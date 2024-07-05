Amazon 4th of July weekend sale — 35 best deals I’d get on TVs, apparel and more

The 4th of July is over, but many of the best 4th of July sales have stuck around. It's a great opportunity to save on TVs, apparel, fitness gear and more.

Right now the Hisense 55-inch U6N 4K Mini-LED TV is $549 at Amazon. At $250 off, it's a great price for a Mini-LED TV with great picture quality and one of the best value TV deals you can get right now.

Plus, if you're having a barbecue this weekend, I recommend picking up the Weber Spirit II E-310 3-Burner Liquid Propane Grill for $519 at Amazon. It's our choice for the best grill you can buy and it's currently on sale for $120 off.

Keep scrolling for all my favorite Amazon deals this holiday weekend. Plus, don't miss the deals I'd buy at Best Buy this weekend and best deals in Home Depot's 4th of July sale.

Best Amazon deals

Levi's sale: deals from $14 @ Amazon

Amazon is knocking up to 70% off select Levi's apparel for men and women. After discount, deals start as low as $14. The sale includes t-shirts, shorts, jeans, trucker jackets, and more.

Adidas Women's High-Waisted Shorts: was $35 now from $9 @ Amazon

These Adidas Women's Tights are now just $9 in this Amazon sale. These are perfect as loungewear to keep cool during summer months, for strolls in the park, or even yoga classes. However, note that prices vary by your choice of size and color.

Skechers Women's Bobs B Sneakers: was $45 now $27 @ Amazon

These low-profile, casual canvas shoes earn praise from reviewers for wearing and washing well and being comfy. One buyer noted they work on their feet all day in these and don't feel sore. Better yet, you can slip these on and enjoy the support memory foam sole from day one without having to break them in. Note that prices vary by your choice of size and color.

Dr. Martens Men's 1460 Softy T 8 Eye Combat Boot: was $170 now from $129 @ Amazon

You can’t beat the classics, and right now Dr. Martens’ original Men’s 1460 Softy T Combat Boots have seen a discount at Amazon. Their slip-resistant soles and tough construction make them great for both work and everyday wear. Plus, their air-cushioned sole makes them even more comfortable. Note that prices vary by your choice of size (a men's size 8 works out the cheapest at time of writing.)

TVs

TV sale: deals from $64 @ Amazon

Amazon has smart TVs on sale for as low as $64. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 1080p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger sets. These are among the cheapest TVs we've seen. Note that Best Buy and Walmart are holding similar sales.

Price check: from $64 @ Best Buy | from $74 @ Walmart

Roku 50" Select Series 4K TV: was $349 now $299 @ Amazon

The Roku Select is part of Roku's new line of TVs made in-house. It features HDR 10 Plus/HLG support, Apple HomeKit/Alexa/Google Assistant compatibility, and four HDMI ports. It also comes with Roku's platform for all your streaming needs.

Hisense 65" U6N Mini-LED 4K TV: was $799 now $549 @ Amazon

This new budget-friendly TV from Hisense could take the crown for the best value TV in 2024. As the successor to the U6K, it delivers a Mini-LED display with great color and contrast at an incredible price. It comes with Dolby Vision, HDR 10+, HDR 10 and HLG support, a 60Hz refresh rate and Chromecast/Apple AirPlay.

Price check: $549 @ Best Buy

TCL 75" Q6 4K QLED TV: was $799 now $599 @ Amazon

The TCL Q6 4K QLED TV is a budget TV with plenty of great features. In our TCL Q6 4K QLED TV review we called it a smart mid-tier pick for the price-conscious customer. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR10+/HDR10/HLG support, DTS Virtual: X audio, built-in Chromecast, and Amazon Alexa/Google Assistant compatibility. Although the display is just 60Hz natively, Game Accelerator 120 allows for 120Hz VRR at a lower resolution. You also get Dolby Atmos and eARC support.

Samsung 55" S95C 4K OLED TV: was $2,499 now $1,597 @ Amazon

Samsung's next-gen QD-OLED TV is not only slimmer than the previous-gen S95B, but it's also brighter. In our Samsung S95C OLED review, we liked the TV's One Connect Box for cable management and 120Hz refresh rate. The TV's significant boosts to brightness also improved performance across all kinds of content and viewing environments. The Editor's Choice TV is great for movie fans, gamers and everyone in between. It features four HDMI 2.1 ports and HDR10+/HLG support. Note that the newer S95D is now available.

