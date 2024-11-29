Live
Target Black Friday Sale LIVE now: 73 best deals on TVs, Switch, laptops and more
Save big ahead of Black Friday
The big day is here, and Target's Black Friday deals are still rolling in, meaning you can scoop up some big savings on your favorite products, from video games through to kitchen appliances and smart home tech.
My favorite deal so far is on the Cuisinart Air Fyer Toaster Oven which is currently just $99, although coming in a close second is this offer on the PS5 Slim Digital Edition, which is a huge $75 off!
And don't forget the kids — Target is offering up to 50% off toys from popular brands like Barbie playsets to LEGO, Mini Brands, Hot Wheels, and more. You can grab Nintendo Switch consoles games for up to 30% off at Target. With the festive season just around the corner, this could be a great time to grab gifts for your family.
We’ve highlighted the standout deals from Target below, whether you're buying for yourself or for friends and family, and have included products to cater for everyone. So, let's check out all the Black Friday deals worth grabbing before they're gone. And be sure to check out our Target promo codes guide to make even more savings.
Editor's choice
I cannot believe this incredible blowout brush is 84% off! Whether you're buying a gift or treating yourself, this lightweight volumizing brush is sure to bring some holiday cheer. It's an all-in-one styling tool designed to achieve salon-worthy blowouts at home. The powerful 360 airflow through the brush with adjustable heat and speed settings is made for all hair types. Grab yours at a fraction of the price and save now, plus you'll save by doing your own blowouts at home. Win-win!
One of my favorite color correctors is 50% off! This full-coverage color corrector uses light to brighten dark under eye circles, but if you ask me, it's magic.
The backlight technology is everything and the light-reflecting illuminators add a fresh glow while deflecting dark under eye circles. The creamy texture goes on smooth, making it feel practically invisible under concealer.
After testing this device out in our Fujifilm Instax Mini 12 review, we think it's the ideal camera for documenting life and printing memories. It's a properly simple instant camera: there's no smartphone app — you point, shoot and print! Its Fujifilm print papers are relatively affordable and give a vivid and contrasty look. Plus, in this holiday bundle you get a case, a photo album as well as stickers and a marker to decorate your snaps with.
The Amazfit Bip 5 is a bit more advanced than the Amazfit Band 7, sporting a larger screen that gives the device an almost-Apple Watch-like aesthetic. Simple to operate with reliable tracking, this sleek wearable was already a great bargain at $89, as noted in our Amazfit Bip 5 review. It also boasts voice support for Amazon Alexa, a feature rarely offered in fitness trackers under $100.
Price check: $69 @ Amazon
This is one of the lowest prices we've ever seen for a KitchenAid stand mixer. This style comes with a whip, dough beater, and flat beater attachments, so you can make everything from breads to meringues with this versatile stand mixer.
Price check: $279 at KitchenAid
This is massive 57% saving just in time for the holiday season. In our Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven review, we loved the oven's versatility and ease of use. What's more is it comes with a 3 year warranty, so your $99 will see you through all the way to 2027.
Another busy kitchen essential just in time for the holiday season, the Instant Pot 9-in-1 Pressure Cooker is discounted by a massive $70 right now. Instant Pots are magic for busy families; you can cook entire meals in under 10 minutes, in one pot. Sounds too good to be true? No — you just haven't used an Instant Pot before. Trust us.
If you’re after a good entry-level electric toothbrush, this Sonicare 4100 is a great option. It comes with a pressure sensor and two intensity settings to protect sensitive gums during brushing. It also has a 2-minute timer, and battery indicator light. What’s more, this is a great price to grab while it lasts!
Toys: up to 50% off @ Target
Target is taking up to 50% off select toys. You'll find discounts on everything from Barbie playsets, LEGO, Mini Brands, Hot Wheels, FAO Schwarz and more.
Boardgames : up to 50% off @ Target
Target is taking up to 50% off select boardgames. You'll find discounts on everything from classics like Clue and Catan to personal favorites like Ticket to Ride and Quacks of Quedlinburg.
Sleepwear sale: up to 50% off @ Target
Hoping to get a new pair of pajamas for the holiday season? Target has you covered. You can snag a variety of holiday pajamas for the whole family — including matching sets — for up to 50% off. They even have styles for your furry friends!
Home appliances: up to 50% off @ Target
Right now Target is slashing the prices on major home appliance brands, including Ninja, Keurig, Nespresso, and more. Stock up on your cooking and home essentials ahead of the holidays.
Christmas decor: up to 30% off @ Target
Save big on all your holiday decorations this year! Target has everything you need to celebrate the season. The retailer is slashing prices on everything from ornaments and lights to trees and wreaths.
Bose's outdoor portable speaker is IP67-rated, meaning it's water-proof and dust-proof. It sports PositsionIQ technology, which automatically optimizes the sound to its orientation. You'll also get up to 12 hours of battery life charged via USB-C. All four colors are 30% off.
PRICE DROP! Beats doesn't just make headphones — there's the new Beats Pill as well! It's a small speaker that can pump out surprisingly rich, spacious audio. Its champagne color makes it look pretty luxurious, too.
The Apple Watch 9 features a faster S9 chip for better performance, 4-core neural engine, and an 18-hour battery life. It also supports Apple Double Tap, a new gesture that can be used to answer/end a call, stop a timer, play/pause music, or dismiss an alarm. In our Apple Watch 9 review, we said the Editor's Choice watch got significant performance upgrades. Just note that the newer Apple Watch 10 is now available.
