The Samsung Galaxy S26 could feature a completely different AI assistant — here’s what we know

The next generation of Samsung devices could drop Google Gemini as the default AI assistant, as Samsung reportedly comes close to finalizing a deal with Perplexity to include its app on the Galaxy S26.

Originally, we had heard that Samsung and the AI startup Perplexity were in talks back in April. However, as revealed in a recent report from Bloomberg, the two companies are apparently close to finalizing a deal with an announcement possibly coming this year.

As a result of the deal, the Perplexity app will reportedly come preinstalled on the Galaxy S26, while also integrating the startup’s search features into Samsung's default web browser. Bloomberg's sources also claim that the two companies have discussed integrating Perplexity's tech into the Bixby digital assistant.

This would be a massive step forward for Perplexity, primarily because shipping as the default AI will massively boost the visibility of the company's assistant. However, this isn’t the only work that the company is doing with Samsung.

According to the report, both companies were discussing building an AI-based operating system that can tap into functionality from Perplexity and other AI assistants. On top of that, Samsung is reportedly on track to be one of the company's biggest investors, further deepening their relationship beyond the S26's AI features.

What about Google?

Both Google and Samsung have worked together to develop some fantastic features over the years. For instance, we saw the release of the fantastic Circle to Search on the Galaxy S24. Google also showed off the improved power of its Gemini AI during the announcement of the Galaxy S25.

However, it would seem that Samsung is looking to reduce its reliance on Google and instead follow Apple’s lead by working with a mix of different AI developers. This could be an issue for Google as it relies on having its programs pre-installed on devices to extend its reach and secure revenue. Considering Samsung is one of Google's biggest partners, this could be a pretty major disruption, although we imagine Gemini will still be available to those who want it, and that Samsung won't be jumping from the Android operating system any time soon.

For the time being, we’ll need to wait and see what Samsung officially announces. However, the specific details have yet to be finalized, meaning that certain parts could be subject to change before then. We will aim to keep our eyes open for any more information and update you when we know more.