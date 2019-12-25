How to use AirPods Pro: Getting the most out of Apple’s wireless earbuds

Here’s how to change your AirPods Pro ear tips if they don’t fit properly
Apple includes three sizes of silicone ear tips in the AirPods Pro box.
If you’re anything like me, you might struggle a bit to swap out your AirPods tips because you’re expecting them to slide right off. But Apple designed the tips to click in and stay put. Here’s how to take one pair of tips off and slide another pair into place.
- Find the base of the ear tip where it connects to the AirPod and pull it off.
- The spot where the ear tip connects to the earbud is an oval shape. Align the tip with the AirPod and push it into place.
- You should hear a slight click or feel the ear tip pop into place.