Forget Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 — here are three rumored upgrades for the Galaxy Z Fold 8

We only just saw the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 launch, but we've already got a Galaxy Z Fold 8 rumor to check out, detailing three possible upgrades.

The leaker in this case, kro_roe from X, admits that they are more certain about some of these claims being true than others. Given we're almost a full year away from launch, it makes sense to be more skeptical than usual.

Anyway, to the rumors. The first one, and most likely to be accurate according to kro_roe, is Samsung's plan to fit a 5,000 mAh battery into its 2026 Z Fold. That would be a considerable change from the 4,400 mAh capacity that Samsung's been using in its Z Folds for over half a decade.

But considering that rival foldable phones from Chinese manufacturers like the Oppo Find N5 have hit and exceeded 5,000 mAh in battery capacity, just like many regular Android phones, it's entirely manageable. And even if Samsung isn't worried too much about these brands, the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold is thought to be reaching the 5k mAh battery milestone too when it arrives next month.

The next claim from kro_roe is that the Z Fold 8 will see an even larger inner screen with an altered aspect ratio. The 8-inch display of the Z Fold 7 is already pretty sizeable, but we wouldn't say no to some extra space.

Samsung has always offered fairly square inner screens on its Z Folds, so perhaps the adjustment will make the display more rectangular, meaning less wasted space when watching widescreen video.

The final claim, and the one that kro_roe is least confident about, is an unspecified camera upgrade. We already had a 200MP main camera added to the Galaxy Z Fold 7, as well as a new inner display camera in a punch-hole opening rather than an under-display section, so having two major camera upgrades in two generations seems like too much for Samsung to give us.

But the aging ultrawide or 3x telephoto cameras on the back of the Z Fold would be prime candidates for upgrades if Samsung was feeling generous.

We found the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 to be a fantastic foldable phone, one that now sits pretty at the top of our best foldable phones guide.

These tipped upgrades show there's still room for improvement though, and we hope that these are things Samsung is at least considering for its next-gen foldable. That said, given how far off the launch is, there's a high chance things could change by the time we hear more concrete rumors.

