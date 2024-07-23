Samsung could release the Z Fold 6 Slim as soon as October — here’s what we know

A recent leak has indicated that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim, sometimes called the Ultra, could be coming sooner than originally thought.

The leaks come from a well-known source, IceUniverse, who reported on Weibo that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim will be released alongside the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 series in October. The post also mentions the Samsung W25, which is believed to be the Chinese version of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim.

(Image credit: Ice Universe @ Weibo)

This isn’t the only piece of information IceUniverse has on the device, the leaker also stated that the new foldable would have a 19.5:9 aspect ratio in a deleted Weibo post made available by IT Home. This ratio is the same as the Galaxy S24 Ultra. We also have some idea of the size of the screens thanks to The Elec, which reported the Fold 6 Slim will have an 8-inch internal screen and a 6.5-inch external screen.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

This isn't the first time we've heard of a potential Z Fold 6 Slim release date, either. Display analyst Ross Young originally stated the phone would launch in quarter one of 2025 alongside the Samsung Galaxy S25. Young also stated that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim would not have a digitizer, which removes S Pen functionality but makes it much slimmer than other Samsung Foldables.

One big question that requires answering is how much the phone will cost. There were rumors about the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold FE which would have been a cheaper option versus the $1,899 Galaxy Z Fold 6. However, reports indicate that Samsung had scrapped the concept. Ideally, the Slim would be more affordable than the main model, although it would likely have to sacrifice more than just S Pen support.

We have two conflicting ideas of when the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim will see the light of day, but its lack of inclusion in Galaxy Unpacked makes its release in 2024 a bit strange. For now, we can only wait for any updates from Samsung regarding the release.

In the meantime we have tested and reviewed the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the Galaxy Z Flip 6 which will help to give some idea of what to expect from the Galaxy Z Flip 6 Slim.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors