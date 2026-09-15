iPhone 18 Pro Max vs iPhone 14 Pro Max: All the differences and should you upgrade?

People are holding onto their phones much longer than ever before, which isn't surprising given how prices keep rising. That’s at the heart of this iPhone 18 Pro Max vs. iPhone 14 Pro Max comparison, as it raises the question of whether you should upgrade to the latest flagship.

I’ve said countless times that three years should be the bare minimum to wait before upgrading your phone. If you’re still rocking the iPhone 14 Pro Max, there’s more than enough incentive to make the jump to the iPhone 18 Pro Max — especially with a four-year gap between them.

iPhone 18 Pro Max vs. iPhone 14 Pro Max: Specifications

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 iPhone 18 Pro Max iPhone 14 Pro Max Price $1,299 $1,099 Main Display 6.9-inch Super Retina XDR display (2,868 x 1,320) 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display (2,796 x 1,290) Processor A20 Pro A16 Bionic Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, 2TB 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB RAM 12GB Row 4 - Cell 2 Front Cameras 18MP Center Stage camera (f/1.9) 12MP (f/1.9) Rear Cameras 48MP main with variable aperture (f/1.48, f/1.8, f/2.8, f/4), 48MP ultrawide (f/2.2), 48MP telephoto w/4x optical zoom (f/2.8) 48MP main (f/1.78), 12MP ultrawide (f/2.2), 12MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom (f/2.8) Battery Life Video Playback Up to 45 hours Up to 29 hours Size 6.43 x 3.07 x 0.34 inches (163.4 x 78.0 x 8.75 mm) 6.33 x 3.05 x 0.31 inches (160.7 x 77.6 x 7.85 mm) Weight 8.78 ounces (249 grams) 8.47 ounces (240 grams) IP Rating IP68 IP68 Colors Black, Silver, Glacier, Burgundy Space Black, Silver, Gold, Deep Purple

iPhone 18 Pro Max vs. iPhone 14 Pro Max: Price and release

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When the iPhone 14 Pro Max launched on September 16, 2022, it started at $1,099 — whereas the iPhone 18 Pro Max sets you back $1,199. While this is much higher, you get 256GB of baseline storage with the newer model instead of the 128GB on the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

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This comes out to about a 9.1% increase in starting price, which isn’t bad considering the four-year gap between the two. Preorders are open now for the iPhone 18 Pro Max, with official retail availability set for September 18.

iPhone 18 Pro Max vs. iPhone 14 Pro Max: Design

Put them side by side, and it’s obvious they share the same fundamental design language Apple has leaned on since the iPhone 12 Pro. Look closer, though, and key differences quickly surface.

For starters, the iPhone 14 Pro Max is notably thinner and lighter — a clear contrast to the denser, heftier feel of the new flagship. When you flip them over, the distinction is even more pronounced: the iPhone 18 Pro Max swaps the traditional corner module for an elongated camera island that stretches nearly the full width of the upper rear glass.

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While it’s an evolutionary visual shift, several hardware refinements complete the package. Beyond a narrower Dynamic Island and trimmed-down display bezels, the newer phone adds the dedicated Camera Control key and the customizable Action Button. Together, these tweaks make the iPhone 18 Pro Max feel far more packed and purposeful.

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iPhone 18 Pro Max vs. iPhone 14 Pro Max: Display

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The screen is another area where you clearly get more for your money. While the iPhone 14 Pro Max features a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display, the iPhone 18 Pro Max steps up to a larger 6.9-inch panel — giving you more visual real estate for gaming and streaming video on the go.

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Both panels support 120Hz ProMotion refresh rates for fluid UI animations, but visibility gets a massive boost on the newer flagship. The iPhone 14 Pro Max’s 2,000-nit peak brightness was no slouch, yet the 18 Pro Max pushes outdoor brightness to an even higher 3,000 nits.

Combined with an upgraded anti-reflective coating to combat direct glare and a more compact Dynamic Island that eats up less screen space, the newer display makes direct-sunlight viewing vastly superior.

iPhone 18 Pro Max vs. iPhone 14 Pro Max: Cameras

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Out of everything, the camera system alone warrants making the leap from the 14 Pro Max to the 18 Pro Max. While the iPhone 14 Pro Max was the first in Apple’s stable to introduce a 48MP main sensor, the iPhone 18 Pro Max delivers substantial generational gains across its entire triple-lens array.

Leading the charge is the new variable physical aperture on the 48MP main camera. It lets shooters choose between four distinct aperture settings to dial in specific optical effects — from creamy, natural background bokeh to deep depth-of-field that keeps the entire frame in sharp focus.

