41 early Labor Day sales to shop this weekend — my top picks at Nike, Amazon, Best Buy and more

Labor Day is one of my favorite retail holidays. Not only does it ring in the unofficial end of summer (goodbye hot weather), but it's also one of the year's broadest sales. You'll find Labor Day sales on everything from Apple devices to Skechers sneakers.

Technically, Labor Day falls on September 2, but there are hundreds of early Labor Day deals you can take advantage of right now. After all, Labor Day is just two weekends away.

One of my favorite early deals comes from Amazon. Right now you can get Alexa-powered devices on sale from $19 at Amazon. Those are some of the lowest prices I've seen outside of Prime Day. I also like this sale because many Echo speakers come with a free smart light bulb.

I've been covering Labor Day sales for over 15 years. Below I've rounded up my favorite early deals along with some personal recs on devices I own. If you're shopping for a new mattress or fall bedding, also be sure to check out our Labor Day mattress sales page.

Apparel

Joyspels Sports Bra: was $29 now $16 @ Amazon

This strappy sports bra is almost 50% off right now in a limited time deal. It provides medium support, comes with removable cups, and is constructed with a breathable, quick-drying fabric. Pictured here is the dark green colorway, but there are a ton of other discounted colors to choose from.

Nike Sportswear Club T-Shirt (Men's): was $30 now $18 @ Nike

This simple t-shirt features the Nike swoosh logo with a soft, lightweight feel for everyday comfort. Wear it to class, the gym or just for lounging around at home.

The Gym People High Waist Yoga Pant: was $29 now $21 @ Amazon

A good pair of leggings doesn't have to cost a lot. These leggings have amassed an average 4.4/5 star rating with over 52,000 reviews. They're comfortably thick and high-waisted, boast a stretchy, moisure-wicking material, and offer side pockets and an inner pocket to store all your essentials, whether you're going out for dinner or hitting the gym.

Nike Primary Men's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve: was $55 now $33 @ Nike

Just because the weather is getting cooler, that doesn't mean your workout won't be hot. That's why you'll want to wear this sweat-wicking t-shirt when you get your sweat on. Running, spinning, lifting and stretching have nothing on the soft and comfortable shirt designed with armpit ventilation in mind. Use code "FALL25" to get this price at checkout.

Align Strappy Ribbed Tank: was $68 now $39 @ Lululemon

At your next yoga class, you're bound to get a few compliments on this stylish, strappy cropped tank. It's designed specifically for yoga, with light support for A/B cup sizes and a weightless, super soft Nulu fabric that's both sweat-wicking and quick-drying.

RC Printed 2-in-1 3” Short (Women’s): was $64 now $47 @ New Balance

With an inner, seamless liner and a moisture-wicking fabric on the outside, this 2-in-1 short is ideal for runners. In addition to keeping you comfortable during workouts, the liner can help prevent chafing. You'll also find internal drop pockets and a center-back zipper pocket for storing your essentials.

Apple

Apple Watch 9 (GPS/41mm): was $399 now $299 @ Amazon

The Apple Watch 9 features a faster S9 chip for better performance, 4-core neural engine, and an 18-hour battery life. It also supports Apple Double Tap, a new gesture that can be used to answer/end a call, stop a timer, play/pause music or dismiss an alarm. In our Apple Watch 9 review, we said the Editor's Choice watch got significant performance upgrades and remains the best smartwatch you can buy.

MacBook Air 13 (M2/256GB): was $1,099 now $799 @ Amazon

The MacBook Air M2 is one of our most recommended laptops because it's remarkably light and thin yet sports a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, a speedy Apple M2 CPU w/ 8-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and a great 1080p FaceTime camera. In our MacBook Air M2 review we lauded this Editor's Choice laptop for its versatility and battery life, so don't miss your chance to get one at a great discount.

Price check: $799 @ Best Buy

MacBook Air 13 (M3): was $1,099 now $849 @ Amazon

Record price low! The new MacBook Air is powered by Apple's latest M3 silicon. The laptop can support up to two external displays (when the laptop lid is closed) and Apple also claims its 60% faster than the M1-based MacBook Air. It boasts up to 18 hours of battery life. In our MacBook Air 13-inch M3 review, we called the Editor's Choice laptop a small wonder. It packs a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display (2560 x 1664), Apple's M3 CPU w/ 8-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD.