Price check: $1,599 @ Best Buy

Gaming

Watch Dogs: Legion: was $69 now $11 @ Amazon

Reclaim London from a controlling force looking to exploit the citizens of the historic city in Watch Dogs Legion. You can recruit any character you see wandering the streets and use their unique abilities in your quest to overthrow the sinister Albion corporation. This latest entry in the Watch Dog franchise is a creative open-world adventure with a timely message about privacy.

Persona 5 Royal: was $59 now $27 @ Amazon

Persona 5 Royal is part turn-based RPG and part high-school simulator. You play as a new student who has recently moved to Tokyo. Soon you discover the ability to transverse a strange alternate reality and form The Phantom Thieves to fix the corrupt society around you. Just be warned, Persona 5 Royal will consume your free time once it gets its hooks in.

Baseus Steam Deck Docking Station: was $39 now $33 @ Amazon

This all-in-one Steam Dock docking station includes 1 x HDMI, 3 x USB 3.0, 1 x RJ45 and 1 x USB-C ports. Baseus’ dock charges your Steam Deck and also lets you connect to a secondary display. The dock supports display output up to 4K resolution at 60Hz and is also compatible with the ROG Ally.

Super Mario RPG: was $59 now $39 @ Amazon

A full remake of the original Super Mario RPG released in 1996 for the Super Nintendo Entertainment System (SNES), this role-playing game sees Mario, Bowser, Peach and some new friends embark on an adventure to repair a wish-granting star. With updated graphics, gameplay and new cinematics, Super Mario RPG has never looked (or played) this well, but the original game's charms have been carefully retained as well.

Price check: $39 @ Walmart | $39 @ Best Buy

Fitness

Hydro Flask Stainless Steel Standard Mouth Water Bottle: was $39 now $22 @ Amazon

On sale for just $22, this reusable water bottle will keep your cold drinks icy cold and your hot drinks piping hot for hours. It's also durable and leakproof when closed. The sustainable bottle features a clean design and comes in a bunch of fun colors.

adidas Defender 4 Medium Duffel Bag: was $45 now $31 @ Amazon

This mid-size gym bag is perfect for transporting your workout gear. It has a zipped pocket at each end, a water resistant base, and plenty of space in the main pocket for your water bottle, clothes and shoes.

Skechers Men's Go Run Lite: was $75 now $55 @ Amazon

We rank these shoes as the best Skechers for novice runners. These extremely light and breathable shoes are supportive, durable and come in at an affordable price point. Although, we noted in our Skechers Go Run Lite review that you'll eventually want to upgrade to a shoe that engineered for running longer distances if you do get serious about the sport.

Headphones and speakers

Audio Technica ATH-SQ1TW: was $79 now $29 @ Amazon

Although they lack ANC, the Audio Technica ATH-SQ1TW deliver excellent sound quality, a stylish design and a comfortable fit. Our Audio Technica ATH-SQ1TW review also praised their good quality on calls and hear-through function. After this discount, they're a total steal.

JBL Clip 4: was $79 now $49 @ Amazon

The JBL Clip 4 sounds great for its size, and its ultra-portable design can be easily clipped to your clothing or bag while you explore. It's IP67-rated, so you can listen to tunes poolside or in the shower. It comes in a variety of fun colors, so you can pick one that best suits your style. Plus, it lasts around 10 hours of playback.

Apple AirPods with Charging Case (2nd Gen): was $129 now $89 @ Amazon

There's not a lot to say about the 2nd Generation AirPods that hasn't been said before. Apple's headphones offer tremendous sound quality at a decent price. When they're on sale for $89, they become an even better purchase that is worth snagging for anyone who listens to music on an Apple device.

Smart home

Amazon device sale: deals from $19

Yes, it's the 4th of July weekend, but Amazon is having a huge Prime Day preview sale right now with deals from $19. The sale includes Blink security cams, Fire TVs, tablets and more. Note: Not all Amazon devices are on sale (most Echo speakers are still at full price), but there are some solid TV and security cam deals worth grabbing now.

Eero Mesh WiFi Router: was $69 now $39 @ Amazon

As we said in our Eero mesh router review, this device delivers reliable WiFi coverage across your whole home at a reasonable price. It's easy to set up and the router has a small footprint, making it easy to blend into the rest of your home decor.

Fire TV Soundbar: was $119 now $99 @ Amazon

The Fire TV Soundbar is a great cheap option to boost your TV's audio. It supports DTS Virtual:X and Dolby Audio, plus Bluetooth connectivity so it won't hog a valuable HDMI port. There's no Dolby Atmos, but otherwise this is a good option for the low price.

