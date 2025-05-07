Major Samsung Galaxy Watch One UI 8 leak just tipped three big upgrades

Samsung is reportedly launching One UI 8 this summer for its smartphone devices, but wearables won't be left behind.

Earlier this week, leaker DevOfIpos revealed a number of One UI 8 features including an improved DeX. They also apparently found firmware for One UI 8 Watch and posted some their findings on X.

It looks to be a fairly substantial update for Samsung's Galaxy smartwatches.

For starters, Samsung appears to be skipping versions 6.5 and 7 and heading straight to version 8.

Part of the leap includes new icons with the rounder style that Samsung introduced in One UI 7 for its handsets.

(Image credit: DevOfIpos)

They also posted that Google's Gemini AI bot is replacing Google Assistant in the One UI 8 Watch update. It's been expected that Gemini will make its way into Wear OS, and it looks like Wear OS 6 will be the first inkling of that. Reportedly, Gemini is functionally the same app as Assistant.

As part of the leak, APKs from the update were also put up by Ipos, which Android Authority went through. If you're interested in the code, they beak down APKs on a regular basis.

On a simpler level, the APKs reveal strings that hint at how Gemini will work, which seems a lot like how Assistant currently operates but with new AI tools.

The code has "Gemini Actions" listed, which include standard Gemini features like email summarization, managing calendar events or getting weather updates via queries.

Antioxidant Index

(Image credit: Android Authority)

Beyond Gemini, the APKs also revealed a new "antioxidant index" in the Samsung Health app. This measurement would allegedly measure beta carotene levels in your skin.

You would need to press that pad of your thumb against the back of your watch to trigger the measurement.

This feature is supposed to help you tailor your nutrition based on its measurements.

Interestingly, one of the code strings reads, "”Keep in mind that antioxidant index measurement is for fitness and wellness only, not for the diagnosis or treatment of any medical condition. If you’re concerned about your antioxidant level, be sure to see a medical professional.”"

The APKs apparently held some images showcasing how this feature will work.

Google's annual developers conference, Google I/O 2025 is coming up at the end of the month and we expect to hear more about Wear OS 6 then, which One UI 8 Watch will be based on.

From there, Samsung should launch its Galaxy Watch 8 series of smartwatches, likely in July alongside One UI 8 and its foldable phones the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7.

