Target Black Friday Sale LIVE now: 73 best deals on TVs, Switch, laptops and more

The big day is here, and Target's Black Friday deals are still rolling in, meaning you can scoop up some big savings on your favorite products, from video games through to kitchen appliances and smart home tech.

My favorite deal so far is on the Cuisinart Air Fyer Toaster Oven which is currently just $99, although coming in a close second is this offer on the PS5 Slim Digital Edition, which is a huge $75 off!

And don't forget the kids — Target is offering up to 50% off toys from popular brands like Barbie playsets to LEGO, Mini Brands, Hot Wheels, and more. You can grab Nintendo Switch consoles games for up to 30% off at Target. With the festive season just around the corner, this could be a great time to grab gifts for your family.

We’ve highlighted the standout deals from Target below, whether you're buying for yourself or for friends and family, and have included products to cater for everyone. So, let's check out all the Black Friday deals worth grabbing before they're gone. And be sure to check out our Target promo codes guide to make even more savings.

Editor's choice

Adagio California 3" Professional Blowout Brush (Rose Gold): was $249 now $39 at Target I cannot believe this incredible blowout brush is 84% off! Whether you're buying a gift or treating yourself, this lightweight volumizing brush is sure to bring some holiday cheer. It's an all-in-one styling tool designed to achieve salon-worthy blowouts at home. The powerful 360 airflow through the brush with adjustable heat and speed settings is made for all hair types. Grab yours at a fraction of the price and save now, plus you'll save by doing your own blowouts at home. Win-win!

Fujifilm Instax Mini 12: was $89 now $69 at Target After testing this device out in our Fujifilm Instax Mini 12 review, we think it's the ideal camera for documenting life and printing memories. It's a properly simple instant camera: there's no smartphone app — you point, shoot and print! Its Fujifilm print papers are relatively affordable and give a vivid and contrasty look. Plus, in this holiday bundle you get a case, a photo album as well as stickers and a marker to decorate your snaps with.

Instant Pot 9-in-1 Pressure Cooker 6-Quarrt: was $129 now $59 at Target Another busy kitchen essential just in time for the holiday season, the Instant Pot 9-in-1 Pressure Cooker is discounted by a massive $70 right now. Instant Pots are magic for busy families; you can cook entire meals in under 10 minutes, in one pot. Sounds too good to be true? No — you just haven't used an Instant Pot before. Trust us.

Philips Sonicare 4100 Power Toothbrush: was $49 now $29 at Target If you’re after a good entry-level electric toothbrush, this Sonicare 4100 is a great option. It comes with a pressure sensor and two intensity settings to protect sensitive gums during brushing. It also has a 2-minute timer, and battery indicator light. What’s more, this is a great price to grab while it lasts!

Toys: up to 50% off @ Target

Target is taking up to 50% off select toys. You'll find discounts on everything from Barbie playsets, LEGO, Mini Brands, Hot Wheels, FAO Schwarz and more.

Boardgames : up to 50% off @ Target

Target is taking up to 50% off select boardgames. You'll find discounts on everything from classics like Clue and Catan to personal favorites like Ticket to Ride and Quacks of Quedlinburg.

Sleepwear sale: up to 50% off @ Target

Hoping to get a new pair of pajamas for the holiday season? Target has you covered. You can snag a variety of holiday pajamas for the whole family — including matching sets — for up to 50% off. They even have styles for your furry friends!

Home appliances: up to 50% off @ Target

Right now Target is slashing the prices on major home appliance brands, including Ninja, Keurig, Nespresso, and more. Stock up on your cooking and home essentials ahead of the holidays.

Christmas decor: up to 30% off @ Target

Save big on all your holiday decorations this year! Target has everything you need to celebrate the season. The retailer is slashing prices on everything from ornaments and lights to trees and wreaths.

LG 55" B4 4K OLED TV: was $2,499 now $999 at Target The LG B4 OLED comes in at the tail end of LG's 2024 TV lineup. But don't let that fool you, as the B4 proves to be a stellar option with a 120Hz refresh rate and all the gaming features you could ask for. The B4 leverages LG's new a8 processor for serious upscaling and picture performance, ensuring you get the best seat in the house in all things entertainment. Note: Amazon has it for $3 less.

