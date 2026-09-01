Staying hydrated is one of the simplest ways to support your health — and if you’re heading back to school, settling back into your commute or hitting the gym more often, having a reliable water bottle on hand is a must. My pick? Stanley.

Stanley water bottles and tumblers rarely go on sale — but right now, the popular drinkware isn’t just discounted, some styles are available at the lowest prices I’ve seen in a long time. In fact, Amazon is currently knocking up to 56% off Stanley water bottles, insulated tumblers and coolers.

Sure, meeting your daily water goal can be a challenge, but having a stylish water bottle by your side can make it feel a lot simpler. If you're ready to sip in style this fall, keep scrolling to check out all the very best Stanley deals you can shop on Amazon starting at just $17.

Best Water Bottle Deals

Save 51% Stanley AeroLight Transit Bottle (20 oz) : was $35 now $17 at Amazon Take your favorite beverages on the go with the 20 oz bottle that will keep them hot for 6 hours, cold for 8 hours and iced for 30 hours. It's made with Stanley’s featherweight spun-steel technology, making it 33% lighter than their standard stainless steel tumblers. It also has a locking lid to prevent spills and fits in most standard cup holders. Read more Read less ▼

Save 51% Stanley IceFlow Stainless Steel Tumbler (30 oz): was $35 now $17 at Amazon This water jug will help you stay hydrated all day long thanks to its double wall insulation that keeps drinks cold for up to 14 hours and iced up for over two days. It even keeps the exterior sweat-free which is a major plus. The tumbler features a handle so you can easily carry it around and a built-in flip straw so you can sip your beverage. Read more Read less ▼

Save 57% Stanley Quencher ProTour Flip Straw Tumbler (30 oz): was $40 now $17 at Amazon This Stanley tumbler lets you sip without worry thanks to its flip straw lid. All you have to do is flip up the built-in straw for a quick drink, then snap it shut to prevent any spills. Designed to fit in a car cup holder, you'll be able to take it with you on all adventures and it can keep your drinks hot or cold for hours thanks to its double walled insulation. Read more Read less ▼

Save 50% Stanley Quencher H2.0 Tumbler (30 oz): was $40 now $20 at Amazon The popular 30-ounce Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler fits into most car cup holders. It's made with recycled stainless steel, features a 3-position lid, and reusable straw. Its double-wall vacuum insulation can keep water ice cold for 40 hours. Read more Read less ▼

Save 40% Stanley IceFlow Flip Straw 2.0 Water Bottle (24 oz): was $35 now $21 at Amazon The Stanley IceFlow Flip Straw 2.0 Water Bottle features AeroLight spun steel, which Stanley says makes it 33% lighter than other stainless steel bottles. That makes it awesome when you already have a lot to carry when you're out and about. It also has a flip straw for easy sipping. Read more Read less ▼

Save 51% Stanley Quencher H2.0 Tumbler (40 oz): was $45 now $22 at Amazon Looking for something larger? This stylish, roomy tumbler is perfect for everyday adventures and hold up to 40 oz. Designed to fit in a car cup holder, you'll be able to take it with you everywhere and it can keep your drinks hot or cold for hours thanks to its double walled insulation. The advanced FlowState lid can move between closed to prevent splashes, straw and an opening to sip from. Read more Read less ▼

Stanley All Day Slim Bottle (20 oz): was $30 now $22 at Amazon Not a fan of straws or chug lids? The Stanley All Day Slim Bottle Water Bottle has a twist lid and a slim design that you can easily sip and effortlessly slip into your bag or backpack. Like many Stanley cups, it's insulated to keep your drinks at their optimum temperature and it fits in most car cup holders. Read more Read less ▼

Stanley IceFlow Cap and Carry Water Bottle (16 oz): was $35 now $28 at Amazon The Stanley IceFlow Cap and Carry Water Bottle has a twist lid that's easy to access thanks to its large, chunky handle. What's more, that handle on top means you can carry it at by your side without it spilling. Like many Stanley cups, it's insulated to keep your drinks at their optimum temperature and it fits in most car cup holders. Read more Read less ▼

Save 40% Stanley All Day Julienne Soft Cooler Bag : was $100 now $60 at Amazon Need a new cooler for roadtrips, barbecues or outdoor adventures? This Stanley cooler bag is the perfect pick. It's currently only $60 and comes in a variety of vibrant colors. It fits up to 10 cans and will keep your food and drinks cold for hours. Read more Read less ▼