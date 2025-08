Samsung Phones

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge durability test ends in a surprising result

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 can survive half a million folds according to independent testing — and that’s a massive upgrade

The Galaxy Z Flip 7 is here — and I really don’t know if I like it or not

I've been testing the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 for a week — 7 things I like and 4 things I don't

Galaxy Z Fold 7 hinge comes under fire from Reddit — I fixed smartphones for a living and I'm not worried

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 announced — here's all the upgrades including a huge cover display

I swapped my Galaxy Z Fold 5 for the Galaxy Z Fold 7 — here’s why I’m not ready to upgrade