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Telephoto reach is another huge incentive. The iPhone 18 Pro Max upgrades to a sharper 48MP telephoto sensor with 4x optical zoom (up from the 14 Pro Max’s 12MP 3x shooter). Thanks to this folded-periscope setup, the new flagship stretches reach dramatically further to pull in vastly crisp detail on distant subjects.

Finally, serious shooters will appreciate the newly integrated Pro Controls, which put direct manual adjustments for shutter speed, white balance, ISO, and manual focus right at your fingertips. Throw in creator-grade video upgrades like 4K recording at 120 fps, ProRes capture, and Log profile support for color grading, and the iPhone 18 Pro Max easily establishes itself as a legitimate production camera I wouldn't mind keeping in my pocket.

iPhone 18 Pro Max vs. iPhone 14 Pro Max: Performance

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If you’re still rocking the iPhone 14 Pro Max, you’re running Apple’s A16 Bionic chipset. When we put it to the test back in 2022, it set the pace with a Geekbench multicore score of 5,333 and a 3DMark Wild Life Unlimited frame rate of 74 fps. While it was a clear class-leader at launch, the iPhone 18 Pro Max widens the gap dramatically with its next-generation, 2nm A20 Pro chip.

Although we still need to run the new phone through our rigorous lab testing, our expectations are set sky-high based on where Apple left off. Last year’s iPhone 17 Pro Max and its A19 Pro silicon delivered a Geekbench multicore score of 9,968 — a staggering 86.9% improvement over the 14 Pro Max.

That should widen even further with the iPhone 18 Pro Max, especially since the new processor is built on TSMC's cutting-edge 2-nanometer fabrication process.

iPhone 18 Pro Max vs. iPhone 14 Pro Max: Battery and charging

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Endurance is another area where we'll likely see substantial gains with the iPhone 18 Pro Max. Four years is a massive gap in smartphone tech, and during that time, we’ve seen Apple make each successive iteration noticeably more power-efficient than the last.

When we put the iPhone 14 Pro Max through our custom battery test, it posted an impressive time of 13 hours and 39 minutes. Back in 2022, that runtime made it an easy contender for our best phone battery life list. However, the iPhone 18 Pro Max could set a new benchmark for longevity.

Last year’s iPhone 17 Pro Max lasted an astounding 17 hours and 54 minutes on the exact same test. That’s more than four hours longer. When you factor in the ultra-efficient, 2nm A20 Pro chip powering the iPhone 18 Pro Max, I wouldn't be surprised to see it comfortably cross the 18-hour threshold.

Charging gets a long-overdue overhaul, too. The iPhone 14 Pro Max was held back by Apple’s aging Lightning connector and sluggish 20W wired speeds, which only filled the cell to 42% after 30 minutes. The iPhone 18 Pro Max not only brings the universal versatility of USB-C, but it also ramps wired charging speeds up to 60W — which Apple claims can replenish 50% of the battery in just 15 minutes.

iPhone 18 Pro Max vs. iPhone 14 Pro Max: Software and AI

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Both devices run Apple’s new iOS 27 update, giving iPhone 14 Pro Max owners access to core interface refinements, refreshed home screen customizations, and system-level performance optimizations. But beneath that shared experience, the iPhone 18 Pro Max benefits from the platform's most transformative additions: Apple Intelligence and Siri AI.

Because Apple Intelligence requires substantial on-device processing muscle, the iPhone 14 Pro Max doesn’t make the cut — a massive trade-off given the sheer utility of this new suite. Adding to the divide is the revamped Siri AI, which proved far more conversational in my own testing with its multi-step task automation and onscreen awareness. Those capabilities make the assistant feel less like a rigid voice utility and more like an intuitive assistant I can actually rely on.

iPhone 18 Pro Max vs. iPhone 14 Pro Max: Outlook

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We still need to put the iPhone 18 Pro Max through our complete battery of tests to see if it’s indeed a top best phone contender, but everything we’ve seen so far points to an easy upgrade recommendation. Between the larger 6.9-inch display, game-changing variable-aperture camera, 60W USB-C charging, and exclusive access to Siri AI and Apple Intelligence, there’s a substantial collection of improvements that make jumping to the new flagship worthwhile.

Financially, that four-year upgrade cycle also makes plenty of practical sense. Exactly 48 months have passed since the iPhone 14 Pro Max hit shelves, meaning if you’ve managed to tuck away about $27.06 per month, you already have enough saved to cover the iPhone 18 Pro Max outright.

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