iPhone 17 Air could be Apple’s thinnest iPhone yet — and the first step towards iPhone Flip

A new report has given us another idea of how thin the iPhone 17 Air could be, as well as how important the tech is to the future of Apple.

In his most recent Power On newsletter Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports that the iPhone 17 Air, expected to release in the fall, will be "a testing ground for future technologies." This includes the tech that will likely be used to create the first Apple foldable. This makes sense, as one of the hardest parts of designing a foldable phone is adapting the battery and chips to fit in a thinner frame.

On top of that, Gurman states that the iPhone 17 Air will be around 2mm thinner than current iPhones, which would make the Air 5.8mm or 6.3mm thick (0.23 or 0.25 inches) depending on if you're using the standard or Pro models as a basis. For reference, the iPhone 17 Air has been reported to be around 5.5mm or 6.25mm thick in other reports.

(Image credit: Front Page Tech)

There's a lot of excitement around the iPhone 17 Air, originally reported as the iPhone 17 Slim. The idea of a much thinner iPhone released alongside the upcoming iPhone 17 series is enticing by itself. While we have seen a lot of rumors about the phone, it's also important it could be in the journey to the iPhone Flip or the rumored MacBook/iPad crossover.

The iPhone Air may not just be a proving ground for a future foldable design. It could be one of the first devices with Apple's in-house designed modem alongside the iPhone SE 4. However, there's no mention of whether the Air will be one of the devices to have an Apple-designed Wi-Fi/Bluetooth chip.

Aside from that, we have heard a few mixed things about the iPhone 17 Air. For instance, some leaks point to the iPhone 17 Air having just a single rear camera. Meanwhile, it looks like the iPhone 17 Air will feature a 120Hz screen alongside the other iPhone 17 models, like the iPhone 16 Pro.

Even if you aren't that excited about the actual iPhone 17 Air, there's no doubt it's an important hardware move for Apple. We may have to wait a while to see what this means for future Apple devices, but it certainly promises to bring some interesting evolution to the brand's biggest product.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors