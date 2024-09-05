Leaked Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 FE image appears — is the phone finally on its way?

Ahead of this summer's Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Flip 6 launches, there was talk of a third foldable model from Samsung. Alternately called either the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra or the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim depending on who was doing the telling, But whatever it's name, that third model didn't show up during July's Galaxy Unpacked event.

Rumors surrounding the Slim haven't stopped, though Last week, it was tipped that the Slim would make its debut under a different, thicker name: the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition (or SE).

The Slim — or Special Edition as it's known now — is expected before the end of year. And Android Headlines was able to snap a leaked pic of the rumored foldable handset. Take a peek below.

(Image credit: Android Headlines)

We can immediately see some slight differences between the recently released Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the potential Special Edition.

The Special Edition does look thinner in a flat frame with rounded corners. The camera island still appears to feature three cameras. However, it look to have a more rectangular shape compared to the more vertical pill on the standard edition. It may be more protruding as well.

The Android Headlines image appears to show a brushed metal look to the rear of the phone, but it's unknown what other colors the SE variant might come in.

Allegedly, according to leaker Evan Blass, the SE edition will be 10.6mm when folded and 4.9mm when unfolded, compared to 12.1mm and 5.6mm on the standard edition. The main display should get a slight boost as well to 8-inches unfolded and 6.5-inches on the exterior.

Unfortunately, Android Headlines suggests that the Special Edition might not make its way out of Asia, as its rumored the phone will see a limited release in China and South Korea, based on claims by display analyst Ross Young.