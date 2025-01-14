New Samsung Galaxy S25 leak shows off cameras and killer One UI 7 AI feature

We are just over a week away from the Samsung Unpacked event, where the Korean company will officially debut the Galaxy S25 series. You'd think the leaks would slow down, but not so, as we received another leak with promotional images of the new flagship phones.

The images, from leaker Evan Blass via newsletter, show off the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25 Plus close up in a dark blue colorway and a silver-looking view. The blue color seems to extend up the camera ring, something that we hadn't seen in previous image leaks.

Outside of that, we see the curved corners and the ringed camera lenses with a slightly different aesthetic to the lenses compared to the cameras on the Galaxy S24.

The second image shows off the Galaxy S25 Ultra with an S Pen in one corner, the newly curved corners and a silver color. It also shows off the skinny bezels of the display, which we've seen in previous leaks.

(Image credit: Evan Blass)

One interesting highlight in the S25 Ultra image is a slight peek at a new Galaxy AI feature that appears to be the "Now Bar."

The Now Bar is a feature revealed for the One UI 7 operating system upgrade that Samsung teased in December. It appears similar to Apple's Dynamic Island feature, using various live widgets (timers, playback, translations, etc) hosted in a a pill-shaped interface.

Ideally you can monitor these widgets via the lock screen instead of opening up your phone. According to Samsung, the lock screen will get a new notification system that recognizes priority notifications to enable faster access from the lock screen.

This specific image shows off the "Now Brief," which looks like it will showcase highlights.

The Galaxy S25 lineup will be unveiled on January 22.

