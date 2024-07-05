Massive Best Buy 4th of July weekend sale — here's 29 deals I'd buy on OLED TVs, appliances and more

4th of July sales are still going strong, which means some of my favorite deals at Best Buy are continuing through the weekend. If you didn't manage to cross everything off your shopping list, there's still time to get the items you want at a discounted price.

TVs

TV sale: deals from $64 @ Best Buy

Best Buy has smart TVs on sale for as low as $64. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller 1080p models (which are more suitable for a kid's room or guest room). However, this sale also includes larger sets. These are among the cheapest TVs we've seen from Best Buy. By comparison, Amazon is offering a similar sale with prices from $64.

Price check: from $64 @ Amazon | from $74 @ Walmart

Hisense 55" U6N Mini-LED 4K TV: was $599 now $449 @ Best Buy

This new budget-friendly TV from Hisense could take the crown for the best value TV in 2024. As the successor to the U6K, it delivers a Mini-LED display with great color and contrast at an incredible price. It comes with Dolby Vision, HDR 10+, HDR 10 and HLG support, a 60Hz refresh rate and Chromecast/Apple AirPlay.

Price check: sold out @ Amazon

LG 48" B4 Series 4K OLED TV: was $1,499 now $799 @ Best Buy

The B4 is LG's entry-level OLED TV model for 2024. This TV supports Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos and has improved picture quality thanks to LG's A8 processor. For gamers, it features four HDMI 2.1 ports, a 120Hz refresh rate, a brightness booster and Game Optimizer Mode. The 48-inch model is a Best Buy exclusive.

Hisense 65" U8K Mini-LED 4K TV: was $1,399 now $899 @ Best Buy

If you want a new 65-inch TV and don't want to overspend, the Hisense U8K Mini-LED TV packs a ton of premium features into a mid-ranged price tag. It offers a Mini-LED panel with a high peak brightness, beautiful contrast and colors, and support for a 144Hz refresh rate, VRR, ALLM and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro. It comes with an ATSC 3.0 tuner and support for IMAX Enhanced, HDR 10+, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. In our Hisense U8K review we said the Editor's Choice TV is "one of the most colorful TVs we've tested."

Price check: sold out @ Amazon

LG 42" C4 4K OLED TV: was $1,499 now $1,199 @ Best Buy

The C4 is LG's new flagship OLED TV. It's powered by LG's A9 processor and features a 120Hz panel, Dolby Vision/ HDR10/HLG support, built-in Amazon Alexa, four HDMI 2.1 ports and Apple AirPlay 2 support. It's also one of the few OLED TVs that can natively accept a 144Hz input from a PC. In our LG C4 OLED TV hands-on review, we said content looked colorful and dazzlingly bright on the new C4 series. It's the best version we've seen of the company's top-selling OLED TV range. Note: Amazon and Walmart offer the TV for $3 less.

Price check: $1,196 @ Amazon | $1,196 @ Walmart

Smartphones

iPhone 15: up to $830 off w/ trade-in @ Best Buy

Best Buy's iPhone 15 deals will offer a credit of up to $830 with trade-in of an older phone. Otherwise, the retailer has the iPhone 15 family from $799.

Google Pixel 8a: was $499 now $399 @ Best Buy

Best Buy is knocking $100 off the Pixel 8a when you purchase and activate your phone during checkout. (Click the "We'll help you connect this phone to a carrier" option before adding to cart). The phone features a 6.1-inch OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, Tensor G3 processor, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Rear cameras include a 64MP (f/1.89) main and 13MP (f/2.2) ultrawide. There's also a 13MP (f/2.2) front camera. In our Google Pixel 8a review we said the Editor's Choice phone shows us why it's the best cheap phone on the market with its intelligent AI features, charming design and class leading software support.

Video games

Switch games: deals from $19 @ Best Buy

From Luigi's Mansion 3 to EA FC24, Best Buy is taking from $10 to $20 off a small selection of games. (Most games are $20 off). The sale also includes Zelda, Assassin's Creed and more.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor on PS5: was $69 now $27 @ Best Buy

As one of 2023's best games, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor delivers solid gameplay, a captivating story and beyond-stunning visuals. We gave our Star Wars: Jedi Survivor review an impressive 4.5 stars as it stands out as a beacon of hope for the popular franchise. Playing as Jedi-in-hiding Cal Ketsis, the game combines lightsaber combat with rewarding exploration, which will thrill Star Wars fans new and old.

Backbone One (Lightning): was $99 now $69 @ Best Buy

The Backbone One allows players to get the best out of their mobile games with easy connections to any iPhone using a Lightning port. The device supports the PS Remote Play, Xbox Remote Play, and Steam Link mobile apps, and also comes with 1 month of Backbone+, which offers exclusive perks through the Backbone app.

