Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge durability test ends in a surprising result

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge just went on sale, and that means it was time to see how well it stands up to Zack from YouTube channel JerryRigEverything and his gadget-breaking durability test.

After the mandatory comparison between the S25 Edge's thin frame and various household objects (plus the less-mandatory spattering the phone with ice cream), Zack's video begins the dissection process with his mineral picks, in order to figure out how scratch-resistant the display is.

The Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 material Samsung uses still scratches at the same Moh hardness levels as other flagship phones with different Gorilla Glass displays — light marks at level 6 and deeper ones at level 7.

The Galaxy S25 Edge also withstands 30 seconds of flame from a lighter. Hopefully, your phone won't be exposed to fire like this, but it's good reassurance to have all the same.

But we were all waiting for one thing in this video: the bend test. It's surprising how many phones fail to survive an attempt to fold it in half, given how thin modern phones can be. I'll admit I was nervous for the Galaxy S25 Edge as Zack prepared to snap the phone like he was breaking off a chunk of chocolate.

However, likely due to the Galaxy S25 Edge's titanium construction, the phone barely even flexed. A small panel gap opened up when bending the phone from the front, but nothing broke, leaving the phone still operable. Although, you'd probably still want to take it in for repairs to ensure the phone remains IP68 water resistant.

So, durability fortunately seems to not be an issue for the Galaxy S25 Edge, especially with the help of the best Galaxy S25 Edge cases for additional peace of mind and defence against scratches. However, it's only one consideration to make when looking at buying Samsung's new thin flagship.

You may well like the look and feel of this light-but-large Galaxy phone, or its big and bright display, or its AI powers. But bear in mind that the small frame has led to a shorter-than-average battery life, one fewer camera than other S25 models and slow charging speeds despite the price of the phone. There's more detail in our Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge review if you need it, although we must make it clear upfront — our particular testing method doesn't involve attacking phones with sharp objects.