7 surprising Gemini Live prompts that will transform how you use your Android phone

Google’s Gemini Live is officially here for all Android users, bringing powerful real-time camera integration, interactive screen-sharing, and intuitive conversation features right to your smartphone.

Whether you're traveling, cooking, or simply seeking inspiration, Gemini Live turns has the potential to turn everyday tasks into effortless experiences. Here are seven brilliant prompts that will help you tap into the full power of Gemini Live.

1. Instant translation on the go

(Image credit: Future)

Prompt: "Hey Google, let's talk Live. Translate this menu for me."

How it works: Aim your camera at any foreign-language text, like a menu or street sign, and Gemini Live instantly provides an accurate translation. This is especially helpful when traveling abroad.

Also, if you find yourself in a conversation with someone speaking a language other than your own, Gemini Live can interpret the conversation in real-time.



I used this other day when I was at a trampoline park with my kids and I saw my friend's dad who only speaks Italian. I was able to understand what he was saying and respond.

2. DIY repairs & troubleshooting

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Prompt: "Hey Google, what's wrong with my bike chain?"

How it works: Point your camera toward the problem area (in this case, on your bike), and Gemini Live will diagnose the issue visually, offering clear, step-by-step guidance to help you fix things quickly and efficiently.

In many cases, Gemini Live may offer solutions or help that may ultimately solve the problem. I used this just the other day when my treadmill broke and it suggested help on how to install a new belt.

Keep in mind that when trying this on a household appliance or on an issue with your car, Gemini Live is not a substitute for a licensed professional.

3. Interactive cooking assistant

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Prompt: "Walk me through this recipe step-by-step."

How it works: Share your recipe via screen or show your ingredients using the camera. From there, Gemini Live will provide interactive, guided cooking instructions, ensuring you never miss a step or ingredient. This is one of my favorite Gemini Live examples, especially when I'm baking and my hands are covered in flour.

4. Fashion advice on demand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Prompt: "Do these colors match? Suggest a better combo."

How it works: Who wouldn't love having their own stylist to help them get ready in the morning? I've tried this with ChatGPT Voice and Vision. Now, Android users can get the style advice they want from their phone simply by holding an outfit up to the camera.

Ask to analyze your clothing choices, provide quick style tips and suggestions that keep you fashionable and confident. I've used Gemini Live for shoe suggestions, which always seems to be my biggest fashion dilemma.

5. Presentation coaching

(Image credit: Evan Blass)

Prompt: "Critique my slides. Are they too text-heavy? What needs to be added or omitted?"

How it works: Yes, you can do this from your phone. Running to a meeting and second guessing your presentation? Now you can share your Slides via screen-sharing, and Gemini Live will offer immediate feedback on visual appeal, content clarity and overall engagement.

This is a potential game-changer for those looking to make more impactful presentations.

6. Homework helper

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Prompt: "Explain how to solve this math problem."

How it works: This prompt is great for students or anyone who needs a little extra explanation on certain things. While this prompt touches on math homework, there are plenty of ways that Gemini Live can help walk students through lessons so it is understood.



Simply display a handwritten or textbook math problem through your camera, and Gemini Live will walk you through solving it step-by-step, making complex problems easy to understand.

7. Creative inspiration

(Image credit: Future)

Prompt: "Generate a poem inspired by this sunset."

How it works: Point your camera at any visually inspiring scene, and Gemini Live crafts an original poem or creative passage on the spot, ideal for sparking your creativity.



This prompt also works with architecture to inspire fashion, nature to inspire storytelling or art that inspires a song.

Pro tips for using Gemini Live

Whether you're using Gemini Live for the first time or are familiar with the desktop version, here are a few things to keep in mind:

Natural Conversations: Talk to Gemini Live naturally. Yes, it's okay to forget your manners and intterrupt. Gemini Live lets you change topics mid-conversation as needed. Its conversational capabilities make interactions smooth and intuitive.

Talk to Gemini Live naturally. Yes, it's okay to forget your manners and intterrupt. Gemini Live lets you change topics mid-conversation as needed. Its conversational capabilities make interactions smooth and intuitive. Multimodal Inputs: You can blend voice commands, camera visuals, and screen-sharing for better interactions and richer conversations.

You can blend voice commands, camera visuals, and screen-sharing for better interactions and richer conversations. Privacy Controls: Gemini Live prioritizes privacy, never storing your camera or screen-sharing data without your explicit consent.

With Gemini Live now widely available, it’s a good time to leverage these prompts to streamline tasks, boost productivity and add a touch of creativity to your daily routine.