Price check: $849 @ Best Buy

Apple iMac (M3/256GB): was $1,299 now $1,149 @ Amazon

The iMac (M3) sports Apple's latest M3 processor and is 2x faster than its predecessor. In our iMac M3 review we said the new chip makes this iMac more capable of multi-tasking, gaming and getting things done than any iMac before it. The base configuration sports a 24-inch 4.5K display, M3 CPU with 8-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD.

MacBook Pro 14 (M3 Pro/512GB): was $1,999 now $1,499 @ Amazon

This upgraded MacBook Pro configuration sports Apple's blazing M3 Pro chipset. It also comes in an optional Space Black finish with 18GB or 36GB of RAM (M3 Pro Max). The base model features a 14.2-inch 3024 x 1964 Retina display, Apple M3 Pro CPU, 18GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD.

Price check: $1,499 @ Best Buy | $1,699 @ B&H

TVs

TV sale: deals from $74 @ Best Buy

Best Buy has smart TVs on sale for as low as $74. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 1080p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger sets. These are among the cheapest TVs we've seen from Best Buy. By comparison, Amazon is offering a similar sale with prices from $74.

Price check: from $74 @ Amazon | from $74 @ Walmart

Hisense 58" 4K Roku TV: was $338 now $238 @ Walmart

The Hisense R6 series includes HDR support, 4K resolution, and Roku's excellent operating system. At its current sale price, it's one of the cheapest 58-inch 4K TVs we've seen all year. It features Dolby Vision/HDR 10 support, a low-lag gaming mode and DTS Studio Sound.

Amazon 4-Series 43" Fire 4K TV: was $369 now $249 @ Amazon

Amazon's 4-Series of Fire TVs are a less expensive option to the Omni Series. However, they still offer features like HDR support (HDR10/HLG) and Alexa integration (via the remote control). Plus, it operates on Amazon's Fire OS, which makes streaming your favorite apps easier than ever.

Sony 55" Bravia 3 4K TV: was $849 now $668 @ Best Buy

The Bravia 3 sits at the tail end of Sony's 2024 TV lineup, sporting a much more budget price point. It uses a 60Hz refresh rate on Sony's 4K HDR X1 processor, but gamers will enjoy the ALLM support and several PS5-specific features, like Auto HDR Tone Mapping and Auto Game Picture Mode. You also get HDR10/HLG/Dolby Vision support and Google TV.

LG 48" B4 4K OLED TV: was $1,499 now $797 @ Best Buy

The B4 is LG's entry-level OLED TV model for 2024. This TV supports Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos and has improved picture quality thanks to LG's A8 processor. For gamers, it features four HDMI 2.1 ports, a 120Hz refresh rate, a brightness booster, and Game Optimizer Mode. The 48-inch model is a Best Buy exclusive.

Samsung 55" S90D 4K OLED TV: was $1,999 now $1,399 @ Best Buy

The S90D is one of Samsung's 2024 OLED TVs. The OLED TV features Samsung's new NQ4 AI Gen2 processor, HDR10+/HLG support, 120Hz refresh rate, four HDMI 2.1 ports, and built-in Alexa. It also offers 4K AI Upscaling to ensure all programs are crisp and sharp. On the audio front, you get Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Lite for 3D surround sound.

Price check: $1,399 @ Walmart | $1,399 @ Amazon

Sony 65" Bravia 8 4K OLED TV: was $2,499 now $1,898 @ Amazon

The Sony Bravia 8 OLED TV is a stellar 2024 TV that sits perfectly well between Sony's Bravia 9 and the A95L OLED. It corrals a 120Hz refresh rate on an OLED panel built for entertainment. As for HDR support, it comes equipped with Dolby Vision, HLG, and HDR10, and a 50W 2.1 speaker is quite the added touch. In our Sony Bravia 8 OLED TV review, we said it offers the perfect blacks OLED is known for, plus the wide off-center viewing angles that customers tend to appreciate about OLED technology.

