Samsung could release the Z Fold 6 Slim as soon as October — here’s what we know

News
By
published

We might be slimming down in October

Galaxy Z Fold 6 shown in hand
(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

A recent leak has indicated that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim, sometimes called the Ultra, could be coming sooner than originally thought.

The leaks come from a well-known source, IceUniverse, who reported on Weibo that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim will be released alongside the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 series in October. The post also mentions the Samsung W25, which is believed to be the Chinese version of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim.

Ice Universe Weibo statement

(Image credit: Ice Universe @ Weibo)

This isn’t the only piece of information IceUniverse has on the device, the leaker also stated that the new foldable would have a 19.5:9 aspect ratio in a deleted Weibo post made available by IT Home. This ratio is the same as the Galaxy S24 Ultra. We also have some idea of the size of the screens thanks to The Elec, which reported the Fold 6 Slim will have an 8-inch internal screen and a 6.5-inch external screen. 

Galaxy Z Fold 6 shown in hand

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

This isn't the first time we've heard of a potential Z Fold 6 Slim release date, either. Display analyst Ross Young originally stated the phone would launch in quarter one of 2025 alongside the Samsung Galaxy S25. Young also stated that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim would not have a digitizer, which removes  S Pen functionality but makes it much slimmer than other Samsung Foldables.

One big question that requires answering is how much the phone will cost. There were rumors about the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold FE which would have been a cheaper option versus the $1,899 Galaxy Z Fold 6. However, reports indicate that Samsung had scrapped the concept. Ideally, the Slim would be more affordable than the main model, although it would likely have to sacrifice more than just S Pen support.

We have two conflicting ideas of when the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim will see the light of day, but its lack of inclusion in Galaxy Unpacked makes its release in 2024 a bit strange. For now, we can only wait for any updates from Samsung regarding the release.

In the meantime we have tested and reviewed the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the Galaxy Z Flip 6 which will help to give some idea of what to expect from the Galaxy Z Flip 6 Slim. 

Josh Render
Staff Writer

Josh is a staff writer for Tom's Guide and is based in the UK. He has worked for several publications but now works primarily on mobile phones. Outside of phones, he has a passion for video games, novels, and Warhammer. 