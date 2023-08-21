Samsung's first cheaper foldable phone could arrive next year

Following the excitement of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5's arrival at Galaxy Unpacked last month, it seems foldable phones may soon become affordable for even more consumers if rumors surrounding the next round of Samsung devices are true.

Noted leaker @Tech_Reve has tipped Samsung's plans for a cheaper Galaxy Z foldable phone called the Galaxy Z FE. Details remain scarce, so we don't even know if we'd get a book-style Galaxy Z Fold FE or a clamshell-style Galaxy Z Flip FE.

Other rumors have suggested that a foldable FE device could cost around $800, which would make foldable tech much more affordable compared to the $1799 Galaxy Z Fold 5, or the Galaxy Z Flip 5 for $999. Bringing prices down is something Samsung wants to do according to its mobile product marketing VP Drew Blackard, who spoke to Tom's Guide earlier this year.

The leaker says we may see Samsung unveil the Galaxy Z FE after the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 models, pointing to a mid-2024 release.

Keeping the Fan Edition train running

The S23 FE is set to be released soon, and there are possibilities that Samsung plans to consistently introduce the FE brand annually. Simultaneously, there are rumors of ongoing testing for the launch of the Galaxy Z FE(lite model), after the Fold/Flip 6.August 20, 2023 See more

The same leaker also hinted that Samsung plans to consistently roll out "FE" models as cheaper versions of flagship devices every year.

The FE series has become Samsung's irregularly-launched line of affordable flagships. The last model, 2021's Galaxy S21 FE, earned strong reviews for bringing flagship-level features to a $699 price point, but we've not seen another one arrive since.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE missed Unpacked, but it could be arriving soon, especially after benchmarks and key specs were leaked earlier this year. As premium phone prices continue rising, FE variants give cost-conscious buyers a more wallet-friendly option while still offering a decent number of premium features.

While details are still unknown, especially around key features like display specs, battery size, and charging speeds which all await confirmation. However, with a decent camera and display, a new FE device would likely rocket up the best cheap phone and best Samsung phone leaderboards.