The best Galaxy Z Fold 7 deal drops its price to $799 — but it ends soon

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is an incredible foldable. The Editor's Choice phone has all the features we've ever wanted in a foldable like a thin design, big display, and excellent cameras. Unfortunately, its $1,999 price tag is out of this world.

But I have some good news to share. Samsung's foldable is slated to release on July 25 and right now you can get the Galaxy Z Fold 7 for just $799 at Samsung via trade-in. Even better, you'll get a free storage upgrade. (For more ways to save, check out our guide to today's best Galaxy Z Fold 7 pre-order deals and the best Samsung promo codes).

Free storage upgrade! Galaxy Z Fold 7: from $799 w/ trade-in @ Samsung

Samsung is knocking up to $1,150 off Galaxy Z Fold 7 preorders when you trade-in an older phone. Additionally, you'll get a free storage upgrade with your preorder. The phone features an 8-inch AMOLED (2184 x 1968) 120Hz main display, 6.5-inch AMOLED (2520 x 1080) 120Hz cover display, Snapdragon 8 Elite CPU, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. On the rear you get a 200MP f/1.7 main wide-angle lens, 12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide lens, and 10MP f/2.4 telephoto lens. Selfie cams include a 10MP f/2.2 main display and cover camera. In our Galaxy Z Fold 7 review, we called it the first foldable we'd want to carry and use all day.

This deal does have some requirements. First, you must trade in your old phone and in return Samsung will offer up to $1,000 in trade-in credit. You'll also get a $120 upgrade credit and a $50 limited time credit. In total, you could pay as little as $799 for this epic phone.

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is $100 pricier than its predecessor. However, there are a lot of welcome improvements. For instance, its thinner than the Z Fold 6 and it also sports bigger displays in the form of an 8-inch main display and 6.5-inch inner display. There's also a better 200MP main camera.

Despite its thinner design, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is made to be tougher than its predecessor. It features a new Armor FlexHinge with a "water droplet design" and "multi-rail structure" for increased durability. It also uses a grade 4 titanium lattice and 50% thicker ultra thin glass for the main display.

Powering this beast is a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, which is the same silicon Samsung uses in its Galaxy S25 phones. Similarly, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 offers all of the same Galaxy AI features as the Galaxy S25 series.

In our Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 review, we said it feels like the holy grail of foldables with a terrific design, excellent displays, and great overall performance.