriously smooth cotton sateen cover. You can choose between three weights, based on how you sleep. If you're looking for a hypoallergenic comforter option, I would recommend the Down Alternative Comforter that uses hypoallergenic microfiber to mimic the exact feel of down. That's the version I've been using and it's super fluffy and soft without being too warm. It's also cheaper, as the Full/Queen size is on sale for $164.