The most underrated phone I tested in 2024 is not an expensive flagship

I’ve reviewed nearly all the ‘Fan Edition’ phones from Samsung, but this is the first time I’m recommending it over the flagship model. Despite Samsung’s low key launch, the Galaxy S24 FE has become the most underrated phone I’ve tested in 2024. This should be an eye opener for the upcoming Galaxy S25 as well.

Honestly, I thought the S24 FE was going to be yet another forgettable mid-ranger, but the more I used it, the more I realized that it’s gone under the radar. That’s primarily because it’s been overshadowed by class leaders like the iPhone 16 Pro Max, Pixel 9 Pro XL and the Galaxy S24 Ultra. What’s even more impressive is that I find the Galaxy S24 FE a much more worthy phone than Samsung’s foldables, like the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Z Fold 6.

Part of the reason why it appeals to me is that it’s not absurdly expensive. You’re not spending a fortune to pick it up like a traditional flagship, but like a traditional flagship, it’s packed with features I didn’t expect in a phone of its caliber.

It hits that sweet spot with its price

One of the driving reasons why the Galaxy S24 FE is the most underrated phone I’ve tested is because it hits that sweet spot when it comes to price.

I really can’t even recommend going with the standard Galaxy S24 model at this point when you look at the value of the Galaxy S24 FE.

The Galaxy S24 launched at $799, while the Galaxy S24 Plus came in at an even pricier $999. I would argue that the Galaxy S24 FE is much more similar to the S24 Plus mainly because they both sport a large 6.7-inch screen — whereas the S24 has a smaller 6.2-inch one.

With its $649 starting cost, the Galaxy S24 FE’s price allows it to attract a broader range of buyers, and with current holiday phone deals happening, you can get it for much less. Pricing plays a huge part in my phone buying decision, so if a device is closer to that $500, it’s much more manageable from a budget standpoint than, say, your traditional $1,000+ flagship model.

You get all the same Galaxy AI features

The biggest phone trend in 2024 is without a doubt the emergence of AI features. They’ve transformed the way we use our phones and Galaxy AI has proven to be one of the emerging winners. After I checked out the Galaxy A35, I didn’t think Samsung was going to extend Galaxy AI features to anything but its top-of-the-line models.

I was wrong. And I’m happy that Samsung surprised all of us by including many of the same Galaxy AI features I’ve gotten acquainted with the Galaxy S24. From making searches on my phone easier with Circle to Search, to transforming any video I’ve recorded into slow motion clips with Instant Slow-Mo, the Galaxy S24 FE has all the same AI features. The FE also gained Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Z Fold 6 AI features like Sketch to Image and Portrait Studio.

I didn’t think a phone in this price range would get Galaxy AI features, but having them simply cements its value.

The utility of triple cameras

You can’t underestimate the Galaxy S24 FE’s camera system. It consists of a 50MP main snapper, 12MP ultrawide, and 8MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom. This combination gives me all the utility I need to take photos and video because I can shoot near, far, and everything in between.

While the overall performance is still nowhere as good as a flagship phone, I can still accept the results — especially with its low light performance, which I thought would be a total wash given how it’s positioned lower than the flagship line. And just like its flagship kin, the Galaxy S24 FE is accompanied by all the same shooting features that I love about Samsung’s phones — including manual controls for video that few phones offer. And if that’s not enough, it also has the option to shoot 8K video just like the almighty Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Cheapest new Galaxy that supports Samsung DeX

I hate bringing my laptop to work because it’s yet another thing I have to lug around with me during my commute. What makes the Galaxy S24 FE special, especially for its price, is that it’s the cheapest, brand new Galaxy phone you can buy that offers support for Samsung DeX.

This interface offers me a desktop PC-like experience when I connect it to my work monitor, which is connected to a USB-C hub. With a simple connection, I’m able to use my keyboard, mouse, and monitor with the help of the Galaxy S24 FE. My productivity has increased in the sense that I’m able to have multiple apps running on the desktop at once, which is nearly impossible to do on just a tiny phone screen.

Really, I didn’t think that the Exynos 2400e would be powerful enough to sustain all of the processing that’s needed to make DeX usable — but it does. And for that I’m grateful because I don’t feel guilty on those days I ‘forget’ to bring my work laptop.

Only one way it could be better

The only thing left that Samsung could do with its successor is to take this same recipe, but make it cheaper. Don’t get me wrong, the $649 cost is wonderful, but Samsung can’t neglect to remember that it’s competing in a space where a $499 Pixel 8a exists. There are reasons to justify the higher cost of the Galaxy S24 FE over the Pixel 8a, but if Samsung wants to really make a bigger impact next year, it needs to get close to the Pixel’s cost.