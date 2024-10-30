Samsung One UI 7 shown with huge animation improvements in leaked video

Samsung's updated Android operating system skin, One UI 7, has been cooking for a while and faced a number of delays. If leakers are to be believed, it will be one of the biggest One UI updates in some time.

A new video of the One UI 7 skin in action popped on X via the poster TechKhaled (via Sammobile), who credited the video to the regular Samsung leaker Ice Universe. We looked around Ice Universe's various social media accounts, from X (nee Twitter) to YouTube and Weibo and could not find any posts featuring this video. It's not out of the realm that they shared the video with TechKhaled, but we're not sure at this point.

Ice Universe has been quiet recently but has generally had good things to show about One UI 7. They showed off early images of the Android update, and based on other leaks, it could be a significant overhaul.

New One UI 7 Animations both Widget and App Animations are Non Linear and Parallel 😍😍Credits: @UniverseIce pic.twitter.com/rMNhstZEKAOctober 30, 2024

Despite that, TechKhaled's video shows off an Android-based system with fluid animations and "non-linear" and "parallel" motions.

Non-linear refers to animations that move in alternate paths for apps and widgets as they open or close. You can see this as the app windows fall into their related icons. Parallel refers to a new animation that begins before the previous one ends.

That said, we may be several months away from getting our hands on One UI 7. The One UI 7 public beta is supposed to appear before the end of 2024, but we have yet to see a firm date on that rollout.

This means that anything we see in video leaks is likely to change between now and that beta and, eventually, the finished release.

At the beginning of October, Samsung confirmed during the Samsung Developers Conference that One UI 7 would be available at launch for the Galaxy S25 series, which should launch in mid-January 2025.

