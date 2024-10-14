Samsung Galaxy S25 FE tipped for 2025 release — and it could be thinner than ever

The Galaxy S25 is on the horizon and it seems that a fan edition might not be too far behind.

Samsung has worked to release a Fan Edition of their mainline phones (dubbed the FE version) every year after it missed the S22 FE back in 2022. A recent report from The Elec has revealed that 2025 will be no different as there are indications that Samsung plans to release the Galaxy S25 FE. However, the article indicates that Samsung could be planning to release the phone as a Slim model.

According to the report, the Galaxy S25 FE will have the same 6.7-inch screen size as the recently released Galaxy S24 FE. However, it would seem that Samsung plans to use a thinner, but wider, battery to help slim the phone down. The Galaxy S24 FE was around 8.8mm thick, so the difference likely won't be huge but will still be noticeable.

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Future)

We don't know much else about the phone, including the specs but, a recent report from GSM Arena states that the S25 FE could get a Dimensity chip, likely the Dimensity 9400. However, if Samsung aims to go cheaper then the phone could have the Exynos 2500, although Samsung was rumored to be dropping for the Samsung Galaxy S25. Ideally, the Dimensity chip will offer more power, potentially even outpacing Qualcomm's Snapdragon chip, but would likely push up the price of the phone.

If we take the Galaxy S24 FE as an example then we can get a vague idea of what to expect from the new phone. For instance, the S24 FE had a very similar camera layout to the Galaxy S24 with a 50MP main sensor, 12MP ultrawide and an 8MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. As such, we can expect that the S25 FE will have a similar camera layout to the Galaxy S25, which has been rumored to be very similar to the Galaxy S24, although the Galaxy S25 Ultra will have some major upgrades.

It is still very early days for any rumors about the Galaxy S25 FE, but we will likely start to hear more over the coming months. We will continue to update whatever rumors we hear, but the phone looks to be on track to be one of the best Android phones.

