This could be our first look at One UI 7 on the Galaxy S25 Ultra

Samsung finally revealed when we can expect to get access to the company's Android 15-based skin One UI 7 beta last week, and now we have a potential sneak peek at what the Android skin might look like.

The Samsung version of Android 15 has had an up-and-down development process. At one point, OneUI 7 was delayed indefinitely, and Samsung allegedly struggled to develop the OS.

Regular tipster Ice Universe shared an image on X alleging to be the OneUI 7 skin on a Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra. This early in the process, most things Ice Universe shares are renders based on CAD drawings or other mock-up materials. However, they seem to have an inside line with Samsung, and their predictions are often correct.

OneUI 7 should launch fully with the Samsung Galaxy S25 series in January next year. However, with the delayed beta releases, it's unclear if the operating system will arrive with the new Samsung flagship phones.

(Image credit: Ice Universe)

Ice Universe's image only looks at the new control center of the Galaxy S25 Ultra. Samsung has been accused of copying Apple's design for some time and this new control panel won't stop those accusations.

We can see a split notification panel. The current OneUI 6.1 already has rounded icons and panels, but they're getting even more circular in version 7. They also are transparent and appear uniformly sized.

From other leaks, we've seen these changes should be seen across the app drawer, home screen and settings apps. Some of the icons like the battery indicator and camera app controls are also getting updates.

The beta version of OneUI 7 should be available "before the end of this year," according to Samsung.