4-Pack of Blink Outdoor 4 cameras: was $339 now $132 @ Amazon

The Blink Outdoor 4 is one of the most popular models for keeping tabs on what's happening outside of the home. With this bundle, you'll get four fully wireless security cameras that shoot crisp 1080p video both inside and outdoors for up to two years straight. The security camera earned our Editor’s Choice award and is one of the best home security cameras we’ve tested. This sale brings the Blink Outdoor 4 camera down to its lowest price ever.

Tablets

10.2" iPad (WiFi/64GB): was $329 now $249 @ Amazon

The 10.2-inch iPad features Apple's A13 Bionic CPU, a 12MP front camera, and 64GB of storage (instead of 32GB like its predecessor). You also get support for Center Stage, which uses machine learning to adjust the front-facing camera during FaceTime video calls. In our iPad 10.2-inch review, we called it a solid tablet with a great screen, smooth performance, and good battery life for a reasonable price.

10.9" iPad (WiFi/64GB): was $449 now $321 @ Amazon

The 10th Gen iPad features a large 10.9-inch (2360 x 1640) screen, A14 Bionic CPU, 12MP rear/front cameras, USB-C connectivity, and Magic Keyboard Folio ($249) support. Although it received a considerable $120 price increase from its predecessor, it's now on sale. In our iPad 10th Gen review, we said it delivers almost everything you could want in a modern tablet.

Price check: $349 @ Best Buy

11" iPad Pro (Wi-Fi/256GB): was $999 now $928 @ Amazon

One of the thinnest and most powerful iPads Apple has ever made, thanks to an all-new M4 chip. This new iPad Pro is 5.1mm thick (the thinnest yet), and weighs roughly a pound. It also boasts an Ultra Retina XDR display and 12MP camera.

Mattresses and bedding

Tempur-Pedic TEMPUR-Adapt + Cooling Mattress Topper: was $499 now $251 @ Amazon

This Tempur-Pedic mattress topper is a whopping 50% off. Ideal for getting the perfect night’s sleep, the mattress topper adapts to your unique shape, weight and temperature. It will instantly enhance the comfort and support of any mattress.

Casper Sleep Element Mattress: was $395 now $335 @ Amazon

The Element mattress is a chance to enjoy a Casper quality bed for less. The simple all-foam design features two layers: a top layer of Breathe Flex comfort foam and a base layer of dense Casper core foam. The upper cushioning is designed to provide comfort and pressure relief, and reviews indicate it's particular good for side sleepers. Beneath this softer upper foam is a base of sturdy support foam. This should help keep the lumbar region aligned during the night, to limit aches and pains. While this base provides some firmness, the overall feel of the bed is softer, with too much sink for most back and stomach sleepers.

Tuft & Needle New Mint Mattress: was $1,995 now $1,596 @ Amazon

If you sleep hot at night, this great mattress offer is ideal. Made from extra cooling adaptive foam with ceramic cooling gel and edge support, this regulates heat. Its third layer offers great support, and helps to reduce motion transfer and provide pressure relief. It's also anti-bacterial and designed to fit most bed frames. After discount, the queen costs $1,596 (was $1,995).

Appliances

Weber grills/accessories: deals from $10 @ Amazon

Get your backyard barbecue-ready with a new grill by Weber. Amazon is slashing the price of Weber grills and accessories with deals from $10 (for accessories) or $399 (for grills).

Ninja Fit Blender: was $69 now $49 @ Amazon

The Ninja Fit compact personal blender comes with two 16oz Nutri Ninja Cups with to-go spout lids, making it easy to enjoy your shakes or smoothies on the go. Crush ice and pulverize frozen ingredients or blend fresh fruits and vegetables for drinks packed full of nutrients. Easy to use, simply push down the blender to activate the 700-watt motor. The single-serving blender is compact and easy to store and all parts are dishwasher safe and BPA free.

KitchenAid Artisan Series 5 Quart: was $459 now $349 @ Amazon

A Tom's Guide favorite, in KitchenAid Artisan 5-Quart stand mixer review, we dubbed it the "best kitchen purchase" you can ever make. It beats, whisks, and kneads at 10 different speeds, so you don't have to, reducing recipe times. The bowl is big enough to support 9 dozen cookies or 4 loaves of bread at a time. This machine also boasts a 59-point planetary mixing action — fancy words that translate into incredibly mixed ingredients. Plus, it ships with a flat beater, coated dough hook, 6-wire whip, and 1-piece pouring shield.

Greenworks 80V 21" Brushless Cordless Push Lawn Mower: was $499 now $399 @ Amazon

With an average rating of 4.5 stars out of over 2,000 reviews, the 80V 21" is one of Greenworks' most popular mowers. It features a single lever, 5-position height adjustment and promises low-noise one-touch controls.