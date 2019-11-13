The 16-inch MacBook Pro has the keyboard we've all been waiting for

I’m typing this on the new 16-inch MacBook Pro using its new Magic Keyboard and I’m not mad at it. In fact, this keyboard is truly is a revelation compared to Apple’s highly criticized Butterfly keyboards. There’s more travel, a cushier feel. It just feels right.

The bad news? The MacBook with the best keyboard starts at $2,399, and my review unit costs $2,799. To be fair, the 16-inch MacBook Pro is for serious creative pros with more demanding needs, like coders, video editors and game developers. That’s why it has up to an 8-core Core i9 processor, up to 64GB of RAM and up to 8TB of storage. You also get a huge 16-inch Retina display with slimmer bezels and a crazy powerful 6-speaker audio system.

Yes, it’s totally overkill for what I need on a daily basis. But the keyboard is just so good that I could easily see this beast landing on our best laptop list.

The 16-inch MacBook Pro is available to order today (November 13) online at Apple.com and will be available in stores Friday, November 15. It should be hitting other online retailers shortly.

The 16-inch MacBook Pro starts at $2,399 for the standard model with a Core i7 CPU, AMD Radeon 5300M GPU and 512GB SSD. This model replaces the 15-inch MacBook Pro, which started at the same price. The $2,799 upgrades you to a faster Core i9 CPU, faster Radeon Pro 5500M graphics and 1TB SSD.

Magic keyboard: This is frickin' awesome

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

Before we get into the mechanics, let’s talk about the feel of this Magic Keyboard, which takes inspiration from Apple’s beloved desktop keyboards. The keys have a much softer feel than the last several MacBook Pros along with more travel. I didn’t feel any fatigue as I typed this review, composed emails or responded to Slack messages.

To accomplish this transformation, Apple opted for a scissor mechanism, complete with a new keycap design that’s more concave and a rubber dome underneath each key for better stability and comfort.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

It’s not that I type much faster on the 16-inch MacBook Pro. I turned in 74 words per minute with a 96 percent accuracy rate, which only a bit better than my average. It’s that I actually enjoy using it, even though you have to use a bit more effort to hit the keys than the flat-as-hell Butterfly keyboards of yore.

Bonus: Apple included a real Esc key on this layout and an inverted-T setup for the arrow keys. Score.

16-inch MacBook Pro Tech Specs Price: From $2,399

CPU: 9th gen Core i7, 9th Gen Core i9

RAM: 16GB (up to 64GB)

Storage: 512GB to 8TB

GPU: AMD Radeon Pro 5300M (4GB), Radeon Pro 5500M (up to 8GB)

Display: 16 inches (2072 x 1920 pixels)

Battery: 100-watt-hour up to 11 hours

Size: 14.1 x 9.7 x 0.64 inches

Weight: 4.3 pounds

Touch ID gets its own button

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

I wish that the 16-inch MacBook Pro supported Face ID for logging in, Apple Pay and approving App Store purchases, but the Touch ID button works well and quickly. It's nice not to have to enter a password, and equally nice that this Touch ID button doubles as a power button.

16-inch MacBook Pro display: Sharper but no 4K

Given that the 16-inch MacBook Pro was explicitly designed to edit 4K video -- in fact, it can handle up to 11 4K streams simultaneously -- I’m bummed that this panel doesn’t have 4K resolution. But it is a higher pixel count than the 15-inch MacBook Pro.

You get a resolution of 3072 x 1920 and a high brightness of 500 nits on the 16-inch MacBook Pro, compared to 2880 x 1800 for the 15-inch MacBook Pro. That's a difference between 226 ppi for the new MacBook Pro and 220 ppi.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

The slimmer borders makes content pop more, whether you’re editing video or binge watching shows. When watching a trailer for The Mandalorian, I could make out the fine vents on the dirtied Storm Trooper helmets mounted on spikes.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

True pros will appreciate the ability to change the refresh rate on the display. This is important for editors who want the refresh rate to match the frame rate of their content.

Design: Slimmer bezels and that’s it?

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

If you’ve grown tired of the Apple slab-of-aluminum laptop aesthetic, the 16-inch MacBook Pro is not going to win you over. But this machine does look a bit more modern than other MacBooks, thanks to slimmer size bezels around the screen.

