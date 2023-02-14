iPhone 15 Pro vs iPhone 15 Pro Max: Biggest rumored differences

Lots of people will be looking for an iPhone 15 Pro vs iPhone 15 Pro Max comparison this fall when the new iPhone 15 series goes on sale. But what are the rumored differences and will the Pro Max truly stand out?

There are even some rumors that we could see a titanium-bodied iPhone 15 Ultra but for now it looks as though we might not see an iPhone Ultra model until 2024.

Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are both among the best phones available but there are some notable differences between them, including screen size, battery life and price. And there could be more of a gap between the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max this year.

Here's everything we've heard so far.

iPhone 15 Pro vs Pro Max: What could be the same?

Speculation suggests that both iPhone 15 Pro models will see an improvement in performance and battery life thanks to the possible inclusion of a more efficient A17 Bionic chipset. The chip is said to use a 3nm processor, which would be a first for iPhones.

Another Pro-exclusive feature could be the introduction of solid-state Taptic buttons (like the iPhone SE’s home button), rather than traditional mechanical buttons. We've also heard that the iPhone 15 series will get a more rounded design, but it's not clear whether that refers to the Pro, regular models or both.

iPhone 15 Pro vs iPhone 15 Pro Max: Screen size

The most obvious difference between last year’s Pro iPhones was their size. The 14 Pro has a 6.1- inch screen and the Pro Max has a 6.7- inch display. According to leaker ShrimpApplePro (opens in new tab) that won’t change this year.

What may change is the display itself. The iPhone 15 Pro Max is rumored by ShrimpApplePro (opens in new tab) and fellow tipster OreXda (opens in new tab) to be getting an ultra-bright display from Samsung that could reach 2,500 nits.

iPhone 15 Pro vs Pro Max: Cameras

Camera zoom is an area where every iPhone 14 Pro is lacking. Especially in the wake of the impressive Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra cameras. Rumors persist that the iPhone 15 Pro Max could feature a periscope lens and tipster Ming-Chi Kuo (opens in new tab) believes that this could be a feature exclusive to the most premium iPhone, even in 2024 with the iPhone 16 Pro Max.

iPhone 15 Pro vs iPhone 15 Pro Max: Battery

The battery life of both the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max were impressive but it was the Pro Max that performed the best in our testing thanks to its larger capacity. The iPhone 15 Pro Max is expected to again feature the larger 4323 mAH and the Pro has the same 3200 mAH battery capacity.

iPhone 15 Pro vs iPhone 15 Pro Max: Price

We haven't heard any concrete rumors about the prices for the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, but it's possible Apple could stick with the current pricing for the new iPhones. That would mean a starting price of $999 for the iPhone 14 Pro and $1,099 for the Pro Max.

However, if Apple is going to make some upgrades exclusive to the Pro Max like a periscope zoom and brighter display, Apple could decide to hike the price to $1,199.

iPhone 15 Pro vs iPhone 15 Pro Max: Outlook

The iPhone 15 Pro Max and iPhone 15 Pro Max will likely share many of the same features just like previous Pro models. But it's very possible that Apple will max out the Pro Max to create more differentiation in its new iPhone lineup.

During an earnings call discussing Apple's holiday sales, CEO Tim Cook seemed to hint at an appetite for a higher end Pro Max. "I think people are willing to really stretch to get the best they can they can afford in that category," Cook said.

Stay tuned for more rumors and leaks as we update this iPhone 15 Pro vs Pro Max guide.