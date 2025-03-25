7 gaming monitor deals I recommend from $109 — save big on LG, Samsung and more

Deals
By published

I've found a monitor deal for every budget

Three gaming monitors from Samsung, MSI, and LG
(Image credit: Amazon)
Jump to:

Whether you're hoping to compliment your gaming rig or in search of something for your laptop to, the best gaming monitors bring slick refresh rates, pixel-perfect clarity, and much more than you'd get from your dusty old office display.

Unfortunately, they don't always come cheap, but now that the Amazon Big Spring Sale is here we've dug into the best gaming monitor deals at Amazon, Walmart, and Target. Whether it's an HP Omen monitor for under $110 or a whopping $500 off of the fantastic LG UltraGear, there's something to suit every gamer and budget. Here are the best gaming monitor deals you can find right now. For more monitor deals, check out the best Amazon Spring Sale monitor deals right now.

Best Gaming Monitor deals

HP OMEN 24"
HP OMEN 24": was $229 now $109 at Target

A gaming monitor for just over $100 from a big-name brand? This HP Omen model ticks all the boxes, with a 1080p resolution and 165Hz refresh rate that'll be ideal for many gamers.

MSI 31" Optix G32C4W
MSI 31" Optix G32C4W: was $249 now $199 at Walmart

Offering a similar spec to the HP model above, with the added benefit of AMD FreeSync, this MSI monitor also has a very slim bezel to help with immersion, and a larger 31.5-inch canvas.

Samsung G4 Odyssey 27"
Samsung G4 Odyssey 27": was $299 now $229 at Best Buy

Samsung's gaming monitors have some slick designs, and this Odyssey is no different. It has a refresh rate of 240Hz, backed up by G-Sync functionality. It caps out at 1080p, but should be ideal for competitive gamers.

HP Omen 27"
HP Omen 27": was $319 now $239 at Target

Another HP model, this Omen display has a 27-inch panel with 165Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 2560x1440. It also has AMD FreeSync, can pivot, and is height adjustable right out of the box.

Samsung Odyssey 27" OLED G6
Samsung Odyssey 27" OLED G6: was $899 now $699 at Amazon

Ratcheting things up to OLED, this Samsung model has a 1440p resolution on a 27-inch screen, with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro. It's also got a huge 360Hz refresh rate, making it ideal for competitive titles and smooth single-player games alike.

LG UltraGear 34 OLED
LG UltraGear 34 OLED: was $1,299 now $799 at Best Buy

The monitor this writer recently started using, the LG UltraGear has a big, beautiful OLED display with G-Sync tech built in. It's got a very impressive 240Hz refresh rate, 0.03 ms response time and you can save $500 right now.

Samsung Odyssey OLED G9
Samsung Odyssey OLED G9: was $1,799 now $1,099 at Amazon

The Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 impresses thanks to its expansive 49-inch curved OLED display and lightning-fast 240Hz refresh rate. Normally priced at $1,799, it's practically a steal at $1,099. This is a deal you don't want to miss if you want a super immersive gaming experience.

Lloyd Coombes
Lloyd Coombes
Contributing writer

Lloyd Coombes is a freelance tech and fitness writer. He's an expert in all things Apple as well as in computer and gaming tech, with previous works published on TechRadar, Tom's Guide, Live Science and more. You'll find him regularly testing the latest MacBook or iPhone, but he spends most of his time writing about video games as Gaming Editor for the Daily Star. He also covers board games and virtual reality, just to round out the nerdy pursuits.