As someone who commutes on a crowded bus for nearly two hours each way (really), I was pretty shocked that I could work on this system without pissing off the person sitting next to me. That’s because the overall footprint on the 16-inch MacBook Pro is only 2 percent bigger than the 15-inch model.

You are making some trade-offs here, though. The 16-inch MacBook Pro is slightly thicker and a bit heavier than the 15-inch model at 4.3 pounds versus 4.02 pounds.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

The new Pro measures 14.09 x 9.68 x 0.64 inches, compared to 13.75 x 9.48 x 0.61 inches for its predecessor. The XPS 15 weighs 4.5 pounds and measures 1.1 x 9.3 x 0.5-0.7 inches.

As for ports, you get four Thunderbolt 3 ports with USB-C connections. That's nice, but I still wish Apple found a way to squeeze in a microSD card or SD Card slot for photographers. And if you have full-size USB cables for other peripherals, you'll have to keep living that dongle life.

6-speaker audio blows away other laptops

Other laptop makers need to go back to the drawing board. The 6-speaker sound system on the 16-inch MacBook Pro has the best sound I've ever heard on a laptop.

This system offers beefier bass that’s half an octave deeper, thanks to force cancelling woofers that also minimize vibrations even when you max out the volume.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

When I played 311's Beautiful Disaster with my wife in another room, she didn't believe me that the audio was coming from a laptop. In fact, the sound is much richer and fuller than the first-gen Echo Show that sits in our kitchen. I got a similar reaction when playing The Mandalorian trailer from in our office, as I heard several people say "wow."

Podcasters and musicians will definitely appreciate the 16-inch MacBook Pro's studio-quality, 3-mic array. Apple says there's 40 percent less hiss. Personally, I just want to be able to attend Google video calls without having to wear a dorky headset, and this system should let me do that (I'll report back).

16-inch MacBook Pro specs and performance

We're in the process of benchmarking the 16-inch MacBook Pro, but it should be one of the most powerful laptops in its class. You can take your pick between a 6-core Core i7 processor or an 8-core Core i9 CPU. And while you get 16GB of RAM to start this system can handle up to 64GB of memory.

Apple includes a fairly robust 512GB of SSD storage in the starting configuration and 1TB in the $2,799 model. But you can configure the 16-inch MacBook Pro with up to an 8TB SSD.

The 16-inch MacBook Pro has two graphics cards options. The AMD Radeon Pro 5300M is the starting GPU but you can upgrade to the Radeon 5500M and max out with 8GB of video RAM. Apple says to expect up to 2.1 times faster performance with the standard config and up to 80 percent faster performance with the highest-end option.

16-inch MacBook Pro: Biggest battery you can get

The biggest laptop you can legally include in a laptop is 100-watt-hours. And that's exactly what you get with the 16-inch MacBook Pro. Apple says you should expect up to 11 hours of web surfing time, which would be pretty impressive for a 16-inch laptop.

Unfortunately, Apple doesn't make any claims about fast charging, so we'll have to see how long it takes to juice up this system. The 16-inch MacBook Pro's power brick is pretty beefy, though, as it's a 96W USB-C power adapter in the same size as the 15-inch MacBook Pro's 87W adapter.

Outlook

I switched back to my 13-inch MacBook Pro to write this conclusion and I'm really not liking it. I can type quickly but it just feels wrong now that I've tried the Magic Keyboard on the 16-inch MacBook Pro. I really do hope that Apple brings this keyboard to the 13-inch MacBook Pro and MacBook Air, as ergonomic comfort should not be a premium feature.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

Beyond the keyboard, the 16-inch MacBook Pro has all the makings of a dream machine for content creators. The display looks stellar (even though it's not 4K), the speakers sound amazing and you should have more than enough oomph here for photo editing, video editing, coding and even developing games on the go.

I also appreciate the 16-inch MacBook Pro's bigger battery, improved microphones and helpful macOS Catalina features like Sidecar, which allow you to use an iPad Pro as a secondary display.

Stay tuned for our full rated review, but based on my initial impressions I think MacBook Pro fans will covet this machine. And if you don't have $2,399 and up to spend on your next laptop? Do not try the 16-inch MacBook Pro in an Apple store; you won't want to type on anything else.