Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 catches fire during durability test — and it’s got a dust problem too

JerryRigEverything has struck again, this time taking apart a Galaxy Z Fold 6 to show off exactly how durable Samsung's next generation of smartphones really are.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 has a revamped design that makes Samsung's newest foldable thinner, and more durable than ever. However, the Fold 6's IP48 rating might have some folks concerned about the durability of the phone. Thankfully, we have JerryRigEverything to put the phone through its paces, as he has done with several generations of phones. This test will help to prove if the Galaxy Z Fold 6 deserves a place in our best foldable phones list.

When JerryRigEverything tests a phone, they grade the toughness of the screen by scratching it with mineral picks of different hardness. When testing the internal screen, light scratches appeared at level 2 and deeper scratches at level 3. For reference, a human fingernail would also fall into the hardness 3 factor, so this is a concern. However, the external screen did much better, with light scratches only appearing at level 6, and deeper scratches at level 7.

Another test includes the new hinge and how well it blocks dust. The Galaxy Z fold 6 is covered in dirt, most of which should not affect the device. However, there are noticeable noises when the phone opens and closes, indicating dirt is trapped in the hinge. This is concerning considering the screen issues that occurred in the Galaxy Z Fold 4 due to debris stuck in the hinge. JerryRigEverything also found a considerable amount of dirt when the Z Fold 6 was fully taken apart.

Taking the phone apart also led to one of the most shocking events, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 started to burn. While taking apart the screen clear embers and smoke are coming from the phone. However, before anyone panics, this appears to have nothing to do with the battery and instead looks to be the result of the damaged ribbon cable that connects the AMOLED screen. However, JerryRigEveything does mention that this never happened with older models.

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 is an impressive phone, with a host of AI features and a generally improved design. However, this durability test won’t help to squash the fears of many customers that they are inherently flimsy. Only time will tell if the low IP rating will lead to more issues down the line, or if people are unduly worried. In the meantime, we have a full hub for the upcoming Google Event, which might include our first full look at the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

