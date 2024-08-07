Amazon summer sale knocks up to 50% off patio furniture — 9 outdoor deals I'd buy for my backyard

From lounging in your backyard to hosting summer gatherings, your outdoor spaces are likely getting tons of traffic this summer. And if you're hoping to upgrade your backyard, deck and patio before the season comes to an end, there's no better time than the present to grab some hot deals.

Amazon is currently knocking up to 50% off select outdoor essentials. From rugs and string lights to dining sets and lounge chairs, you can shop tons of great deals with prices as low as $27. Fortunately, I've rounded up some of the best backyard buys on Amazon. Check out my 9 favorite deals for a stylish and inviting outdoor space.

Best Amazon Outdoor Deals

Brightech Outdoor String Lights: was $47 now $24 @ Amazon

Nothing adds outdoor ambiance like a killer playlist and the very best solar lights. This outdoor-rated pack is built with shatterproof plastic bulbs that are currently 46% off at Amazon. Plug them in when the sun sets and enjoy 27 feet-worth and up to six full hours of a soft, white glow.

LIFFY Outdoor Side Table: was $44 now $34 @ Amazon

If you’re after a small yet stylish accent table, this is a fantastic choice. It’s lightweight, but has a reasonable capacity of 45 pounds — enough for tons of snacks. In addition, its patterned, glass top makes a nice, decorative feature, and will instantly spruce up your space. Plus, its compact size is a real space-saver, and can be placed in any cozy nook.

GENIMO Outdoor Rug: was $99 now $62 @ Amazon

Hoping to snag a rug that can withstand the natural wear and tear of the outside world? Look no further than this 9x12 are rug that is currently 37% off on Amazon. You can place it just about anywhere in your backyard or on your patio and it creates the perfect space to place your outdoor furniture. It comes in several different colors and sizes, however, discounts may vary.

Best Choice Products Zero Gravity Chair: was $119 now $71 @ Amazon

Lounge in your backyard, on your patio or poolside in ultimate comfort with this padded, weather-resistant reclining chair. The chair conforms to your body while an adjustable headrest adds an extra level of comfort. It also features a lightweight, folding design so you can bring it along with you to the beach, park or your next tailgate.

Flamaker All-Weather Rattan Outdoor Set was $109 now $89 @ Amazon

If you have a compact space or balcony, this rattan set is a stylish option. The 3-piece set consists of two, high back armchairs with sponge-filled cushions for extra comfort, and a tempered glass tabletop for your drinks and food. With its premium PE rattan design, these are sturdy, weatherproof and easy to clean/maintain. A stylish addition to any backyard.

Best Choice Products Solar Patio Umbrella: was $119 now $99 @ Amazon

Whether you want to stay shaded all day, or you're hosting a summer party, this 10 ft, solar patio umbrella is ideal. Designed with a 3-tired, vented top, this umbrella will protect you from the sun and wind, whilst providing enough air-flow. It’s easy to use, with a crank system for easy storage, and a push-button tilt to suit your needs. What’s more, the 24 solar-powered lights are pre-installed on the eight frame ribs, to illuminate your yard when the sun comes down.

Vongrasig Small Patio Furniture Sets: was $409 now $369 @ Amazon

If you’re looking for ultimate relaxation, this 6-piece rattan, sectional set is a great bargain. It comes with two corner chairs, three armless chairs, one glass coffee table, and two throw pillows for extra comfort. Made from a durable PE wicker, it’s made to withstand the weather, and easy to maintain. Plus, you can sink into the cozy, 3-inch thick, padded cushions if you want to lounge. Best of all, you can change the seating arrangement to suit your yard and needs.

Devoko Dining Set: was $499 now $399 @ Amazon

Whether you prefer al fresco dining, or hosting a BBQ with one of the best grills , this 7-piece patio dining set can accommodate guests. The large table is designed with an attractive, acacia wood table top for your feasts, while the six chairs are a sturdy, rattan material, with acacia armrests. These are waterproof and also come with comfortable, foam-filled cushions. What’s more, it’s 20% off — which makes it a great deal to grab.