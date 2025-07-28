Galaxy S26 tipped for major AI upgrade — here's what Samsung exec just revealed
Samsung's in talks with other non-Google providers
The Galaxy S26 series is the next big release on Samsung's calendar, now that the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 have arrived. And the latest report suggests that Samsung could be expanding its AI reach — and offer support for even more chatbots.
This is not just some "maybe it'll happen" rumor. It comes from Choi Won-Joon, the president and COO of Samsung's mobile division. While speaking to Bloomberg, Choi confirmed that Samsung is "talking to multiple vendors" about integrating their AI services on the Galaxy S26.
This means that users may not be limited to using Bixby and Gemini for much longer.
Choi told Bloomberg that "As long as these AI agents are competitive and can provide the best user experiences, we are open to any AI agent out there."
What this means for Galaxy phones
Bloomberg reports that Samsung is "nearing a deal" with Perplexity, which would see Samsung invest in the company while simultaneously integrating its app and assistant on Galaxy phones.
Obviously this is good news for Galaxy phone owners. The big benefit is that users would have more AI options.
Plus, by not limiting itself to a specific AI chatbot or service, it allows Samsung to offer things that it wouldn't otherwise offer. It's similar to Apple partnering with ChatGPT to fill the areas Siri can't handle, which results in a better overall AI experience for users.
Unfortunately, there's no guarantee that these deals will pan out. So keep it locked to Tom's Guide for more Galaxy S26 rumors and leaks.
Tom is the Tom's Guide's UK Phones Editor, tackling the latest smartphone news and vocally expressing his opinions about upcoming features or changes. It's long way from his days as editor of Gizmodo UK, when pretty much everything was on the table. He’s usually found trying to squeeze another giant Lego set onto the shelf, draining very large cups of coffee, or complaining about how terrible his Smart TV is.