Mattresses

Cozy Earth Labor Day sale: extra 30% off @ Cozy Earth

The Cozy Earth Labor Day sale is officially underway. Right now you can save up to 25% off sitewide. Plus, use coupon code "TOMSGUIDE" at checkout to save an extra 30% off both discounted and full-price items. For instance, you can get the Cozy Earth Bamboo Bedding Deluxe Bundle for $562 via coupon code "TOMSGUIDE" (pictured, was $866). That's $303 off its full price.

Nectar Premier Hybrid: was $1,116 now $799 @ Nectar

Editor recommended! I've been sleeping on this mattress since April 2023 and still love it. Nectar's mid-tier hybrid bed uses both memory foam and 8-inch innerspring coils to offer maximum comfort and support for most types of sleepers. In my Nectar Premier Hybrid mattress review, I said it offers the cradling sensation of a memory foam mattresses, but packs enough layers that your body won't sink into the mattress, even if you weigh 240 pounds like I do. Nectar includes free shipping, returns, and a 365-night trial as well as a lifetime warranty. After discount, the twin costs $799 (was $1,116), whereas the queen costs $1,099 (was $2,017).

Purple Mattress: was $999 now $799 @ Purple

Purple is taking up to $200 off all sizes of its Original Purple mattress. In our Purple Original mattress review, we found it better at relieving pressure and more comfortable than typical foam mattresses or airbeds. (I own a Purple mattress and love how cushiony it feels. However, I would recommend opting for the Purple Plus, if you prefer a bed with more support). After discount, the twin costs $799 (was $999), whereas the queen costs $1,299 (was $1,499).

Saatva Classic Mattress: was $1,395 now $995 @ Saatva

The Saatva Classic is the best luxury hybrid mattress you can buy. This high-end innerspring mattress combines eco-friendly foams and a cushioning Euro pillow top with a super-durable dual steel coil support system. In our Saatva Classic mattress review, we found it's fantastic to sleep on, offering hotel-level comfort at a reasonable price. The Saatva Classic comes in three different comfort levels (soft, medium firm, or firm) and two heights (11.5 or 14.5 inches). Plus, it includes free white glove delivery as standard. After discount, you can get the twin for $995 (was $1,395) or the queen for $1,695 (was $2,095).

Sneakers

New Balance 515 Retro Sneaker (Women's): was $74 now $57 @ Famous Footwear

Only this linen and rose colorway is $17 off, but in my opinion, it's the most attractive option anyway. These retro sneakers feature a textile and suede upper, lightweight EVA foam cushioning in the midsole and heel, and an NB Comfort Insert for extra cushioning — all wrapped up in an '80s inspired design.

New Balance Fresh Foam Arishi v4 (Women’s): was $74 now $59 @ New Balance

Whether you're looking for a new pair of shoes to run errands in or train for a marathon in, these Arishi v4 shoes are a great pick. They feature Fresh Foam midsole cushioning for comfort and a textured mesh upper for breathability. For support and extra durability, a rubber outsole completes this shoe.

Nike Interact Run Road Running Shoes (Men's): was $85 now $59 @ Nike

These highly-rated running shoes feature Nike's lightweight Flyknit upper and a waffle outsole crafted from recycled materials (from other Nike footwear, no less.) A scannable QR code on the tongue provides info on how to recycle or donate these when they've run their course or help with repairs in the interim. Talk about a long-term investment for less.

Nike Dunk Low Shoes (Men's): was $115 now $68 @ Nike

Looking like they've stepped right off the court, these Dunk Lows come with warm fall tones and vintage vibes. The throwback sneaker lets you comfortable take your game anywhere. Note: Use coupon code "FALL25" to get this price at checkout.

New Balance Fresh Foam X 1440 (Men’s): was $89 now $71 @ New Balance

These flexible shoes offer plenty of support, thanks to an incredibly cushiony Fresh Foam X midsole, a TPU heel clip, and a wrapped rubber outsole that looks great. With a synthetic and mesh upper and knit mesh covering the shoe's outer layer, it's also comfortable and breathable.

Nike Metcon 9 Workout Shoes (Women's): was $160 now $104 @ Nike

The Nike Metcon 9 is our top choice for the best cross-training shoes and a personal favorite of our senior fitness writer. They're sturdy, offer a wide toe box, and provide great stability and comfort.