Price check: $69 @ Amazon

Laptops

Acer Chromebook 315: was $299 now $179 @ Best Buy

This Acer Chromebook is on sale at Best Buy. For just $179, you get a Chromebook with a 15.6-inch HD display, 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. It's one of the cheapest new-condition Chromebooks you can buy right now.

Asus Vivobook 14: was $429 now $219 @ Best Buy

The Asus Vivobook 14 is a solid laptop for shoppers on a budget. It comes with an Intel Core i3-1215U processor, 8GB RAM and a 128GB SSD. It also has a 14-inch 1920 x 1080 FHD display that reaches 250 nits of brightness. Right now it's on sale for $210 off its usual price.

Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro 360: was $1,899 now $1,329 @ Best Buy

This 2-in-1 laptop from Samsung is $500 off right now. In our Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro 360 review we loved this laptop's sleek and light design, gorgeous 16-inch AMOLED touchscreen display and fast performance. We wish it had longer battery life, though. This model comes configured with an Intel 13th Gen Evo Core i7-1360P, 16GB RAM and a 1TB SSD.

Headphones

JLab Go Air Pop Bluetooth earbuds with charging case: was $29 now $19 @ Best Buy

JLab's Go Air Pop ranks among our list of the best cheap wireless earbuds on the market. These earbuds pack water resistance, a choice of EQ settings and even a case with a built-in charging cable for a fraction of the price. The default sound has plenty of bass, and the battery life is good too: expect about 7 hours of normal use per charge.

Price check: $24 @ Walmart

Shokz OpenRun Pro: was $179 now $124 @ Best Buy

The Shokz OpenRun Pro headphones offer easy peasy convenience and safety for runners with their bone conduction technology, ensuring open-ear listening and awareness of the surrounding environment. With a multi-function button for easy control of music and calls, runners can enjoy uninterrupted workouts without fumbling with their devices.

Price check: $179 @ Amazon

Appliances

Appliance sale: deals from $179 @ Best Buy

Up to $500 gift card! Best Buy is taking up to 50% off select large appliances. After discount, prices start as low as $179. Plus, select items are eligible to receive up to a $500 Best Buy eGift card for free. The sale includes brands such as Ninja, Instant Pot, Samsung, LG and more.

KitchenAid 5 Speed Ultra Power Hand Mixer: was $59 now $44 @ Best Buy

For those who are after a powerful hand mixer, this is a great choice. Equipped with five ‘ultra’ speeds, it can quickly handle tough ingredients such as nuts, and whip up delicate meringues. In addition, it’s super easy to use and you can quickly remove accessories with a single button press.

Price check: $44 @ Amazon

Bella Pro Series 6 Quart Air Fryer: was $109 now $69 @ Best Buy

The Bella Pro Air Fryer comes with a 6-quart capacity, which is ideal for a small family. In addition, it has seveb built-in cooking options that include air frying, baking roasting, broiling, and more. Its digital display makes it easy to use and there's an interior light that lets you check in on your meal without losing heat.

Whirlpool Over-the-Range Microwave: was $359 now $199 @ Best Buy

This Whirlpool is a solid choice if you’re after an over the range microwave. It comes with a 1.7 cubic feet capacity and various presets to cook or defrost your food. Its turntable plate is also dishwasher safe, which makes cleaning up spills easier than ever. We also like its two-speed fan which helps get rid of cooking odors and its adjustable lighting, so you can see what's cooking.

Tineco Floor One S5 Extreme: was $499 now $319 @ Best Buy

Member exclusive deal: My Best Buy Plus/Total members save $180 on this wet-dry vacuum cleaner. Our Tineco Floor One S5 Extreme review praised this device's powerful cleaning performance, ease of use and quick drying time after cleaning. It's not perfect — it doesn't handle corners well and its battery life could be longer. Still, it's a solid buy, especially after a discount.

GE Profile PFE28KYNFS: was $3,149 now $2,399 @ Best Buy

The GE Profile PFE28KYNFS is the best refrigerator you can buy based on our research. Packing a beautiful design, great performance and useful features like a temperature controlled drawer and a hands-free water dispenser, this is the refrigerator we recommend most. It's even EnergyStar certified.

Speakers

Sony ULT Field 1 was $129 now $99 @ Best Buy

The ULT Field 1 is the smallest speaker in its series, yet sounded impressive during our hands-on test. It delivers bigger bass than we expected for its size, up to 12 hours of battery life, and is light enough to throw into a day sack. It has an IP67 rating, making it capable of withstanding water, dust, shock (from falling), and even rust. Users can pair two ULT Field 1 speakers in stereo or can connect and sync with up to 100 speakers for large music installations. Note: Amazon has it for $1 less.

Price check: $98 @ Amazon