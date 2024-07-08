Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim tipped to have the biggest display of any Samsung foldable

While recent Samsung phone rumors have been focussed on the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6, there are still other phones on the way. The Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim isn't expected to arrive at Galaxy Unpacked this week, but we’re still hearing things about the phone — including the possibility of an extra-large display.

According to a new report from The Elec, the Z Fold 6 Slim’s production schedule has now been finalized — with a Q4 debut reportedly on the cards. This version of the Z Fold 6 is said to be slimmer, unsurprisingly, but could also feature an 8-inch foldable display alongside a 6.5-inch cover display.

Currently the Galaxy Z Fold 5 has a 7.6-inch foldable display with a 6.2-inch cover screen. Rumor has it that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 will have the same screen sizes, albeit in a different aspect ratio, though the cover display could grow by up to 0.2 inches.

The site also claims that the Z Fold 6 Slim will be the slimmest Galaxy Fold so far. Word is that the Z Fold 6 will be half a millimeter thinner than its predecessor when unfolded (56mm vs 6.1mm), the thinnest one made so far, meaning an even thinner Z Fold 6 Slim would be quite the accomplishment.

One of the rumors we’ve heard about this is that Samsung will be removing S Pen support on the Slim model. Because the stylus relies on an extra display layer to operate, removing it could help the Z Fold 6 slim on its quest to shave off even more thickness. It isn’t specified how thin the Z Fold 6 Slim will be, either in its folded or unfolded state, but the goal is reportedly to show that it’s possible to release a thin foldable that’s still durable.

Sadly the Z Fold 6 Slim may be a limited release, with just 400k-500k units available across the world. It’s also possible that it’ll be limited to specific regions, with The Elec noting that China is likely to be among them. Considering the Chinese market is filled with foldable phones from the likes of Huawei, Oppo, Xiaomi and others, Samsung needs to be able to compete — and a slimmer Z Fold 6 might help that.

We’ll just have to wait and see what happens with this slimmer version of the Z Fold 6, and how easy it will be to acquire outside China. Hopefully we won’t have long to find out, even if Q4 seems like a very long way away. However, considering the Galaxy S24 FE is also slated to launch sometime in the Fall, we may see the two phones appear together. Which is something else to look forward to.

