Walmart Black Friday ad just revealed — $199 iPhone 13, $398 65-inch Samsung TV and more

It's official — Walmart's Black Friday shopping event will kick off early on Monday, November 11 (in-store shopping begins November 15). The retailer recently released its much-anticipated Black Friday ad, and we are pleased to announce that the deals don't disappoint.

Additionally, Walmart's main Black Friday sale will launch online on Monday, November 25, and in stores on Friday, November 29. Its Cyber Monday sale will begin on Sunday, December 1. Walmart Plus members will also get early access to Black Friday deals. If you don't have a membership, Walmart is currently offering a 50% membership discount.

Although we're still two weeks out from the first sales event, Walmart is already slashing prices on TVs, toys, tech, home, holidays gifts and much more. Below, we've listed the deals you'll be able to shop soon from the Black Friday ad, as well as the early deals you can shop right now. (For even more ways to save, check out our Walmart promo codes page).

Walmart's early Black Friday deals

Walmart Plus: was $98 now $49/year @ Walmart

Save 50% Walmart Plus is a subscription service from Walmart. Priced at $98 per year (or $12.95/month), it's now on sale for just $49/year. This deal is available to new members only. Membership includes perks like unlimited free delivery on more than 160,000 items as well as fuel discounts at more than 2,000 Walmart and Murphy USA fuel stations. The latest perk includes five free months of Apple Music.

Crocs Unisex Baya Clog Sandals: was $54 now $34 @ Walmart

These unisex Crocs clogs were designed with comfort in mind. They easily slip on and feature a back strap that flips up for a secure fit. They also come in dozens of different colors.

Extra Thick Queen Mattress Topper: was $109 now $45 @ Walmart

With $65 in savings, this mattress topper is a total steal. Filled with down alternative filling, this mattress topper will have you feeling like you're sleeping on a fluffy-yet-supportive cloud that can help relieve back pain. It also has cooling properties, which should make for a comfortable, sweat-free sleep.

Beautiful 6 Qt Programmable Slow Cooker: was $69 now $49 @ Walmart

This must-have kitchen appliance has five pre-set functions — meat, poultry, stew, soup and chili — and can serve up to 7 people at once. Created by Drew Barrymore, you'll get elegance and functionality in one impressive machine and you can choose from an array of beautiful colors that will look great on your countertop.

Solo Stove Mesa 5" Tabletop Firepit: was $79 now $59 @ Walmart

Just like full-size smokeless fire pits, the Mesa burns wood or pellets efficiently, emitting almost no soot in the air. It's ideal if you want to make s'mores, but don't want the hassle of firing up your full-size fire pit. It also makes for great tabletop ambiance and will add a little warmth to any gathering. In our Solo Stove Mesa review, we gave the small but mighty fire pit 4.5/5 stars.

Apple AirPods (2nd Gen): was $129 now $89 @ Walmart

The AirPods (2nd Gen) don't have ANC, but you get solid audio performance, up to 5 hours of playback time, and Apple's H1 chip for fast connectivity with iOS devices. Although they've been outshined by newer models, in our AirPods review we said they're a great pair of wireless earbuds and we loved how seamlessly they work with Apple devices.

Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones: was $129 now $99 @ Walmart

If you want to pair comfort and style with 40-hour battery life and Fast Fuel charging via USB-C, then the Beats Solo 3 are for you. Especially now they're on sale for just $99 at Walmart. These are a solid entry-level pair of headphones, and a great pick for value-conscious shoppers.

Samsung Galaxy A15 5G: was $139 now $99 @ Walmart

Samsung's budget-friendly smartphone is already super affordable, but Walmart is taking off an additional $40. If you want a cheap phone that doesn't feel cheap, this is a great option to consider, packing a long-lasting 5,000mAh battery and 50MP rear camera.

Carote Nonstick Pots and Pans Set: was $299 now $99 @ Walmart

This eco-friendly, nonstick pots and pans set comes with 13 pieces to help cook up all your favorite meals in a safe and healthy manner. The set includes frying pans, sauces pans, sauté pans and cooking utensils that are suitable for all cooktops.

Google Nest Learning Thermostat: was $249 now $142 @ Walmart

Packing a highly accurate occupancy sensor, this smart thermostat detects when you're present in a room. It uses this information to automate heating and cooling routines based on your daily activity. This turns down your system while you're away but keeps your home toasty when you need it. It also keeps an eye on your HVAC system to send alerts if something seems off.

Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker: was $199 now $149 @ Walmart

This Ninja machine makes a range of tasty frozen treats, including ice cream, sorbet, gelato, milkshakes and smoothie bowls. In our Ninja Creami review, we said it's great for creating delicious homemade ice cream, milkshakes, and more. Just note that there's no built-in compressor, which means you'll need to pre-freeze your base or batter for 24 hours before using it.

Greenworks Leaf Blower: was $278 now $198 @ Walmart

Get ready for the fall with this $80 discount on this battery-powered leaf blower. This model blows air at a rate of 750 CFM, and its battery can run for up to 80 minutes on a charge. The battery can also be used in other 60V Greenworks products, too.

KitchenAid Deluxe 4.5 Qt. Tilt-head Stand Mixer: was $359 now $259 @ Walmart

If you want a stylish, tilt-head stand mixer to suit your kitchen this is an excellent deal. With a 4.5 qt capacity, it's large enough to bake up to 8 dozen cookies in a single batch. A powerful mixer, it has 10 speeds to quickly whisk, mix, beat and whip up a storm. It also comes with silver coated flat beater, dough hook and 6-wire metal whip. Get baking with this great deal.

Sony WH-1000XM5: was $399 now $299 @ Walmart

The WH-1000XM5 are Sony's flagship noise-canceling headphones. They feature large, over-ear cushions, excellent active noise cancellation and up to 40 hours of battery life, (or up to 30 hours with ANC enabled). We rank these as the best headphones on the market overall.

Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Vacuum: was $469 now $299 @ Walmart

Dyson’s V8 is a solid cordless vacuum that offers a good balance of cleaning power and battery life. It sports a lightweight design, up to 40 minutes of battery life on a full charge, and two cleaning modes and accessories to give all the floors in your home the care they deserve. And with a moveable head on the main cleaning tool, it makes cleaning a breeze.

Shark Matrix Self-Empty Robot Vacuum: was $499 now $329 @ Walmart

This powerful robot vacuum features incredible suction power, Matrix Clean and Precision Home Mapping. It pulls trapped debris, dust, and pet hair from carpets and hardwood floors, leaving no mess behind. The robot empties itself into a bagless base after each clean and holds up to 30 days of dirt and debris.

TCL 65" Class 4-Series 4K TV: was $378 now $338 @ Walmart

Looking for a big-screen TV that doesn't break the bank? The TCL 4-Series is a budget TV that won't disappoint. It features HDR support, Alexa/Google/HomeKit compatibility, a voice remote, and four HDMI ports. There's also a Game Mode that adjusts the screen for the best gaming experience possible.

TCL 55" Q6 QLED TV: was $599 now $348 @ Walmart

The TCL Q6 is a fantastic new display, coming equipped with a 60Hz refresh rate in tandem with support for the range of HDR standards. While you might be missing out on the screen tearing technologies, like G-Sync and AMD FreeSync, it does still have support for Dolby Vision and HDR10+. It's a great pick if you just want a decent 4K TV for a low price.

Apple iPad Mini 6: was $499 now $389 @ Walmart

The 2021 iPad mini brings Apple's smallest iPad the same slick design seen in the iPad Air and iPad Pro. That means you get a thin-bezel design and Apple Pencil 2 support. On top of that, it has an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display, an A15 Bionic CPU, a 12MP wide camera, and USB-C connectivity, meaning it can compete with the rest of Apple's high-end lineup. In our iPad mini 6 review, we raved about this smaller-sized iPad and said it's sneakily one of the best Apple tablets.

Lenovo Ideapad 3i 15-inch Laptop: was $869 now $479 @ Walmart

This Lenovo Ideapad 3i laptop is now even more budget-friendly thanks to a $390 discount at Walmart. It comes packing an Intel Core i7 processor, 16 GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. It also boasts a 15.6-inch FHD display with ultra-thin bezels.

13-inch MacBook Air (M1/256GB): was $699 now $649 @ Walmart

It's no longer Apple's flagship, but the MacBook Air M1 offers solid performance, especially compared to other laptops at this price. When we reviewed the MacBook Air M1, it never stuttered, thanks to the M1 chip. Perhaps even more impressive is the all-day 14-hour battery life. You also get a 13.3-inch Retina display, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: was $1,299 now $1,110 @ Walmart

Right now you can save big on the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra at Walmart, one of the best Android phones on the market. In our Galaxy S24 Ultra review, we highlighted its excellent battery life, incredible processing power, sharp main camera, and a slew of new helpful Galaxy AI features packaged that make Samsung's latest flagship a powerhouse.

Black Friday deals coming November 11