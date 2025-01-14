T-Mobile just enabled Starlink satellite messaging beta for some Samsung Galaxy users — here's what we know

Several users who signed up for the T-Mobile satellite messaging service beta have reported that the feature has been activated on their devices. The carrier opened registration for a direct-to-cell satellite service beta test with Starlink in December.

The first report of the beta going live came from a user on Reddit, who stated that they were let into the carrier's satellite messaging beta with no notification, text or email that it was available. The service was activated for them on their Magenta Max T-Mobile plan. The User, RoosterIntelligent32, also shared a screenshot of the satellite messaging options.

The image gives us some idea of how the feature will work. It appears that devices will connect to satellites as soon as the phone leaves network range, and will automatically reconnect when back in range. The page also notes that, for the best results, users should keep a clear view of the sky. Once your phone has connected to the satellite you'll be able to send and receive messages. In certain areas, it will also be possible to send text messages to emergency services.

(Image credit: RoosterIntelligent32 @ Reddit)

The image also details that connecting to satellite networks is likely to take longer than a stable network connection. The connection can also be interrupted by certain structures and weather. Unfortunately, it is also clear that making phone calls over the satellite connection isn't possible. However, calls to emergency services may go through if you're close enough to a mobile network.

Mark Rober texts his dad from a satellite | T-Mobile - YouTube Watch On

This isn't the first time that we've seen the satellite service on a phone go live with no warning. For instance, back in May, several users for T-Mobile reported that the feature had gone live on their devices after the release of the Android 15 beta 2. Meanwhile, we got a proper look at how satellite communication could work thanks to a recent report that got the feature working in Google Messages.

Satellite messaging will likely not affect many people in their day-to-day lives. However, it could help people in situations where their phone is otherwise useless. For the time being, we will have to see how well the feature works when it finally rolls out.

Got an iOS or Android tip to share? I want to hear from you! You can email me directly at josh.render@futurenet.com. Let's talk.

