Samsung One UI 7 just revealed in huge leak — here’s all the new features

One UI 7, Samsung's interface for Android 15, won't arrive on existing Galaxy phones for a while, even after Samsung teased the update during its developer conference earlier this month.

We didn't get too much information about what to expect from One UI 7 when Samsung mentioned an upcoming beta program for the update. But thanks to a huge new leak via Android Headlines, we now have an idea of how the UI is changing as well as some of the new features that will be available with the update arriving next year.

We already know that One UI 7 is supposed to be a much faster, more fluid experience thanks to a leaked video from earlier this week.

So what else is coming?

Redesigned icons

The main icons we're used to — such as the camera app, calculator, phone app and others — are supposedly due for a redesign with tweaked symbols. The redesign was briefly teased during SDC. Currently, the main app icons feature simple white symbols on a distinct color background.

With One UI 7, it appears that the symbology will gain more depth and, in some cases, new colors. As an example, the current camera app icon features a cutout camera symbol on a red background, distinct from the flower icon which is on more of a pink background.

The new version looks likely to get a silver background with a much more detailed camera symbol, while the gallery icon is getting a gradient and more shading on the flower. Similarly, the Settings app in One Ui 7 is tipped to change from the white gear to a detailed grey gear on a background. Allegedly, the redesign will help the app icons appear more distinct.

Additionally, the One UI 7 update is expected to introduce an enhanced lock screen and smart notification management, a change meant to make incoming alerts more distinct from one another.

Circle to Search: Homework help

Announced by Google during I/O in May, homework help already exists for Pixel 9 phones, but it looks to be coming to Galaxy devices with One UI 7.

Basically, this feature lets you use Circle to Search to help with math and physics problems. Circling the math problem prompts Google to bring up videos, related search results and explainers without making you leave whatever app you're in.

Energy Score

Energy Score launched with the the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 and Watch Ultra, but apparently, the fitness tool is getting updated to "become more aware of your health effects and daily life." Again, details were sparse on how Energy Score is actually improving.

A brief clip, shows the Energy Score app giving advice on how to improve your energy score including finding time to relax, tracking sleep, and encouraging a more active life.

Parental Controls

Apparently, One UI 7 will arrive with a number of new parental controls including the ability to access approved websites and apps while blocking others. It sounds like it will also get a feature that allows you to check someone's location — similar to Apple's Find My Friend tool which has existed for years now.

AI Photo Features

As with anything tech these days, it wouldn't be an update without new AI features. Rumored additions in One UI 7 include adding "Live Effects" to images for greater depth, restyling portraits (or making an image look like a comic book or 3D cartoon), and updates to the Pro Visual Engine that utilizes "AI Zoom" to get up to 100x zoom.

It was also claimed that Sketch to Image, which debuted on the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Z Fold 6, will get more powerful with additional options and styles.

There's sure to be more coming with One UI 7, but we won't know until December at the earliest and early next year at the latest when Samsung's expected to launch the update.

Samsung confirmed during its developer conference that One UI 7 will arrive with the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25 Ultra, with those phones rumored to be inching toward a January release. Samsung has also indicated that a developer's beta would arrive in December, though a specific date has not been announced.

