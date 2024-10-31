Best Buy's early Black Friday sale is live — I found the 25 best deals to shop now

We're only a month away from one of the best saving events of the year — Black Friday! And from preparing your home for the upcoming holidays to purchasing gifts for everyone on your list, Best Buy is your one-stop shop offering some of the best deals of the season.

For example, brands like Apple, Ninja, Samsung, iRobot and more are stepping up to the plate with record-low prices that you won't want to miss. Plus, Best Buy is currently offering huge markdowns on Beats headphones, with savings up to $180.

Black Friday will be here before we know it — but in the meantime, we recommend doing some early bird shopping at Best Buy and saving big ahead of the holidays. (For more ways to save, check out our guide to this week's top Best Buy coupon codes).

Editor's Choice

Oura Ring Gen 3: was $349 now $299 @ Best Buy

Oura just launched the Ring 4, an upgraded model with improved accuracy and battery life, but the Ring 3 will still get access to the latest features through the updated Oura app. This Best Buy deal drops the price by $50 on the base flat-topped model, which is useful, since the Oura Ring 4 only comes in a circular design. But don't wait around, since Oura has discontinued the Ring 3, so when it's gone, it's gone.

Segway Ninebot Kickscooter Max G2: was $1,399 now $999 @ Best Buy

Need an E-Scooter that can go the distance? This Segway model has an excellent range of up to 43 miles. Our Segway Ninebot Kickscooter Max G2 review also praised its powerful motor and built-in turn signals. It even supports Apple Find My, if you ever forget where you’ve parked it. Just note that this E-Scooter is rather heavy, weighing 53.5 pounds.

iPhone 16 series: up to $1,000 off w/ trade in @ Best Buy

Best Buy offers up to $1,000 off the new iPhone 16 series with trade-in and qualified activation. You get a tougher front display, Camera Control button and an A18 chip for taking advantage of Apple Intelligence features (once they release.)

Home

Appliance sale: deals from $99 @ Best Buy

Best Buy is taking up to 30% off select small and large appliances. After discount, prices start as low as $99. The sale includes brands such as Ninja, Instant Pot, Samsung, LG and more.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49 now $29 @ Best Buy

The newest Fire TV Stick 4K (2023) sports an upgraded 1.7GHz quad-core processor that's 30% more powerful than the previous model. It also offers Wi-Fi 6 support and a Live TV guide button. Other features include Dolby Vision/HDR10/HDR10+/HLG support on the video front and Dolby Digital Plus/Dolby Atmos support on the audio side. In our Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K (2nd gen) review we called it a good streaming option, especially when on sale.

Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2023): was $59 now $39 @ Best Buy

EDITOR'S CHOICE! The Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2023) is one of the best streaming devices available. It sports an upgraded 2GHz processor and faster Wi-Fi 6E tri-band support. You also get Dolby Vision/HDR10/HDR10+/HLG support on the video front and Dolby Digital Plus/Dolby Atmos support on the audio side. In our Fire TV Stick 4K Max review, we said it offers excellent 4K HDR quality, fast performance and access to every app you could want.

Ninja Foodi Convection Toaster: was $289 now $159 @ Best Buy

This 11-in-1 toaster oven can make any type of meal your family desires. It can air fry, griddle, roast, bake, broil, and even toast your food. Its XL capacity means it can fit up to 6 chicken breasts simultaneously, yet it was made so you can flip it up when not in use. Non-members can snag this toaster on sale for $159.

BISSELL Little Green HydroSteam: was $229 now $179 @ Best Buy

If you hope to get your home and furniture in pristine shape before the holidays, you'll want to get your hands on this appliance. The Little Green HydroSteam machine combines steam, powerful suction and OXY formula to remove ground-in stains and tough, stuck-on messes from carpets, upholstery and other surfaces. It offers three cleaning modes — SteamWash for tough, oily messes; Steam for refreshing upholstery and cleaning tile grout; and Wash for enzyme-based stains like pet accidents.

Greenworks Cordless Handheld Blower: was $249 now $189 @ Best Buy

Need to do some outdoor cleanup before the holidays? Heavy leaves and stubborn debris are no match for the 80V battery-powered handheld leaf blower. Its jet fan design provides up to 730 CFM of constant airflow and up to 170 MPH of high-velocity air speeds.

iRobot Braava jet m6: was $449 now $399 @ Best Buy

This is a great deal if you’re looking for a robot mop to complement your robot vacuum. As our choice for the best robot mop, the iRobot Braava jet m6 provides detailed and comprehensive cleaning. Its mapping is accurate, and you can request that specific rooms be cleaned separately. It will even work in tandem with compatible models from the same brand. In our iRobot Braava jet m6 review, we said this is "the smartest robot mop and sweeper we’ve tested."

