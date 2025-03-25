7 gaming monitor deals I recommend from $109 — save big on LG, Samsung and more
I've found a monitor deal for every budget
Whether you're hoping to compliment your gaming rig or in search of something for your laptop to, the best gaming monitors bring slick refresh rates, pixel-perfect clarity, and much more than you'd get from your dusty old office display.
Unfortunately, they don't always come cheap, but now that the Amazon Big Spring Sale is here we've dug into the best gaming monitor deals at Amazon, Walmart, and Target. Whether it's an HP Omen monitor for under $110 or a whopping $500 off of the fantastic LG UltraGear, there's something to suit every gamer and budget. Here are the best gaming monitor deals you can find right now. For more monitor deals, check out the best Amazon Spring Sale monitor deals right now.
Best Gaming Monitor deals
A gaming monitor for just over $100 from a big-name brand? This HP Omen model ticks all the boxes, with a 1080p resolution and 165Hz refresh rate that'll be ideal for many gamers.
Offering a similar spec to the HP model above, with the added benefit of AMD FreeSync, this MSI monitor also has a very slim bezel to help with immersion, and a larger 31.5-inch canvas.
Samsung's gaming monitors have some slick designs, and this Odyssey is no different. It has a refresh rate of 240Hz, backed up by G-Sync functionality. It caps out at 1080p, but should be ideal for competitive gamers.
Another HP model, this Omen display has a 27-inch panel with 165Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 2560x1440. It also has AMD FreeSync, can pivot, and is height adjustable right out of the box.
Ratcheting things up to OLED, this Samsung model has a 1440p resolution on a 27-inch screen, with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro. It's also got a huge 360Hz refresh rate, making it ideal for competitive titles and smooth single-player games alike.
The monitor this writer recently started using, the LG UltraGear has a big, beautiful OLED display with G-Sync tech built in. It's got a very impressive 240Hz refresh rate, 0.03 ms response time and you can save $500 right now.
The Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 impresses thanks to its expansive 49-inch curved OLED display and lightning-fast 240Hz refresh rate. Normally priced at $1,799, it's practically a steal at $1,099. This is a deal you don't want to miss if you want a super immersive gaming experience.
Lloyd Coombes is a freelance tech and fitness writer. He's an expert in all things Apple as well as in computer and gaming tech, with previous works published on TechRadar, Tom's Guide, Live Science and more. You'll find him regularly testing the latest MacBook or iPhone, but he spends most of his time writing about video games as Gaming Editor for the Daily Star. He also covers board games and virtual reality, just to round out the nerdy pursuits.
