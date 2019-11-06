How to set up AirPods Pro

If you've owned a set of AirPods in the past, you know how easy it is to pair them with your iPhone. If the AirPods Pro are your first pair of Apple's distinctive Bluetooth earbuds, well, you're in for a treat.

Apple's latest earbuds, like their predecessors, pair with an iPhone so quickly and seamlessly that it's almost magical. Here's how it works.

1. Open the AirPods Pro case next to your iPhone.

2. If your iPhone is locked, you will be prompted to unlock it.

3. A pairing request will pop up on your iPhone. Press Connect.

That's it, that's the process.

Your iPhone will guide you through the AirPods' features. (Image credit: Future)

After pairing, a series of screens will walk you through how to use your new AirPods Pro, including how to activate Transparency Mode and enable Announce Messages, a Siri feature that alerts you to an incoming text.

The set-up process is where you can enable the new Announce Messages feature for Siri. (Image credit: Future)

If you need to change those settings at any time, open Settings, tap Bluetooth and press the information icon (marked by the "i") next to AirPods Pro in your list of Bluetooth devices.

Your AirPods Pro should automatically pair to your iPhone when you put them in your ears, but if you lose the connection for some reason (say, after pairing the AirPods to another Bluetooth device), tap on AirPods Pro in the Bluetooth device list to reconnect them.