TVs

TV sale: deals from $69 @ Best Buy

Best Buy has smart TVs on sale for as low as $69. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller 1080p models (which are more suitable for a kid's room or guest room). However, this sale also includes larger sets. These are among the cheapest TVs we've seen from Best Buy. Amazon and Walmart have similar sales.

Insignia 32" F20 Smart HD Fire TV: was $129 now $79 @ Best Buy

The Insignia F20 is geared toward those looking to make the best out of their home office or small kitchen space. It doesn't have 4K resolution, but that means you get a TV well under the $100 mark. Even though it's set at 1080p, you still get Alexa voice controls and Apple AirPlay so you always have your favorite content ready to go.

Samsung 50" 4K TV: was $329 now $249 @ Best Buy

The DU6900 is part of Samsung's "Crystal" line of TVs. The 4K TV is a good budget option with support for HDR10+, a pair of HDMI 2.1 ports, and Samsung's Tizen OS. You also get Alexa/Bixby/Google Assistant support.

Roku 65" Select Series 4K TV: was $429 now $399 @ Best Buy

The Roku Select is part of Roku's new in-house line of TVs. It features HDR 10 Plus/HLG support, Apple HomeKit/Alexa/Google Assistant compatibility, and four HDMI ports. It also comes with Roku's platform for all your streaming needs.

Insignia 75" F50 4K Fire TV: was $599 now $449 @ Best Buy

Who says big-screen TVs have to cost a fortune. This 75-inch Insignia TV offers impressive image quality no matter what you're watching. Thanks to its built-in Fire TV features, you can also stream all your favorite shows and movies and control them with your voice thanks to full Alexa support.

LG 55" 85 Series 4K QNED TV: was $1,099 now $699 @ Best Buy

This QNED TV combines LG's quantum dot and Mini-LED technologies in one display. You'll experience richer color and lifelike images thanks to its advanced α7 Gen5 AI Processor 4K, which adjusts picture and sound qualities to give you a fabulous viewing experience. Console gamers also take note: It has a 120Hz display and two HDMI 2.1 ports.

Tablets

iPad 9th Gen: was $329 now $199 @ Best Buy

The 2021 iPad is currently on sale in this Amazon deal. It features Apple's A13 Bionic CPU, a 12MP front camera, and increased storage. You also get support for Center Stage, which uses machine learning to adjust the front-facing camera during FaceTime video calls.

iPad 10th Gen: was $349 now $299 @ Best Buy

This A14-powered tablet is going for an absolute steal right now. This attractive iPad measures 9.79 x 7.07 x 0.28 inches, with this Wi-Fi model weighing in at just 1.05 pounds. Its 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display has a resolution of 2360 x 1640 pixels, which is impressively sharp. It also features a 12MP rear camera and a 12MP front camera with 122-degree FOV.

iPad Mini 6 (WiFi/64GB): was $499 now $399 @ Best Buy

Yes, there's a new iPad mini 7, but the iPad mini 6 is still a solid tablet. It sports an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display, an A15 Bionic CPU, a 12MP wide camera, TouchID support and USB-C connectivity. It also supports the Apple Pencil 2 and offers the same thin bezels and elegant design as the iPad Air and iPad Pro, making it low-key one of the cheapest tablets around. In our iPad mini 6 review, we called it a perfect fit for anyone looking for a one-handed tablet experience for reading books or watching movies.

iPad Air 11-inch (M2): was $599 now $549 @ Best Buy

Right now, you can get $50 off the latest M2 iPad Air. Featuring an LED display and powered by an M2 chip (making it 50% faster than its predecessor), this is one of the best tablets for most people. It offers a 12MP front and rear camera (and 4K video), and four fun finishes.

Laptops

Acer Chromebook Spin 714: was $699 now $499 @ Best Buy

This Acer Chromebook Spin 714 is on sale for $150 off at Best Buy. It sports a 14-inch 1920 x 1200 touch display, Intel Core i5-1335U CPU, 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. This 2-in-1 can switch to tablet mode, and it offers long battery life and good performance.

Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge (Snapdragon X Elite): was $1,349 now $849 @ Best Buy

At $849, this is the best Copilot+ PC deal available! This 14-inch thin and light laptop features a Snapdragon X Elite for impressive performance and power efficiency, complemented by 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (RTX 4060): was $1,599 now $1,359 @ Best Buy

The entry level RTX 4060 model may not have quite the grunt of the 4070 edition, but with an AMD Ryzen 9 7000 Series CPU, it can still kick many of the best PC games' keesters. It's also a stunning-looking laptop. Shame it lacks the OLED screen of the 2024 G14.