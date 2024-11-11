Samsung's One UI 7 beta release date just tipped — and it's coming here first

Samsung's One UI 7 Android skin for Android 15 has been teased and rumored so much that after months of delays it's almost surprising to finally put an actual date to its release, even if it is just a launch of the public beta.

Thanks to regular Samsung leak maven Ice Universe, it appears that we only have to wait a week to see the the operating system in action on Galaxy phones. On X, they said, "I predict that next week, after November 17th, One UI 7 Beta will start. The first countries include South Korea and the United States."

For Ice Universe, this is one of the more bet-hedging posts they've made regarding Samsung leaks, as they are usually assertively confident in tone. Still, assuming they are correct, we could be in line to try out the latest version of Samsung's mobile phone software some time next week.

Still, the new claim does match up with earlier leaks that suggested the beta would arrive in mid-November. It's unclear which phones will be eligible to run the beta.

At Samsung developer's conference earlier this fall, Samsung stated that the public beta would arrive before the end of the year, but did not provide more specific dates than that.

As X's resident Samsung tipster, Ice Universe has been hyping up the One UI 7 update, and it sounds like the reskin will be a major overhaul for Samsung's user interface.

We have seen some early peeks at the interface which appears to be getting much rounder. A video from around Halloween popped purporting to show the UI's animations in action, and it looks super fast and fluid. Another leak from around the same time showed off new iconography, Circle to Search upgrades and new parental controls.

Based on the timing and the seemingly short window, One UI 7 will most likely launch in full alongside the Galaxy S25 in January 2025.

