How to use AirPods Pro: Getting the most out of Apple’s wireless earbuds

If you managed to get your hands on a pair of Apple’s AirPods Pro , congrats! The almost-perfect pair of completely wireless earbuds are sold out almost everywhere.

Not only are the $249 AirPods Pro among the best wireless earbuds you can buy, they’re also some of the best headphones on the market.

Apple redesigned the AirPods Pro to be sweat- and water-resistant, so you can work out with them worry-free. Apple also added active noise cancellation to its higher-end AirPods with three pairs of silicone ear tips in various sizes included to help you find the perfect fit. The noise cancellation can be turned off and a new Transparency Mode activated so you can always hear your surroundings if you want to.

Then there’s the H1 chip, which Apple also baked into its second-gen AirPods and the Powerbeats Pro (made by Beats, an Apple-owned company). The new chip enables a nearly instantaneous pairing process.

Here’s how to pair your new AirPods Pro to all of your Apple devices and customize your earbuds for perfect sound and fit.