Smart home

Echo Dot (5th Gen): was $69 now $29 @ Amazon

The 5th-Gen Echo Dot is one of the best Alexa speakers you can buy in terms of value. It features crisp, full sound with built-in Eero for better Wi-Fi coverage. There's also a room temperature sensor that can initiate certain Alexa smart home routines when your climate gets too cold or hot. Right now it comes with a free Sengled smart color bulb.

Ring Indoor Cam 2nd Gen (2023): was $59 now $39 @ Amazon

The new Ring Indoor Cam (2023) records 1080p video, is equipped with a built-in siren to ward off intruders, and has advanced zone customization that only sends notifications if motion is detected where it shouldn't be. It's smaller than the first-generation model and now includes a physical privacy shutter. This is the lowest price we've seen to date.

Echo Spot 2024: was $99 now $54 @ Amazon

The new Echo Spot (2024) is a cross between the Echo Dot and Echo Show. It lacks a camera, but sports a small basic LCD that displays the time, weather, album cover art, and smart home controls. In our Amazon Echo Spot review, we said it sits somewhere between the Echo Dot with Clock and the Echo Show 5, offering a good middle ground for those who want a smart speaker for their bedside with limited distractions. It's now bundled with a free Sengled Smart Bulb.

Ring Solar Steplight: was $109 now $79 @ Amazon

Ring makes some of the best solar lights, which you grab now for $30 on Ring's Solar Steplights. In our tests, these were easy to install and gave off plenty of light to illuminate our steps. They feature motion detection to save on energy too. This deal includes a Ring Bridge, giving you access to smart features including remote control. Check out our Ring Solar Step Light review for more info on its performance.

Ring Spotlight 2-pack with Bridge: was $129 now $99 @ Amazon

You don't need existing wiring for these battery-powered spotlights which spotlight paths or subjects when they detect motion. They effortlessly link to other Ring and smart home devices through the Alexa smart home app. The lights are rated at 400 lumens each, and their batteries should last up to a year on a charge.

Echo Show 8 (3rd Gen): was $169 now $104 @ Amazon

The Echo Show 8 is one of the best smart displays for budget-minded shoppers. Its sharp 13MP lens has a wide-angle lens that can center you when you're on video calls. Combine this with speedy performance, improved speakers and a dedicated Zigbee smart home hub and you have our favorite smart display Amazon has made. Bonus: It now comes with a free smart bulb.

Smartphones

Galaxy sale: up to $1,500 off @ Samsung

Samsung is having a huge sale on its entire Galaxy line. For instance, you can get up to $750 off its Galaxy S24 Ultra with trade-in or $200 off with no trade. You can also save up to $800 on the Galaxy Z Flip 6 or up to $1,500 off the Galaxy Z Fold 6 with trade-in.

Google Pixel 9: for $799 @ Best Buy

Free $100 e-gift card! Google has once again raised the price of its new Pixel phone, but Best Buy is softening the blow by bundling a free $100 Best Buy e-gift card with your purchase. The base Pixel 9 features a 6.3-inch 1080 x 2424 OLED display, Tensor G4 chipset, 12GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. Rear cameras include a 50MP main and 48MP ultrawide, whereas on the front there's a 10.5MP camera. In our Google Pixel 9 review, we said the new AI features, upgraded cameras and bigger battery make it the Pixel 9 phone to buy.

iPhone 15 Pro Max: up to $830 off w/ trade-in + unlimited @ Verizon

New Verizon customers adding a new line can knock up to $830 off the iPhone 15 Pro Max when you trade in any old iPhone in any condition. In our iPhone 15 Pro Max review, we said the Editor's Choice phone sports a stronger/lighter titanium design that makes a big difference in everyday use. Add in the powerful A17 Pro chip for next-gen gaming, USB-C port, and super-long battery life (14 hours and 2 minutes) and you have the best iPhone money can buy. It features a 6.7-inch 2796 x 1290 OLED 120Hz display, A17 Pro chip, 48MP main camera, 12MP ultrawide camera, 12MP telephoto, 12MP front camera, and USB-C connectivity.