Not a typo! Get a Galaxy Z Flip 7 for free at T-Mobile

Nothing beats heading back to campus with the latest phone and right now T-Mobile is offering a killer deal on Samsung's new foldable.

For a limited time, you can get the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 for free at T-Mobile. That's one of the best Galaxy Z Flip 7 pre-order deals I've seen.

Galaxy Z Flip 7 preorders: free w/ unlimited @ T-Mobile

T-Mobile is offering various Galaxy Z Flip 7 preorder deals. You can get the phone for free when you add a line on T-Mobile's Go5G Plus or Experience More plans. Or get it for free with Experience More and Experience Beyond plans. The phone features a 6.9-inch AMOLED (2520 x 1080) inner display w/ 120Hz refresh, 4.1-inch AMOLED (948 x 1048) outer display w/ 120Hz refresh, Exynos 2500 CPU, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. You also get 50MP f/1.8 main and 12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide rear cameras and a 10MP f2.2 selfie cam. In our Galaxy Z Flip 7 hands-on, we called it flip phone perfection thanks to the phone's biggest upgrade in years.

Unlike the Galaxy Z Fold 7, which underwent a $100 price increase, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 remains at the same $1,099 starting price as last year’s model. It also undercuts the $1,299 Motorola Razr Ultra (2025), which is currently the best foldable phone you can buy.

In our Galaxy Z Flip 7 hands-on, we said Samsung's foldable flip phone receives a big makeover complete with larger inner and outer screens, more Galaxy AI features, bigger battery, and — for the first time ever in the series — Samsung DeX support. (You can read more about the DeX experience in our hands-on).

We love the large 4.1-inch Flex Window on the outside of the Z Flip 7. The screen goes all the way to the edges and wraps around the cameras. It can be customized to include a bunch of different widgets. Meanwhile, the phone's 6.9-inch inner display looks just as gorgeous as ever, complete with wide viewing angles and plenty of detail.

We're still in the process of reviewing Samsung's phone, but we think the Galaxy Z Flip 7 has the potential of pulling ahead of the Motorola Razr Ultra (2025) and it could be the better foldable against the Galaxy Z Fold 7.