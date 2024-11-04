Samsung's One UI 7 beta tipped for mid-November launch alongside possible new summary feature — here’s what we know

Recent leaks on social media have given us our best launch date for the first One UI 7 beta, alongside a possible new feature.

There have been a lot of rumors and speculation regarding One UI 7, including a possible release date this year for the beta. However, a recent post by known leaker Ice Universe has stated that we can expect the beta release by mid-November.

Ice also mentions the new XJW build “makes the previously leaked (One UI 7) videos meaningless because this version has changed a lot and is full of flexibility, and the previous versions can be thrown into the trash.”

The latest version of One UI 7, XJW, makes the previously leaked videos meaningless, because this version has changed a lot and is full of flexibility, and the previous versions can be thrown into the trash.November 2, 2024

This build was also mentioned on X by Chun Bhai, who stated that One UI 7 would include a new notification summary feature. This feature, apparently called AI Notification, has been seen in the XJW build. However, is only available in Korean at the moment and might not be released on the Samsung A-series either.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

However, there isn't much information on how this feature will work, or how it will compare to Apple Intelligence's AI summaries. If it is designed similarly then, in theory, it will allow the device to quickly relate important information to the user without overwhelming them with notifications. Do take it with a pinch of salt though, as Bhui doesn't have the best track record with these kinds of announcements.

Even if the feature doesn't appear, there's a fair amount to be excited for regarding One UI 7 features. For instance, a recent leak revealed many of the new features including an expanded Circle to Search and redesigned icons. There are also indications that there will be a host of new AI image features, including improvements to the Sketch to Image, which debuted on the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Z Fold 6.

One UI 7 looks to be a major improvement, which should make up for the relatively light Android 15. If these leaks are correct then we should be able to test out the features ourselves in only a few weeks to see how they will improve some of the best Android phones.

