Samsung's One UI 7 to launch alongside Galaxy S25 — and it's a huge change

Samsung has finally indicated when we can expect to try the Android 15-based One UI 7 beta. While the company didn't announce a specific release date, it did say that we'd get to try it out "before the end of this year," which is right around the corner.

As noted by 9to5Google, the annual Samsung Developer Conference was the venue for the company to reveal a timeframe for the new operating system, which has seemingly been in a state of flux since it was first announced. It was even delayed "independently" at one point, so knowing it'll come out sometime in the next few months is good news.

[SDC24] Keynote Live - YouTube Watch On

The final release isn't expected to hit until the Galaxy S25 devices launch in early 2025. So, if you want to play with the finished software, you'll need patience.

Here's what Samsung said in its Newsroom:

"Samsung previewed a sneak peek of One UI 7 at SDC24, highlighting its new UX focused on simple, impactful and emotive design alongside more ways to seamlessly integrate Galaxy AI features into daily activities. One UI 7 beta will be available to developers before the end of this year."

So, what will One UI 7 look like? According to sister site Android Central, "One UI 7 is expected to be a huge and fresh redesign for the One UI interface on phones and tablets."

(Image credit: Samsung)

The next One UI version reportedly focuses on "keeping the user interface simple, creating a unique One UI vibe, and introducing new UI elements that aim to give users a positive emotional kick."

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Here at Tom’s Guide our expert editors are committed to bringing you the best news, reviews and guides to help you stay informed and ahead of the curve! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It's important to note that the operating system will be available "to developers," not to regular end users. Of course, you choose to download the developer beta and try out the new features, but it won't be ready for final release and will likely not be enjoyable to use on your daily driver.

Samsung didn't reveal a final list of devices that could test the operating system. Still, if previous betas are any indication, it'll likely be available for most current flagships and some A-series phones.

(Image credit: Samsung)

OneUI 6's beta came to the S23, S22 and S21 series. It also launched on the Z Fold 4 and 5, Z Flip 4 and 5. For more affordable phones, the A54, A53, A34, F23, M23 and A52s also got to try the beta. Because the S24, Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 are out, we expect the S21, Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 5 to be dropped from OneUI 7's beta, though that remains to be seen.