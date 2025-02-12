You can write better messages and emails with Writing Assist on Samsung Galaxy S25 — here's how

Like the rest of the Samsung Galaxy S25 lineup, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra introduces AI features to improve how we communicate. Combining the best Samsung phone on the market right now with AI writing assist features means your messages are enhanced, along with real-time translation, style changes, and smart suggestions.

One UI 7 brings numerous changes to Samsung's flagship devices, with a particular focus on Galaxy AI features that make messaging more intuitive. From crafting the perfect email to translating conversations in real-time, these tools have your convenience in mind.

Whether you're looking to improve your writing style, get quick reply suggestions, or ensure your grammar is perfect, the S25 Ultra's AI writing features has got you covered. Here's how to use writing assist.

1. Set up chat assist (Image: © Tom's Guide ) Begin by opening Settings and tapping Galaxy AI. Select Writing Assist, then choose which features you want to enable: Chat translation, Composer, or Style and grammar. Toggle these features on to start using them.

2. Use writing composer (Image: © Tom's Guide ) To generate AI-assisted messages, tap the chat assist icon and select Composer. Enter your keywords in the text box and choose your preferred format. Tap Generate to create your message, and use Refresh until you're satisfied with the result. When ready, tap Copy or Share.

3. Enable chat translation (Image: © Tom's Guide) For real-time translation, tap the Chat assist icon in your conversation and select Chat translation. Choose your preferred language from the popup menu at the top of the screen. Translations will appear automatically below the original text.

4. Adjust writing style (Image: © Tom's Guide) After writing a message, tap the Chat assist icon to access style options. You can choose between different writing styles or check spelling and grammar. Select your preferred style and apply the changes as needed.

Bonus tip... (Image: © Tom's Guide) When you receive a message notification, you can quickly respond using AI-generated suggestions. Swipe right to view notifications, tap the message, then select Suggest replies. You can choose from the generated options or tap the icon again for new suggestions.

