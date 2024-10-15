Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition could get this big display upgrade — and new renders just leaked too

Evan Blass has posted two renders of what appears to be a new Samsung foldable, likely the Galaxy Z Fold SE. The images in question show off a view of the phone’s rear camera module, alongside a side view that shows a design reminiscent of other Samsung foldables like the current Galaxy Z Fold 6.

(Image credit: Evan Blass)

The camera module does match up with leaks we’ve seen of this phone before. Pictured is a rectangular camera bump, which makes it distinct from the individual cameras on the back of the Galaxy Z Fold 6. There are also three protruding camera lenses which look more or less identical to the ones on the Z Fold 6. Meanwhile, the side view doesn’t reveal all that much, aside from a gold-like coloring and a rather large border around the internal screen.

(Image credit: Evan Blass)

Unfortunately we don’t see much else, meaning there isn’t much more we can glean from Blass’s brief teases. The leaker doesn’t even reveal which phone these images are from, though we can put the pieces together and figure out this is likely the Z Fold SE. But there is good news on the design front — courtesy of Ice Universe — recently claiming that Samsung could solve the crease problem with the Z Fold SE.

We’ve heard claims like this many times before, and so far the Galaxy foldables haven’t done a great job of handling crease issues compared to its rivals. Particularly those from some major Chinese phone brands. Still, Ice Universe claims that Samsung has “done a good job in crease control, better than ever”. So it suggests there has been some noticeable improvement.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 special editionThis time, they have done a good job in crease control, better than ever.October 12, 2024

That can only be a good thing for Samsung. Nothing distracts from using a foldable phone more than a prominent dip in the middle of the display. Considering the work that other foldable phone makers have done to reduce the look and feel of display creases, it’s about time Samsung got its act together. However, we won’t see how successful it’s been until the Z Fold SE actually arrives — and we still don’t know when that will be.

So far it sounds like the Z Fold SE will be subject to a limited release in a handful of regions, including China and Korea. Rumors also suggest this could have the largest display of any Samsung foldable phone, at 8 inches, and the slimmest form factor. The jury’s still out on whether the phone will support the S Pen stylus or not, but Ice Universe seems to think that will be the case .

Presumably, there will be more to the phone than that. But we’ll have to wait and see what Samsung actually has in store for us. Hopefully we’ll get an official announcement soon.