Price check: $279 @ Walmart
The Roborock S8 is one of the best hybrid robot vacuum/mops around and you can now get it on sale. It's accurate at detecting carpet, fast at mapping out the home and effective at picking up dust and debris in a single sweep.
Price check: $349 @ Amazon
The LG B4 OLED comes in at the tail end of LG's 2024 TV lineup. But don't let that fool you, as the B4 proves to be a stellar option with a 120Hz refresh rate and all the gaming features you could ask for. The B4 leverages LG's new a8 processor for serious upscaling and picture performance, ensuring you get the best seat in the house in all things entertainment. Note: Amazon has it for $3 less.
Price check: $996 @ Amazon
If you don't want to cough up the $700 for Apple's top-of-the-range smartwatch, why not try out the SE instead? For under $200, you get a fitness tracker, watch, and extension of your phone in one. You can even use the SE watch to take remote photos from your iPhone. If you want the GPS + Cellular version, it's just $249 (down from $299).
Price check: $149 @ Amazon
Meta Quest 3s: Get a $75 Target gift card with purchase
There's no discount on this $299 VR headset — not surprising since the Meta Quest 3s just came out a few months ago — but if you buy one from Target, you'll get a $75 gift card to go with your purchase. That's not the only perk from Target, which also includes the Batman: Arkham Shadow and a three-month trial of Meta Quest Plus, the VR game subscription service.
Fall Entertaining: deals from $10 @ Target
Whether you're hosting a fall gathering or you're already gearing up for Thanksgiving, Target has deals on everything you need from tableware to decor. These festive fall deals start at just $10.
Winter Outerwear: up to 40% off @ Target
Target is taking up to 40% off a selection of men's, women's and children's outerwear. There's discounted apparel and shoes from Lands' End, Allegra K, Timberland and more.
Turn any TV into a smart TV with this HD streaming device with access to Disney Plus, ESPN, Spotify, Netflix, and just about anything else. It supports wired and wireless headphones, too. Just note that it doesn't stream in 4K.
Nintendo Switch
If you find the Switch's Joy-Cons awkward for longer are gaming sessions and don't want to fork over $70 for a Pro controller, PowerA's stylish line of Switch controllers feel great for a fraction of the price. Although wired controllers have their downsides, the overall quality and value of the PowerA controller make it a must-buy.
If you've ever wanted to construct your own Mario courses rather than just play them, Super Mario Maker 2 is the game for you. Play, create and share your courses with the world and dive into a full single-player story as well. With thousands of user created courses already available Super Mario Maker 2 offers a nearly endless supply of new content.
Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is the highly-anticipated sequel to Breath of the Wild, and it doesn't disappoint. Step back into the world of Hyrule, and embark on Link's most perilous quest to date. You'll need to master new abilities such as Ultrahand and Fuse in order to unravel the mystery of what happened to Princess Zelda and defeat the sinister Ganondorf.
This bundle has everything you need to get your Switch journey started: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe with 48 courses and tons of characters. It comes with one set of Joy-Con controllers and the docking station to hook it up to your TV. You get 3 months of Nintendo Switch Online for worldwide racing. At this price you basically get the game and online subscription for free.
PlayStation
PlayStation's best-selling driving simulation series takes realism to a whole new level in this seventh mainline installment. The power of the PS5 is fully utilized by Gran Turismo 7 to bring players an authentic driving experience that is practically unparalleled. Plus, the game now packs full PSVR 2 support via a free in-game update.
The sequel to one of the most acclaimed PlayStation games of all time, God of War Ragnarök sees father and son duo Kratos and Atreus embark on another epic journey as they travel across all Nine Realms of Norse mythology. Enjoy visceral combat against a multitude of foes, as well as rewarding exploration and a highly cinematic story that culminates in a stunning (and epic) finale you won't soon forget.
Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales is a spin-off from 2018's Spider-Man on PS4 and follows teenage Miles Morales as he looks to prove his superhero credentials by taking on a dangerous new enemy that is threatening to destroy New York.
Astro Bot is a joyful platforming experience that soars thanks to inventive level design and countless loving nods to PlayStation's rich history. It also takes full advantage of the PS5 and its use of the DualSense controller remains novel.
The latest spidey adventure on PS5 sees Peter Parker and Miles Morales web-swinging into action for another stellar superhero romp that plays across Marvel's New York. Swap between the Spider-Men and deploy their new powers as you take on new villains from Spidey's rogues' gallery in this excellent action game that looks truly stunning on PS5.
This amazing PS5 Black Friday deal gets you the latest slimmed-down PS5 model with a disc drive and a DualSense controller. As we said our PS5 Slim review, this is a great upgrade from the original model.
The PS5 Slim (Digital Edition) is the same great console, just minus the Blu-ray disc drive. While this model cannot play physical games, it is $50 cheaper, and the lack of a chunky drive improves the console's overall aesthetic. This is the perfect pick if you're fully committed to buying your games digitally.
Pokémon
In this Pokemon board game, players help Gengar, Snorlax, Scorbunny, Eevee, Mudkip, and other Pokémon lost in a maze. Make your way through while blocking your opponents to be the first one to make it back and win.
This pack of figurines features 10 Pokemon from various generations of the little monsters, but mostly gen 1 with Pikachu, Bulbasaur, Squirtle, Charmander, Geodude and Alakazam. Others includ Bonsly, Mimikyu, Pawniard, and Oshawatt. Every figure is 2-inches tall save Alakazam who is 4.5-inches
This Pokemon bundle themed to Scarlet and Violet's Paldea region includes ready-to-play promo cards, several booster packs, a squishy toy Pikachu, tech stickers, and more.
