Your Samsung Galaxy Watch is getting 3 new apps — what you need to know

Samsung Galaxy Watch owners will be able to take advantage of three new apps on their device later this summer following an update from Samsung. Once the update lands, Galaxy Watch wearers will be able to use WhatsApp, Samsung Wallet and Thermo Check from their wrist.

Samsung Wallet, which combined Samsung Pay with Samsung Pass last year to consolidate mobile payments and IDs, will now come to the new Galaxy Watch series. The all-in-one Samsung Wallet app will allow users to easily make payments, provide identification, and access tickets directly on their smartwatch.

Thanks to Samsung's new Skin Temperature API, users can take advantage of the Galaxy Watch's advanced infrared technology for temperature measurements. The new Thermo Check app lets users easily check the temperature of food or water without physical contact.

In another expansion of the Wear OS platform, Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch4 users can now use the first-ever WhatsApp smartwatch app. It will allow them to continue conversations, reply by voice, and answer calls without needing their phone.

The three new apps will first be available on upcoming Galaxy Watch devices before expanding to the Galaxy Watch 5 series later this summer, with more to be announced at the Galaxy Unpacked event on July 26.