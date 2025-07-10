Galaxy Z Fold 7 pre-order deal on Amazon is live — here's how to get a $300 gift card and free 512GB upgrade

Samsung has unveiled the Galaxy Z Fold 7 as part of Galaxy Unpacked, and the new phone has a lot to offer users. However, that comes with the downside of a nearly $2,000 price.

However, there are some great Z Fold 7 pre-order deals that you can grab right now. That includes this deal where, if you preorder the Galaxy Z Fold 7 from Amazon, you'll get a $300 gift card at no extra price That means you'll only have to pay $1,999 for both the phone and the card.

This deal is for all three color options of the Galaxy Z Fold 7. Bonus: the price is the same for the 512GB option and the 256 GB model. So there's no reason not to for the larger storage size!

Samsung 512GB Galaxy Z Fold 7 + $300 gidt card : was $2,419 now $1,999 at Amazon Right now, you can pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and a $300 gift card for the cost of the phone alone. And you'll get a free upgrade from 256GB to 512GB of storage. For that price, you're getting an 8-inch AMOLED internal display and a 6.5-inch external display. The phone also features a 200MP wide camera, a 12MP ultra-wide, a 10MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom and 30x space zoom, as well as a 10MP cover camera and a 10MP selfie camera. All of this is powered by a 4,400mAh battery and the Snapdragon 8 Elite.

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 has been long anticipated, and Samsung has introduced numerous upgrades and improvements to the model that will help it stand as one of the best foldable phones.

In our hands-on review, we praised just how thin and light the Z Fold 7 is, as well as the 8-inch internal AMOLED screen and the 6.5-inch external display. On top of that, you're also getting the improved 200MP main camera, alongside a 12MP ultrawide camera, a 10MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom and 30x space zoom.

All of this is powered by a 4,400 mAh battery, which as the eagle eyed might have noticed, is the same as the Galaxy Z Fold 6. However, Samsung has promised that the phone will offer 24 hours of video playback at full charge, which is an hour more than the current model.

The real strength of the phone is the host of AI features on the phone, supported by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip. The Galaxy Z Fold 7 comes with the One UI 8 update out of the box, giving you access to the improved Google Gemini, Circle to Search, the Samsung Now Bar and more.

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is set for release on July 25, with orders likely reaching users by July 28 at the latest.