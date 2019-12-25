How to use AirPods Pro: Getting the most out of Apple’s wireless earbuds

Here’s how to change your AirPods Pro ear tips if they don’t fit properly

Apple includes three sizes of silicone ear tips in the AirPods Pro box.

If you’re anything like me, you might struggle a bit to swap out your AirPods tips because you’re expecting them to slide right off. But Apple designed the tips to click in and stay put. Here’s how to take one pair of tips off and slide another pair into place.

(Image credit: Future)