Price check: $996 @ Amazon

Meta Quest 3s: Get a $75 Target gift card with purchase

There's no discount on this $299 VR headset — not surprising since the Meta Quest 3s just came out a few months ago — but if you buy one from Target, you'll get a $75 gift card to go with your purchase. That's not the only perk from Target, which also includes the Batman: Arkham Shadow and a three-month trial of Meta Quest Plus, the VR game subscription service.

Fall Entertaining: deals from $10 @ Target

Whether you're hosting a fall gathering or you're already gearing up for Thanksgiving, Target has deals on everything you need from tableware to decor. These festive fall deals start at just $10.

Winter Outerwear: up to 40% off @ Target

Target is taking up to 40% off a selection of men's, women's and children's outerwear. There's discounted apparel and shoes from Lands' End, Allegra K, Timberland and more.

Roku Express HD: was $29 now $17 at Target Turn any TV into a smart TV with this HD streaming device with access to Disney Plus, ESPN, Spotify, Netflix, and just about anything else. It supports wired and wireless headphones, too. Just note that it doesn't stream in 4K.

Nintendo Switch

PowerA Wired Nintendo Switch Controller: was $22 now $19 at Target If you find the Switch's Joy-Cons awkward for longer are gaming sessions and don't want to fork over $70 for a Pro controller, PowerA's stylish line of Switch controllers feel great for a fraction of the price. Although wired controllers have their downsides, the overall quality and value of the PowerA controller make it a must-buy.

Nintendo Super Mario Maker 2 (Switch): was $59 now $34 at Target If you've ever wanted to construct your own Mario courses rather than just play them, Super Mario Maker 2 is the game for you. Play, create and share your courses with the world and dive into a full single-player story as well. With thousands of user created courses already available Super Mario Maker 2 offers a nearly endless supply of new content.

Nintendo The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom: was $69 now $39 at Target Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is the highly-anticipated sequel to Breath of the Wild, and it doesn't disappoint. Step back into the world of Hyrule, and embark on Link's most perilous quest to date. You'll need to master new abilities such as Ultrahand and Fuse in order to unravel the mystery of what happened to Princess Zelda and defeat the sinister Ganondorf.

Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bunble: was $299 now $224 at Target This bundle has everything you need to get your Switch journey started: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe with 48 courses and tons of characters. It comes with one set of Joy-Con controllers and the docking station to hook it up to your TV. You get 3 months of Nintendo Switch Online for worldwide racing. At this price you basically get the game and online subscription for free.

PlayStation

Gran Turismo 7: was $69 now $29 at Target PlayStation's best-selling driving simulation series takes realism to a whole new level in this seventh mainline installment. The power of the PS5 is fully utilized by Gran Turismo 7 to bring players an authentic driving experience that is practically unparalleled. Plus, the game now packs full PSVR 2 support via a free in-game update.

God of War Ragnarök: was $69 now $29 at Target The sequel to one of the most acclaimed PlayStation games of all time, God of War Ragnarök sees father and son duo Kratos and Atreus embark on another epic journey as they travel across all Nine Realms of Norse mythology. Enjoy visceral combat against a multitude of foes, as well as rewarding exploration and a highly cinematic story that culminates in a stunning (and epic) finale you won't soon forget.

Astro Bot: was $59 now $49 at Target Astro Bot is a joyful platforming experience that soars thanks to inventive level design and countless loving nods to PlayStation's rich history. It also takes full advantage of the PS5 and its use of the DualSense controller remains novel.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2: was $69 now $39 at Target The latest spidey adventure on PS5 sees Peter Parker and Miles Morales web-swinging into action for another stellar superhero romp that plays across Marvel's New York. Swap between the Spider-Men and deploy their new powers as you take on new villains from Spidey's rogues' gallery in this excellent action game that looks truly stunning on PS5.

Sony PlayStation 5 Digital Edition Console (Slim): was $449 now $374 at Target The PS5 Slim (Digital Edition) is the same great console, just minus the Blu-ray disc drive. While this model cannot play physical games, it is $50 cheaper, and the lack of a chunky drive improves the console's overall aesthetic. This is the perfect pick if you're fully committed to buying your games digitally.

Pokémon